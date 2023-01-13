Read full article on original website
Related
erienewsnow.com
Movies at Cranberry in Venango County Closes
Movies at Cranberry in Venango County has made the decision to officially close its doors. The owner made the announcement on Facebook, stating that the theater's expenses are surpassing the money coming in. Movies at Cranberry was reminding customers that the theater in Meadville will remain open, and that it...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Humane Society Sees an Increase in Weather Related Abandonment Cases
From snow to rain and temperature drops, our Northwestern Pennsylvania weather has been changing a lot this past month. Because of that the Erie Humane Society has been seeing frequent weather and abandonment related cases. The Humane Society wants to remind pet owners the dangers of leaving pets out in...
Vehicle crashes into local Eat’n Park
Carol Bellhai planned to celebrate her 80th birthday with her family at Eat ‘n Park near Clearview Mall Monday morning. But when they pulled into the parking lot — “I said ‘Gee, it’s closed…it’s never closed...” Bellhai said. A vehicle crashed into the restaurant...
butlerradio.com
Bruin Woman Falls Victim To Online Scam
State police are warning residents about an online scam that involves a fake company. A 63-year-old Bruin woman applied for a job through a Facebook listing. The company was called Axel Corp and they told the woman they would need payment for equipment to work from home. She was told...
Free replacement license plate event set for New Castle
If your license has become difficult to read, you could get it replaced for free in Lawrence County.
Local business wins Best Maple Syrup at statewide farm show
In Mercer County, Coryea's Maple Products swept house at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
wphealthcarenews.com
New Medical Foster Home Program at Butler VA
The Butler VA Health Care System is seeking caregiver applicants for its new Medical Foster Home (MFH) Program. Medical Foster Homes are private homes in which a trained caregiver provides services to one to three individuals. MFH provides a choice for Veterans who are unable to live independently and prefer a family setting.
Multiple fire depts. from different states called for house fire
Multiple departments from different states are being called to the scene of a structure fire in Trumbull County.
venangoextra.com
Recent Deaths 1/17/23
James E. “Jim” McFarland, Sr., 74, of Titusville, died Jan. 14, 2023. Charles K. Reott, 67, of Knox, died Jan. 14, 2023. Harry R. “Skip” Cook died Jan. 13, 2023. Charlotte Mayer Kingsley, 78, of Seneca, died Jan. 15, 2023. Beverly Brown, 73, of Oil City,...
PSP locate missing Girard woman
Update: Pennsylvania State Police in Girard have announced Emily McBeth has been found safe. Pennsylvania State Police in Girard need your help locating a missing woman. 21-year-old Emily “Emma” McBeth was last seen leaving a residence in Elk Creek Township on Jan. 7 sometime after 10 p.m. Her direction of travel is not known. She […]
venangoextra.com
Meadville man killed, 2 Titusville residents hurt in crash
A Meadville man was killed and two Titusville residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning at the intersection of Route 89 and Buells Corners Road in Rome Township, Crawford County. Corry state police said the crash occurred at about 9:25 a.m. Friday when John F. Graham, 33, of...
erienewsnow.com
Missing Elk Creek Township Woman Found Safe
UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police report a missing Elk Creek Township woman has been found and is safe. No other details were immediately available. EARLIER: Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to find a woman who has not been seen in a week. Emily "Emma" McBeth, 21, was...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Pharmacy Closing
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown pharmacy is closing their doors. The North Main Street Rite Aid location is slated to close next Thursday, January 19, according to a sign posted on the entrance of the establishment. Customers who use Rite Aid’s prescriptions services are directed to...
Rollover accident closes East Bayfront Pkwy overnight
Crews responded to a rollover accident Tuesday morning on East Bayfront Pkwy, which led to the westbound lane being closed for a while. Calls went out around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived, they found a vehicle on its side. There were three passengers in the car at the time of the accident. No major […]
cranberryeagle.com
Missing Armstrong County man found
A missing Armstrong County man has been found, according to the Kiski Township Police Department. Jeff Manchini had not been seen since Saturday, when he was picked up by an unknown vehicle from his West-In-Arms apartment complex in North Apollo. He was considered endangered because he has multiple health conditions and it was unknown if he has his appropriate medications with him.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Three Rushed to Hospital Following Head-On Collision on Route 536
PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Three individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital following a head-on collision on State Route 536 on Friday evening. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 8:20 p.m. on Friday, January 13, on State Route 536, in Perry Township, Jefferson County. Police...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in Warren County
WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Warren County sold a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million for the Friday, January 13th drawing. The ticket was sold in Pennsylvania leading up to the 26th draw in this historic Mega Millions jackpot run. All Pit...
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Chief criticized
A GoFundMe to help pay for the expenses of the man reportedly responsible for the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire is drawing harsh criticism.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Area Woman Allegedly Drives Under Influence to Walmart, Steals Multiple Items
YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested after police say she stole multiple items from Walmart and drove to the store while under the influence. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers responded to Walmart on State Route 119 in Young Township, Jefferson County, for a report of retail theft around 8:02 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.
Multiple departments respond to house fire in Mercer Co.
One person was rescued from a house fire late Sunday night in Shenango Township.
Comments / 0