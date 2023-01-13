A person familiar with the situation says Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker was fined $13,261 by the NFL for the shove that led to his ejection from a 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions last Sunday. The person also said Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas was fined $11,139 for his unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty in that game and the Lions running back Jamaal Williams was fined $18,566 for his two touchdown dances. Williams wasn't penalized during the game for either dance. The person spoke to The Associated Press the condition of anonymity because the fines haven't been announced.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO