Horizon Health to host diabetes prevention, 'Walk with Ease' programs

Horizon Health, Inc., Pierz, will coordinate the Diabetes Prevention Program in Little Falls.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 6, attendees will meet every Monday from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. for 16 consecutive weeks, at First Lutheran Church, 2100 Riverview Drive, Little Falls.

The Diabetes Prevention Program is CDC-recognized to help people avoid or delay type 2 diabetes. It can also lower their risk of having a heart attack or stroke, improve their health overall, and help them feel more energetic. Participants will learn about healthy eating, how to increase physical activity, manage stress, and stay motivated.

Horizon Health will also coordinate the Arthritis Foundation’s Walk with Ease program in Little Falls.

Beginning Monday, March 6, walkers will meet from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, at First Lutheran Church, 2100 Riverview Drive, Little Falls.

The Arthritis Foundation Walk with Ease Program is an exercise program that can reduce pain and improve overall health. Those who can be on their feet for 10 minutes without increased pain, can have success with Walk with Ease. There is no charge to attend.

Contact Kristine Hoheisel to register by emailing khoheisel@horizonhealth services.com or calling (320) 468-6451.