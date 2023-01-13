ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Mike Williams out as Chargers’ Week 18 decisions turn into injury nightmare

By Andrew Crane
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1weQ9M_0kE1u06A00

Brandon Staley’s decision to play starters in a meaningless Week 18 game could have massive ramifications for the Chargers.

Wide receiver Mike Williams sustained a “small, non-surgical fracture in his back,” according to ESPN’s Lindsey Thirty , and he’s expected to miss 2-3 weeks. That’d keep him out barring a Super Bowl run by Los Angeles.

Late in the second quarter against the Broncos, Williams took a screen pass and sprinted five yards before being tackled from behind. He gingerly walked toward the sideline before trainers helped him the rest of the way. The CBS broadcast later showed Williams on a cart, heading toward the locker room.

“I stand behind what we did in that football game,” Staley said in his Thursday press conference. “All my players are really important to me. There were a lot of players that were playing in that game that were in harm’s way. That’s just the nature of football, and it’s very difficult to decide who plays and who doesn’t — and who’s more valuable than the rest.

“What you’re trying to do is set a standard for your program about how you do things, and that’s what I believe in. I didn’t want anybody to get hurt in that game, regardless of their status, because everybody’s important.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tHyJ0_0kE1u06A00
Mike Williams gets carted off the field on Jan. 8, 2023.
USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38zIWz_0kE1u06A00
Chargers wideout Mike Williams has also dealt with a high-ankle sprain this season.
Getty Image

Staley had said earlier in his press conference that Williams was “progressing” and “getting treatment,” and Staley anticipated his status hinging on a pregame workout. That changed in the next 24 hours, though.

“We’re at the point of the season where the reps aren’t what matter,” Staley said. “The rest is, in his case. Just trying to get him as much rest up until game-time.”

The Chargers had already clinched a postseason berth ente ring Week 18 and after the results of the 1 pm games, Los Angeles was locked into the No. 5 seed regardless of the result against the lowly Broncos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0njJce_0kE1u06A00
Brandon Staley decided to play his starters in the season-finale, and the decision backfired on the second-year head coach.
Getty Images

But Staley said postgame that Los Angeles was trying “to compete in the game” and have its starters make it through a good portion. The second-year head coach known for his aggressive fourth-down tactics gambled once more, though this one led to a negative consequence — in addition to a 31-28 loss.

Williams, the 28-year-old wideout who led the NFL in yards per reception in 2019, had already missed four games during the regular season with a high-ankle sprain.

Instead of having a healthy group of wide receivers for their wild-card matchup against the Jaguars, the Chargers will instead have to adapt without Williams, his 895 receiving yards and his four touchdowns. Five-time Pro Bowl wideout Keenan Allen and second-year wideout Joshua Palmer will serve as Justin Herbert’s top two targets, along with the attention running back Austin Ekeler generates out of the backfield.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
New York Post

Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence describes epic Waffle House order after playoff win

Trevor Lawrence embraced the role of missionary to Waffle House. The Jaguars quarterback led a remarkable comeback Saturday in Jacksonville, beating the Chargers 31-30 after falling behind 27-0, and celebrated the playoff victory with a number of teammates who had never before dined at the venerable Southern diner chain, plus significant others. Lawrence explained Tuesday that guard Brandon Scherff and backup quarterback E.J. Perry had never been to Waffle House. Lawrence’s wife, Marissa, did something unprecedented: she booked a reservation. “They were like, well, if you give us a heads-up, we can clear people out of one area. We’ve got a spot saved,”...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
New York Post

Nick Sirianni, Eagles coaches chowed down on Pizza Hut while watching Giants

No one seems to “out-pizza the Hut” for Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and his staff. The second-year headman told reporters that he had a yearning for Pizza Hut of all things while he and his offensive coaches watched the Giants’ win over the Vikings in the NFC wild-card round on Sunday. So Scott Kaniecki, Sirianni’s administrative assistant, made it happen for his boss, but the order wasn’t exactly a Philly Special. “I was kinda craving Pizza Hut stuffed-crust pizza,” Sirianni told reporters of how he watched the Giants as the Eagles enjoyed a bye as the NFC’s top seed. “I haven’t had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Close-knit Giants have so many reasons to believe: ‘Feel the love’

Another intense game of pingpong unfolded on Tuesday in the center of the Giants locker room between Saquon Barkley and Davis Webb while Leonard Williams was at the adjacent table playing doubles. The top-seeded Eagles and the foreboding Linc loom on Saturday night in an NFC divisional-round playoff game and the bond among Giants players who care and fight for one another seems to have grown even tighter. To the Brian Daboll Giants, it doesn’t matter who they play, where they play the game or when they play it. They will show up, and they will show up believing. “Look, right? We’re fine for...
ALABAMA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
161K+
Followers
73K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy