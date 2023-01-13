ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Police: Woman abducted during armed carjacking in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was abducted during a carjacking in Prince William County early Tuesday morning. According to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers were called to Dulcinea Pl. and Cantania Pl. in Woodbridge, Virginia just before 3:30 a.m. to investigate a robbery.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WTOP

Woodbridge man killed in shooting identified by police

A Woodbridge man is dead and another man is wounded after a shooting Monday night in Prince William County, Virginia, police said. Akeem Rashad Williams, 27, of Woodbridge died and a 22-year-old man who hasn’t been identified by name was also injured, according to Prince William County police. It...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WJLA

DC police search for car after shooting in Northwest leaves 1 man injured: Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are looking for a vehicle in relation to a shooting incident from Monday evening officials said. Shortly after 6 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was transferred to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Prince William County Public School system considering additional security measures

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - The Prince William County Public School system could soon have new security screening technology. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan reports that according to Superintendent LaTanya McDade, the technology would be similar to those used at sports stadiums and national museums, and would prevent students from bringing weapons on to school grounds.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Food delivery driver shot and killed in Prince George’s Co.

A man delivering groceries in Temple Hills, Maryland, was shot and killed on Friday night. Stephen Lee Green of Sykesville, Maryland, was found inside his SUV at around 11:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Afton Street, Prince George’s County police said in a news release Monday. Police said...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
WJLA

Fairfax County School Board is silent as merit award controversy gains national attention

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, Fairfax County Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid is meeting face-to-face with parents at West Potomac High School as she has done at Thomas Jefferson, Langley, and Westfield high schools. These are among the seven Fairfax County schools that didn’t tell students of their national merit recognition in time for college scholarship and admissions deadlines.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy