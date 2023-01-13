Read full article on original website
Opelousas Police investigating shooting that injured one
Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after 7 pm Monday in the 200 block of Elementary Lane that injured one adult female victim.
evangelinetoday.com
Vidrine is arrested for stolen four-wheeler
Sheriff Charles R. Guillory, of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office releases the following:. On the 17 th of January 2023 the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Departments Patrol Division stopped a four- wheeler on LA. 10. Upon coming into contact with the driver it was learned that he had just stolen the.
kalb.com
RPSO investigating stolen hunting camera from Pineville area
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a complainant claimed a Covert Hunter Camera was stolen from Pinehill Road in Pineville on January 12. RPSO said a white man dressed in blue jeans, a camouflage shirt and brown boots, was captured on cellular deer...
theadvocate.com
Woman shot while sitting inside vehicle in Opelousas
A woman was shot while sitting inside a vehicle in Opelousas Monday night. Opelousas police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Elementary Lane around 7 p.m. and found a woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators determined she was sitting in a parked vehicle when an unknown suspect or suspects fired multiple rounds into the vehicle, the department said.
kalb.com
Male shot by Lafayette police as they respond to shooting
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - A male sustained a non-life-threatening wound when he was shot by a Lafayette police officer responding to a shooting early this morning, authorities said. The officer, who was responding to a shooting, was not injured, according to information from state police. Louisiana State Police is investigating...
Washington Teen Dies in a Crash on I-49 Near Opelousas, Louisiana
A 17-year-old was killed Monday night in a crash on I-49.
Lafayette Police, family searching for missing man
Williams was last seen on January 10; he was wearing black warm-up pants and a black and green jacket.
kalb.com
Fatal mobile home fire in Avoyelles Parish
GOUDEAU, La. (KALB) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal mobile home fire that occurred in Goudeau on Jan. 12. Around 12:30 a.m., the Avoyelles Parish Fire Department responded to the fire in the 3300 block of Highway 361. Firefighters located an elderly, disabled man inside...
kalb.com
Alexandria man sought for Cottage Street shooting
UPDATE: Police say guards were down, driver drove around them
Lafayette Police are investigating a crash involving a train and 18- wheeler that took place Monday, January 16, 2023.
kalb.com
Alexandria Missing Person: Mark Kaderly
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Mark Kaderly, who was last seen in the vicinity of the Salvation Army in October 2022. He has not been seen or heard from since and suffers from various medical problems. If you...
Mississippi woman accused of kidnapping Louisiana woman at gunpoint
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Mississippi woman was charged after police say she kidnapped a Louisiana woman at gunpoint. On Monday, January 16, 2023, around 4:30 PM, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed that a female victim was allegedly taken from a location against her will […]
kalb.com
Alexandria teen arrested in Fred Loop shooting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A 15-year-old was arrested following a shooting that occurred in the 600 block of Fred Loop in Alexandria on Jan. 16. The Alexandria Police Department responded to shots fired around 4:39 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a 19-year-old man in a home with a gunshot wound in one of his legs. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for the wound, which was not life-threatening.
Officer Involved Shooting in Lafayette
One person was injured early Monday morning in Lafayette near Johnston & Guilbeau Roads. Officials telling KATC, just after midnight, Lafayette Police were called with a report of shots fired.
Fatal vehicle crash on Pinhook Road
Lafayette Police are investigating a vehicle crash that occurred this morning on the corner of E Pinhook Rd.
Three people found selling alcohol to underage buyers in Lafayette Police sting
Three people have been cited for selling alcohol to underage buyers, according to the Lafayette Police Department.
kalb.com
Avoyelles Parish schools receive checks for the Christmas Cheer Food Drive
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Our team at KALB, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe, and the Food Bank of Central Louisiana are saying ‘thank you’ to some of the top-performing schools in this year’s Christmas Cheer Food Drive. Two of the top-performing schools in Avoyelles Parish received a check...
americanmilitarynews.com
BODYCAM: Cop shoots man choking him with baton
Body camera footage recently released online shows a Louisiana police officer shoot a man who’d seized the officer’s baton and choked him with it during a drawn-out hand-to-hand struggle on Thanksgiving Day. The officer responded to a report of a man laying in the road on Nov. 24...
Evangeline man arrested in connection with series of drive-by shootings
Acadia Parish Sheriffs have arrested a man on charges in connection with multiple drive-by shootings
2 dead, 2 hospitalized following fentanyl overdoses in Duson
DUSON, La (KLFY) Two people died and two others were taken to a hospital after suspected overdoses, likely fentanyl, in Duson. Police Chief Kip Judice said officers had to administer two doses of Narcan to one of the people who overdosed, the second person was taken to the hospital by a family member. By the […]
