ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray County, MO

Ray County officials ID remains found in wooded area last spring

By Makenzie Koch
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0edFem_0kE1sr8o00

RAY COUNTY, Mo. — Ray County officials have identified human remains a mushroom hunter found last spring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uZess_0kE1sr8o00
Colette Noelle Greene

The sheriff’s office said the victim has been identified as Colette Noelle Greene . She was also known as Nicole Joann Kasch, officials said. The sheriff’s office did not release any other information about the woman.

FOX4 Newsletters: Sign up to get breaking news sent to your inbox

Sheriff Scott Childers said a mushroom hunter found the remains in April 2022 in a wooded area of rural Ray County.

Investigators are still looking for leads in this case and are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Ray County’s tip line at 816-470-0156. Callers can remain anonymous.

“Any and all leads that can help us bring a closure for Colette (are) greatly appreciated,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
kmmo.com

INDEPENDENCE MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULT IN JOHNSON COUNTY DUE IN COURT

An Independence man was charged with multiple felonies in Johnson County has a court appearance scheduled. According to a report from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, on June 14, 2021 the Sheriff’s Department responded to a call near Kingsville, for a reported shooting. Two victims had left the residence and driven to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to one of the victims.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy