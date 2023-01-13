Read full article on original website
Nebraska's good (and bad) injury news, and a scouting report for Ohio State
Good news and bad news, Nebraska fans. Senior guard Sam Griesel participated in most of Tuesday’s practice and is expected to be available against Ohio State after he missed Friday’s game against Purdue due to a hip injury. “It felt good this morning,” coach Fred Hoiberg said of...
Recruiting notes: Upcoming official visits, Nebraska coaches on the road, new 2024 offers
From going after 2023 prospects late in their process to speaking with up-and-coming 2025 targets at the start of their recruiting journeys, the Nebraska football coaching staff is staying busy during the open contact period. In particular, Nebraska is expected to host a trio of 2023 targets for official visits...
Nebraska women search for offensive consistency amid three-point struggles
As the Nebraska women’s basketball team attempts to grind out enough wins over the next seven weeks to earn a repeat trip to the NCAA Tournament, it will be important to find a little more offense. Coach Amy Williams would like to make plenty of three-pointers, but the Huskers...
Whitney Lauenstein leaves Husker volleyball team
Whitney Lauenstein kept working her way up in the volleyball world, but she has now decided to step aside from playing college volleyball. The Nebraska volleyball junior-to-be doesn’t plan to keep playing. She announced on social media on Tuesday evening that she would leave the volleyball team to "focus on myself and be with my family and continue to heal due to the passing of my dad.”
Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda returns to Nebraska football
LINCOLN - The man who scored Nebraska's first touchdown of the 2022 season has rejoined the team for winter workouts in 2023. Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, who entered the transfer portal in October, withdrew his name and will take part in spring camp, a program source confirmed Monday. He left the team having caught five passes for 120 yards, primarily in the season-opening loss to Northwestern. NU removed Garcia-Castaneda from its 2022 roster - a sign of a complete break with the program.
Nebraska's Liam Cronin earns Big Ten wrestler of the week award
Nebraska's Liam Cronin is the Big Ten wrestler of the week after he defeated two 125-pounders ranked in the top five nationally over the weekend. Cronin, ranked third, defeated Minnesota's No. 4-ranked Patrick McKee 11-6 on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center. By Sunday, he was celebrating again, this time after an 11-1 major decision against No. 3 Michael DeAugustino of Northwestern.
A communicator and motivator, Husker RBs coach Barthel has vision for his room
Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel felt raw emotion when thinking about his former team. “I think I cried about three days in the transition process, because of how much of a connection we have with those guys and because of how hard they played and practiced for me,” Barthel said Thursday. “If you watched any of the UConn games last year, the one thing I hope you were able to see was the effort out of that running back unit.”
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Omaha World-Herald. January 15, 2023. Editorial: Ronnie Green has served UNL, Nebraskans well. Ronnie Green didn’t grow up in Nebraska, but he has been a valuable contributor to his adopted state since 1985, when he enrolled in a doctoral program in animal breeding and genetics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (three, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven) Estimated jackpot: $150,000. Copyright 2023 The Associated...
Bill would require local mask mandates to get city council or county board approval
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s local health directors, under a new legislative proposal, could no longer enact a directed health measure, such as a mask mandate, without the approval of their city council or county board and sign-off from state health officials. State Sen. Kathleen Kauth, a Republican initially appointed...
Man, child and puppy fine after 'mud rescue' at Omaha's Standing Bear Lake
OMAHA -- Omaha firefighters rescued a man Sunday at Standing Bear Lake after he became stuck waist-deep in mud while trying to rescue his dog from the muck. Rescue workers also helped a child who apparently also was trying to help the stuck puppy. The man had become enmired near...
Ex-Lincoln Police officer sentenced to probation for misdemeanor assault
A judge Friday sentenced a former Lincoln Police officer to probation and community service for assaulting a man while working off-duty in his police uniform as security at a local hospital more than two years ago. Benjamin Rieker's attorney, Carlos Monzón, argued first for a new trial, saying Rieker believed...
