Evergreen, LA

evangelinetoday.com

Vidrine is arrested for stolen four-wheeler

Sheriff Charles R. Guillory, of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office releases the following:. On the 17 th of January 2023 the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Departments Patrol Division stopped a four- wheeler on LA. 10. Upon coming into contact with the driver it was learned that he had just stolen the.
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
kalb.com

RPSO investigating stolen hunting camera from Pineville area

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a complainant claimed a Covert Hunter Camera was stolen from Pinehill Road in Pineville on January 12. RPSO said a white man dressed in blue jeans, a camouflage shirt and brown boots, was captured on cellular deer...
PINEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Woman shot while sitting inside vehicle in Opelousas

A woman was shot while sitting inside a vehicle in Opelousas Monday night. Opelousas police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Elementary Lane around 7 p.m. and found a woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators determined she was sitting in a parked vehicle when an unknown suspect or suspects fired multiple rounds into the vehicle, the department said.
OPELOUSAS, LA
kalb.com

Male shot by Lafayette police as they respond to shooting

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - A male sustained a non-life-threatening wound when he was shot by a Lafayette police officer responding to a shooting early this morning, authorities said. The officer, who was responding to a shooting, was not injured, according to information from state police. Louisiana State Police is investigating...
LAFAYETTE, LA
kalb.com

Fatal mobile home fire in Avoyelles Parish

GOUDEAU, La. (KALB) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal mobile home fire that occurred in Goudeau on Jan. 12. Around 12:30 a.m., the Avoyelles Parish Fire Department responded to the fire in the 3300 block of Highway 361. Firefighters located an elderly, disabled man inside...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria man sought for Cottage Street shooting

Meet this week's Golden Shield winner with Acadian Ambulance - Julie Larcart Benjamin!. It's crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier. Avoyelles Parish schools receive checks for the Christmas Cheer Food Drive. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria Missing Person: Mark Kaderly

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Mark Kaderly, who was last seen in the vicinity of the Salvation Army in October 2022. He has not been seen or heard from since and suffers from various medical problems. If you...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
WREG

Mississippi woman accused of kidnapping Louisiana woman at gunpoint

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Mississippi woman was charged after police say she kidnapped a Louisiana woman at gunpoint. On Monday, January 16, 2023, around 4:30 PM, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed that a female victim was allegedly taken from a location against her will […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria teen arrested in Fred Loop shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A 15-year-old was arrested following a shooting that occurred in the 600 block of Fred Loop in Alexandria on Jan. 16. The Alexandria Police Department responded to shots fired around 4:39 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a 19-year-old man in a home with a gunshot wound in one of his legs. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for the wound, which was not life-threatening.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
americanmilitarynews.com

BODYCAM: Cop shoots man choking him with baton

Body camera footage recently released online shows a Louisiana police officer shoot a man who’d seized the officer’s baton and choked him with it during a drawn-out hand-to-hand struggle on Thanksgiving Day. The officer responded to a report of a man laying in the road on Nov. 24...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KLFY News 10

2 dead, 2 hospitalized following fentanyl overdoses in Duson

DUSON, La (KLFY) Two people died and two others were taken to a hospital after suspected overdoses, likely fentanyl, in Duson. Police Chief Kip Judice said officers had to administer two doses of Narcan to one of the people who overdosed, the second person was taken to the hospital by a family member. By the […]
DUSON, LA

