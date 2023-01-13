ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo County, OK

2nd Person Arrested In Connection With Cyril Girl's Disappearance

 4 days ago
A second caregiver has been taken into custody in connection with the disappearance of a 4-year-old child in Caddo County, Okla.

Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested in Maricopa County, Arizona, on Thursday. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Adams is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma. His arrest comes a day after his wife, Alysia Adams, was arrested on suspicion of child neglect in the case of Athena Brownfield.

Brownfield was reported missing Tuesday, but it is believed she had been missing for longer than that. Authorities and community members from Cyril, Okla., have been searching for Athena for days. The girl's older sister was found wandering Tuesday near their home on West Nebraska Road when a mail carrier noticed her along and notified police.

The girl's home was blocked and surrounded by crime tape early Friday, a neighbor told News 9. That neighbor told News 9 that a white SUV was towed from the property.

Authorities say that both Ivon and Alysia Adams were responsible for the girls.

The OSBI is still searching for Athena and asks anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the OSBI or email them at tips@osbi.ok.gov.

Athena was last seen a wearing pink butterfly sweater and pants and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

The search continues on Friday morning for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield.

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Search For Missing 4-Year-Old Oklahoma Girl Marks 1 Week

Tuesday marks one week since four-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing from Cyril. State investigators said the search for Athena has turned into a recovery effort, as they do not believe she's alive. One of the two people arrested in connection with Athena's disappearance is currently being held in the...
CYRIL, OK
abc17news.com

Searchers for missing Oklahoma girl find remains of child

Authorities searching for the body of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl say a child’s remains have been found, but not yet identified. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the remains were found near the Oklahoma town of Rush Springs, about 15 miles from where Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10. Court documents say the girl’s caretaker, Ivon Adams, reportedly told his wife he buried the girl on property the couple once owned near the town. Adams is charged with murder and his wife, Alysia Adams, is charged with child neglect. The girl was reported missing after a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone.
RUSH SPRINGS, OK
kswo.com

Search for Athena Brownfield becomes recovery operation

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The search for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield has officially been changed to a recovery operation, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) confirmed Monday. The OSBI asked the public to not self-deploy to search for Athena, citing risks of trespassing or contaminating potential evidence. OSBI...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
news9.com

1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run

A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Authorities searching for inmate who walked away from OKC correctional center

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who walked away from an Oklahoma City correctional facility. Authorities announced that Jesse Tointigh, 22, walked away from the Clara Waters Community Corrections Center around 9 p.m. Sunday. After learning that Tointigh was missing, ODOC officials alerted police and area hospitals.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Cyril police chief speaks on missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cyril Chief of Police Garrett Raney said Tuesday afternoon that he got a call from the postal carrier stating there was a 5-year-old girl wandering around. He did not think the case was as serious. “First thing that goes through my mind, is you know kid...
CYRIL, OK
kswo.com

Duncan wreck sends Rush Springs man to the hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Rush Springs man was sent to the hospital after a wreck in Duncan on Sunday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Tucker Road and Bois D’Arc east of Duncan. According to an OHP report, Matthew Hesbrook, 40,...
DUNCAN, OK
kswo.com

Heavy police presence at a creek reservoir in Grady Co

Grady Co., Okla. (KSWO) - Numerous law enforcement vehicles are searching the waters at a creek reservoir in Grady Co. We have reached out to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for information, but haven’t heard back yet. This is a developing story, you can count on us to...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Police: 1 Killed, 1 Injured In NE Oklahoma City Crash

One person was killed, and another person was injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police. The crash happened near Northeast 13th Street and North Lottie Avenue. Police said a vehicle was traveling northbound at a high-rate speed when the car departed the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
