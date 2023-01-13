Election packets available for 2024 Tempe council, mayoral elections

Residents who meet requirements and are interested in running for the Tempe City Council can make appointments with the city clerk’s office to pick up candidate packets for the March 12, 2024 election.



A candidate Statement of Interest must be on file with the City Clerk’s Office prior to circulating petitions, according to a city release.

A Campaign Finance Candidate Committee Statement of Organization is recommended prior to beginning a campaign, the release stated.



To get a candidate packet, make an appointment with Assistant City Clerk Karen Doncovio at 480-350-8903 or karen_doncovio@tempe.gov .

Indicate whether you intend to run for mayor or councilmember.