Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Kentucky basketball news: John Calipari puts Oscar Tshiebwe on notice with stern message
The 2022-23 college basketball season hasn’t been very kind to John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky basketball has lost six times through its first 17 games. They are also 2-3 after their first five games in SEC play. The underwhelming season of Kentucky basketball has John Calipari frustrated...
4 players Knicks must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The New York Knicks, despite their Monday night loss against the Toronto Raptors, are currently in the middle of a solid, bounce back campaign built mostly off of their torrid stretch to begin December. The addition of Jalen Brunson has been immense, and Julius Randle is even posting comparable numbers to that of his All-Star campaign in 2021. As a result, the Knicks are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference – good enough for an outright playoff berth if the season were to end today.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s scorching run has Shaq calling out MVP slander against Memphis star
Ja Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to another lopsided win on Monday with a 136-106 blowout victory over a shorthanded Phoenix Suns side. The All-Star point guard led the charge for Memphis, going off for 29 points on 11-of-20 shooting, to go along with two rebounds, seven assists, a steal, and one turnover in just 27 minutes of play. Ja didn’t even get off the bench in the fourth with the game already in the bag for Memphis.
James Harden drops truth bomb on developing chemistry with Joel Embiid in Sixers offense
The duo of James Harden and Joel Embiid is highly talented but still somewhat of a work in progress. Even as the Philadelphia 76ers’ two stars learn to play together, they are providing some exciting results. In the Sixers’ win over the Utah Jazz, they came together on the biggest play of the game to get the win.
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade
After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
Bucks make crucial Khris Middleton move
The Milwaukee Bucks have been rolling along this season without Khris Middleton, who is currently dealing with a knee injury. He’s played in just seven games in 2022-23, but it appears Giannis Antetokounmpo’s co-star isn’t far off finally returning. Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Middleton is heading to the Bucks’ G-League team, the Wisconsin […] The post Bucks make crucial Khris Middleton move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Future NFL Hall of Famer Appears To Announce Retirement
WIth the end of an NFL season, there are always many changes. Some players enter free agency, some are traded, coaches switch to other teams or are fired, and some players decide it is time to hang up their cleats and end their time as a professional athlete.
Ja Morant calls out NBA after 7th drug test this season
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is arguably the greatest athlete at his position that the league has ever seen. He almost levitates off the ground when skying for a dunk or chase-down block, and because of this, he’s essentially guaranteed to produce one highlight play every night. But if there’s one downside to Morant’s […] The post Ja Morant calls out NBA after 7th drug test this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Edwards sets wild 3-point record that will make Stephen Curry jealous
Anthony Edwards had himself a game on Monday night. The Minnesota Timberwolves star dropped 29 points, four rebounds, five assists, and three steals against the Utah Jazz. Unfortunately, his heroics weren’t enough as the Jazz escaped with a 126-125 victory. Edwards also dropped four 3-pointers on the evening, which allowed him to set a wild […] The post Anthony Edwards sets wild 3-point record that will make Stephen Curry jealous appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Charles Barkley blasts Timberwolves over ‘stupid’ Rudy Gobert trade
Halfway through the 2022-23 season and Charles Barkley still can’t believe the Minnesota Timberwolves traded the farm for Rudy Gobert. And well, who can blame him? On Monday after the Timberwolves lost to the Utah Jazz, Barkley couldn’t help but diss the franchise for giving up a ton just for Gobert. Not only has Minnesota […] The post Charles Barkley blasts Timberwolves over ‘stupid’ Rudy Gobert trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-Wizards star John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook blockbuster trade with Rockets
There were a lot of broken hearts when the Washington Wizards announced their decision to trade John Wall to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Russell Westbrook back in 2020. Wall, who now plies his trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, was Washington’s cornerstone superstar for many years, so it was indeed a dark day […] The post Ex-Wizards star John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook blockbuster trade with Rockets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacts to major Taylor Jenkins disrespect
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant wants to turn the attention of the basketball world to head coach Taylor Jenkins and what could possibly be the biggest disrespect he’s seeing. On Twitter, Morant responded to a post saying that Jenkins is being widely ignored by the media despite the fact that he should be the top […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacts to major Taylor Jenkins disrespect appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damian Lillard joins Oscar Robertson as only players ever to record feat not even Russell Westbrook has achieved
The Portland Blazers failed in their attempt to extend their win streak to three games Tuesday night in Mile High City, but not before Damian Lillard exploded yet again for another sterling scoring performance. Lillard went off for 44 points on 12-for-20 shooting from the field on the strength of a 6-for-12 shooting from deep […] The post Damian Lillard joins Oscar Robertson as only players ever to record feat not even Russell Westbrook has achieved appeared first on ClutchPoints.
John Wall drops major Tyler Hansbrough accusation, Psycho T claps back with John Calipari dig
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall was an absolute stud back in Lexington during his college days with the Kentucky Wildcats. Wall, however, made a recent admission that he could have ended up playing college basketball in Chapel Hill, particularly with the North Carolina Tar Heels, if it weren’t for the poor reception he got […] The post John Wall drops major Tyler Hansbrough accusation, Psycho T claps back with John Calipari dig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damian Lillard puts refs on blast after losing duel vs Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard did not hide his true feelings over the officiating late in the game of their 122-113 road loss to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets Tuesday night. Following the contest, Lillard pointed out that among the reasons the Blazers fell short of their mission to take down […] The post Damian Lillard puts refs on blast after losing duel vs Nikola Jokic, Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kings’ De’Aaron Fox throws Domantas Sabonis’ hat in the MVP ring
The Sacramento Kings are playing an impressive brand of basketball. They have been led by De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Fox recently told ESPN’s Malika Andrews that Sabonis should be in the MVP discussion if the Kings continue to win games, per Talkin’ NBA. “If we keep winning games,” Fox said on NBA Today, “there’s […] The post Kings’ De’Aaron Fox throws Domantas Sabonis’ hat in the MVP ring appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wizards vs. Knicks prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/18/2023
The Washington Wizards (18-26) will travel to take on the New York Knicks (25-20) in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the legendary Madison Square Garden. With that, it’s the perfect time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Wizards-Knicks prediction and pick, laid out below. Since the start of the new […] The post Wizards vs. Knicks prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/18/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best trade destinations for Rockets veteran Eric Gordon
The Houston Rockets are, to put it bluntly, the worst team in the NBA. Even beyond their league-worst record, they have caught some flak from their peers in recent weeks. John Wall, the former Rockets guard, didn’t mince words and put Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. on blast. However, as Austin Rivers said, those […] The post 3 best trade destinations for Rockets veteran Eric Gordon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA rumors: Timberwolves’ D’Angelo Russell trade talks now in full swing
D’Angelo Russell could be coming up on his last days with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The team has been fully engaged in trade talks for the 26-year-old guard as the Feb. 9 trade deadline date looms ahead. The Timberwolves have been unable to build off of last season’s success, currently sitting in ninth place in the […] The post NBA rumors: Timberwolves’ D’Angelo Russell trade talks now in full swing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Jefferson gets brutally honest on Vikings contract extension after historic season
Minnesota Vikings’ star wide receiver Justin Jefferson addressed the prospect of remaining in Minnesota following his superb 2022 campaign, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “I mean, I will be wherever I’m wanted,” Jefferson said in reference to a potential contract extension. “If they want me here, I’m here. That’s not something that I can really control.” […] The post Justin Jefferson gets brutally honest on Vikings contract extension after historic season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
216K+
Followers
131K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0