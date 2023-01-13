ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third NYC lawyer booted from MSG by James Dolan’s facial recognition technology

By Natalie O'Neill
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y53Z9_0kE1u1yt00

A Brooklyn lawyer says he was barred from entering a Rangers game at Madison Square after being flagged by facial recognition technology — the same system the firm used to boot at least two other attorneys from its venues.

Benjamin Pinczewski, a 61-year-old personal injury and civil rights lawyer, had just passed through a metal detector at the arena and was headed to plum lower-level seats with friends on Jan. 10 when he was stopped by two officials and kicked out, he told the West Side Spirit .

“It was very embarrassing to be marched out in front of friends and fans like I was a criminal,” Pinczewski said.

The guards informed him he’d been “denied entry” due to the policy implemented by MSG CEO James Dolan banning all lawyers involved in active lawsuits against the firm.

He called the policy “petty and ridiculous” and said he was stunned that his likeness was used without his permission, according to the outlet.

Pinczewski’s removal comes after a New Jersey attorney was booted from a Rockettes show at Radio City, which is also among Dolan’s empire along with the Knicks, Rangers and various restaurants.

A Long Island attorney was also flagged and booted from a Knicks game at MSG on Nov. 5.

“I want to shine a light on what he is doing with the facial recognition software. Who knows who could be banned next?” Pinczewski said.

Madison Square Garden Enterprises defended its policy to the outlet.

“MSG instituted a straightforward policy that precludes attorneys from firms pursuing active litigation against the Company from attending events at our venues until that litigation has been resolved,” the firm said.

“While we understand this policy is disappointing to some, we cannot ignore the fact that litigation creates an inherently adversarial environment. All impacted attorneys were notified of the policy. We continue to make clear that impacted attorneys will be welcomed back to our venues upon resolution of the litigation.”

