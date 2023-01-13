Read full article on original website
House Republicans Honor Another Campaign Promise by Filing Impeachment Articles Against DHS Sec. MayorkasThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
DC police chief calls inaccurate information swirling over shooting of 13-year-old ‘reckless’Mario DonevskiWashington, DC
House Administration Committee Passes Rule to Reimburse Legislators for High Cost of Living in Washington D.C.Silence DoGoodWashington, DC
Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Mayor Bowser has Spent $8 Million Supporting Migrants, So FarTom HandyWashington, DC
Police: Woman abducted during armed carjacking in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was abducted during a carjacking in Prince William County early Tuesday morning. According to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers were called to Dulcinea Pl. and Cantania Pl. in Woodbridge, Virginia just before 3:30 a.m. to investigate a robbery.
Man dead, another hurt after shooting in Prince William County
UPDATE 7:30 p.m. 1/17 — Police identified the victim as 27-year-old Akeem Rashaud Williams of Woodbridge. Police said they were first called to the 13900 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge around 8:50 p.m. on Monday. The other victim, a 22-year-old man, is expected to survive. Police said they found that a car had been […]
One Killed, One Hospitalized In 'Not Random' Double Shooting At VA Shopping Center, Police Say
One person was killed and a second hospitalized overnight in Prince William County in a shooting "that does not appear to be random," according to police.Woodbridge resident Akeem Rashaud Williams, 27, was found with multiple gunshot wounds by police in an area shopping center in the 13900 block of…
Two homes, vehicle hit during possible shootout in Prince William
Police in Prince William County are looking for two groups of people whom they believe may have been involved in a shootout after two homes and a vehicle in a Dale City-area neighborhood were hit by bullets.
WTOP
Woodbridge man killed in shooting identified by police
A Woodbridge man is dead and another man is wounded after a shooting Monday night in Prince William County, Virginia, police said. Akeem Rashad Williams, 27, of Woodbridge died and a 22-year-old man who hasn’t been identified by name was also injured, according to Prince William County police. It...
WUSA
27-year-old man dead in Prince William County double shooting, police say
A 27-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Woodbridge, Virginia, Monday night. A 22-year-old man was also hospitalized in the shooting.
Man shot while sitting in parked car in Prince William Co.
MANASSAS, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot while sitting in a parked car Monday afternoon. According to a press release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Regency Apartments in the 11300 block of Democracy Lane.
Police: Man wanted for hitting infant before striking woman, pushing 2 children
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are searching for a man they say hit a woman with a gun, causing her to drop an infant she had in her arms Monday evening. According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the domestic incident unfolded just before 4:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of Winslow Court in Woodbridge.
Woman charged with arson after fire in Stafford Sheetz bathrooms
A woman is in custody after authorities say she set fires in both of the bathrooms of a Sheetz in Stafford, causing an evacuation.
fox5dc.com
Man found guilty of forcing way into Silver Spring apartment, killing man in front of family
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A Montgomery County judge found 44-year-old Tremayne Dorsey guilty of forcing his way into a Silver Spring apartment where he shot and killed a man in front of his family. The shocking murder happened in November 2021 at an apartment on Treetop Drive. Officers say Dorsey...
fox5dc.com
Uber driver carjacked at gunpoint in Prince William County; police searching for suspects
WOODBRIDGE, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - An Uber driver was carjacked at gunpoint when stopping to pick up a rider, and Prince William County police are searching for the suspects. Officers responded to the 15000 block of Cardin Pl. in Woodbridge on Sunday around 3:25 a.m. to investigate a robbery.
Inside Nova
Thousands call for improvements to Fairfax road where two girls died
More than 10,000 people have now signed a petition calling for safety improvements to Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax County after two South County High school students died in a crash last week. A third is still fighting for her life following the single-vehicle crash Jan. 10. Those who have...
Police: Suspects robbed employees outside Prince William business
Police in Prince William County are looking for a group of men who they say robbed a business' employees at gunpoint while they were outside.
WJLA
DC police search for car after shooting in Northwest leaves 1 man injured: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are looking for a vehicle in relation to a shooting incident from Monday evening officials said. Shortly after 6 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was transferred to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Person shot, injuries unknown in incident outside Manassas
The Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that resulted in one person being taken to the hospital.
WJLA
Fairfax Co. proposed budget adds SROs to elementary schools -- here's how you can weigh in
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — School resource officers are currently assigned to every middle and high school in Fairfax County. Now the school board is considering placing school security officers in elementary schools to improve safety there, as well. The proposed Fiscal Year 2024 $3.5 billion operating budget devotes...
fox5dc.com
Prince William County Public School system considering additional security measures
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - The Prince William County Public School system could soon have new security screening technology. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan reports that according to Superintendent LaTanya McDade, the technology would be similar to those used at sports stadiums and national museums, and would prevent students from bringing weapons on to school grounds.
Abducted Child Reunited With Family In Fairfax County After Being Taken With Stolen Car: Police
A scary scene played out in Fairfax County on Sunday night when a car thief stole a Honda that had a 5-year-old girl in the backseat, according to police.Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called to the parking lot of a shopping center in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike…
WTOP
Food delivery driver shot and killed in Prince George’s Co.
A man delivering groceries in Temple Hills, Maryland, was shot and killed on Friday night. Stephen Lee Green of Sykesville, Maryland, was found inside his SUV at around 11:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Afton Street, Prince George’s County police said in a news release Monday. Police said...
WJLA
Fairfax County School Board is silent as merit award controversy gains national attention
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, Fairfax County Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid is meeting face-to-face with parents at West Potomac High School as she has done at Thomas Jefferson, Langley, and Westfield high schools. These are among the seven Fairfax County schools that didn’t tell students of their national merit recognition in time for college scholarship and admissions deadlines.
