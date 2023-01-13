ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venango County, PA

erienewsnow.com

Movies at Cranberry in Venango County Closes

Movies at Cranberry in Venango County has made the decision to officially close its doors. The owner made the announcement on Facebook, stating that the theater's expenses are surpassing the money coming in. Movies at Cranberry was reminding customers that the theater in Meadville will remain open, and that it...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Humane Society Sees an Increase in Weather Related Abandonment Cases

From snow to rain and temperature drops, our Northwestern Pennsylvania weather has been changing a lot this past month. Because of that the Erie Humane Society has been seeing frequent weather and abandonment related cases. The Humane Society wants to remind pet owners the dangers of leaving pets out in...
ERIE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Vehicle crashes into local Eat’n Park

Carol Bellhai planned to celebrate her 80th birthday with her family at Eat ‘n Park near Clearview Mall Monday morning. But when they pulled into the parking lot — “I said ‘Gee, it’s closed…it’s never closed...” Bellhai said. A vehicle crashed into the restaurant...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Bruin Woman Falls Victim To Online Scam

State police are warning residents about an online scam that involves a fake company. A 63-year-old Bruin woman applied for a job through a Facebook listing. The company was called Axel Corp and they told the woman they would need payment for equipment to work from home. She was told...
BRUIN, PA
wphealthcarenews.com

New Medical Foster Home Program at Butler VA

The Butler VA Health Care System is seeking caregiver applicants for its new Medical Foster Home (MFH) Program. Medical Foster Homes are private homes in which a trained caregiver provides services to one to three individuals. MFH provides a choice for Veterans who are unable to live independently and prefer a family setting.
BUTLER, PA
venangoextra.com

Recent Deaths 1/17/23

James E. “Jim” McFarland, Sr., 74, of Titusville, died Jan. 14, 2023. Charles K. Reott, 67, of Knox, died Jan. 14, 2023. Harry R. “Skip” Cook died Jan. 13, 2023. Charlotte Mayer Kingsley, 78, of Seneca, died Jan. 15, 2023. Beverly Brown, 73, of Oil City,...
TITUSVILLE, PA
YourErie

PSP locate missing Girard woman

Update: Pennsylvania State Police in Girard have announced Emily McBeth has been found safe. Pennsylvania State Police in Girard need your help locating a missing woman. 21-year-old Emily “Emma” McBeth was last seen leaving a residence in Elk Creek Township on Jan. 7 sometime after 10 p.m. Her direction of travel is not known. She […]
GIRARD, PA
venangoextra.com

Meadville man killed, 2 Titusville residents hurt in crash

A Meadville man was killed and two Titusville residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning at the intersection of Route 89 and Buells Corners Road in Rome Township, Crawford County. Corry state police said the crash occurred at about 9:25 a.m. Friday when John F. Graham, 33, of...
MEADVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Missing Elk Creek Township Woman Found Safe

UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police report a missing Elk Creek Township woman has been found and is safe. No other details were immediately available. EARLIER: Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to find a woman who has not been seen in a week. Emily "Emma" McBeth, 21, was...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Pharmacy Closing

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown pharmacy is closing their doors. The North Main Street Rite Aid location is slated to close next Thursday, January 19, according to a sign posted on the entrance of the establishment. Customers who use Rite Aid’s prescriptions services are directed to...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Rollover accident closes East Bayfront Pkwy overnight

Crews responded to a rollover accident Tuesday morning on East Bayfront Pkwy, which led to the westbound lane being closed for a while. Calls went out around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived, they found a vehicle on its side. There were three passengers in the car at the time of the accident. No major […]
ERIE, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Missing Armstrong County man found

A missing Armstrong County man has been found, according to the Kiski Township Police Department. Jeff Manchini had not been seen since Saturday, when he was picked up by an unknown vehicle from his West-In-Arms apartment complex in North Apollo. He was considered endangered because he has multiple health conditions and it was unknown if he has his appropriate medications with him.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Three Rushed to Hospital Following Head-On Collision on Route 536

PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Three individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital following a head-on collision on State Route 536 on Friday evening. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 8:20 p.m. on Friday, January 13, on State Route 536, in Perry Township, Jefferson County. Police...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Area Woman Allegedly Drives Under Influence to Walmart, Steals Multiple Items

YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested after police say she stole multiple items from Walmart and drove to the store while under the influence. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers responded to Walmart on State Route 119 in Young Township, Jefferson County, for a report of retail theft around 8:02 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA

