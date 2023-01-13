Read full article on original website
Related
todaynftnews.com
Shiba Inu’s Layer 2 Network is Launching
Shibarium Network introduces Shiba Inu’s Layer 2 network. Shibarium is on its journey to become a robust Layer 2 blockchain, and the Shiba Ecosystem is in its transitional phase. Shibarium’s layer 2 is a collaborative blockchain that scales the decentralized finance space and welcomes solutions, creativity, and reliability. This network (L2) is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain, which is used by the SHIB ecosystem currencies.
todaynftnews.com
Malware offered by Google Ads depletes crypto wallets of NFT influencers
An NFT influencer claims that they lost “a life-changing sum” of their net worth in NFTs and cryptocurrency after unintentionally installing malicious software they got from a Google Ad Search result. On January 14, a Twitter user going by the handle “NFT God” published a series of tweets...
todaynftnews.com
Singtel collaborated with SK Telecom to hold its first metaverse event
Singtel recently partnered with SK Telecom in order to hold its first metaverse event. The event, “Destination:ifland,” was held at the Singtel Comcentre in Singapore. The experiences taking place on the ifland platform involve celebrity fan meets, virtual concerts, and more. Most recently, Singtel has entered a partnership...
todaynftnews.com
UGC metaverse Createra raises $10M in Series A funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz
A user-generated content (UGC) metaverse engine, Createra, has recently made an announcement regarding securing $10 million in Series A funding spearheaded by Andreessen Horowitz. This came as a pursuit to continue building the largest metaverse platform focused on Gen-Z. Connie Chan, the a16z General Partner, released a statement regarding the...
todaynftnews.com
Katana DEX is releasing New Token Pair
WETH partnerships on the Katana DEX had been replaced with WRON pairs. Ronin was created in 2021 as a more efficient scaling method to handle traffic on Axie Infinity and high transaction load. Ronin is on a fast track to being the basis for more online gaming than Axie. On...
todaynftnews.com
Reportlinker publishes metaverse report with forecast for 2022-2027
Reportlinker.com has published a report titled “Metaverse: Global Market Size, Trends, and Forecast (2022-2027).”. Based on surveys and questionnaires, recent papers examine the market’s drivers, restraints, and prospects. Among the market factors discussed are the effects of COVID-19, Porter’s Five Forces, use case analysis, and the regulatory environment.
Comments / 0