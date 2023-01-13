ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Boston

Red Sox reportedly sign catcher Jorge Alfaro

Alfaro played for the Padres in 2022. The Red Sox have agreed to a minor league deal with catcher Jorge Alfaro, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive and Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. The minor league deal, according to Speier, includes a spring training invite and a salary of...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox sign infielder Edwin Díaz to minor-league deal

The Red Sox have signed infielder Edwin Diaz to a minor-league contract for the 2023 season, per Melissa Lockard of The Athletic. It is unclear if the deal includes an invite to major-league spring training. Diaz, 27, is not to be confused with the All-Star closer for the Mets. While...
BOSTON, MA
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: International

As the international free agent signing period got underway, the Mets signed top ranking prospects Daiverson Gutierrez, Christopher Larez, and Anthony Baptist along with five other players, pending physicals. For the first time since the Mets’ deal with Carlos Correa fell apart, Scott Boras spoke exactly on what went wrong...
QUEENS, NY
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Saying goodbye to Original Met Frank Thomas

Original Met Frank Thomas has passed away at 93 years old. Thomas was part of Old Timer’s Day last season. The Mets ended up signing 27 international free agents on Sunday. The Mets will introduce Omar Narváez and re-introduce Adam Ottavino at a Zoom conference today at 1:30 p.m.
QUEENS, NY
nfltraderumors.co

Seahawks Sign Nine Players To Futures Deals

The Seattle Seahawks officially signed nine players to futures contracts on Monday for the 2023 season. Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Thompson, 25, was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round...
SEATTLE, WA

