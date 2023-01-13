Read full article on original website
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
Seattle experiences unprecedented rise in inflation: Third highest rate among large US metrosEdy ZooSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Star Pro-Bowl Player To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Premieres, Award Winners And Dystopian Love – Seattle Theater Has It Allmixyplix mediaSeattle, WA
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
3-time All-Star who played for Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies has died
Former MLB All-Star player Frank Thomas has died. The New York Mets announced his death on social media. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of original Met Frank Thomas,” the team wrote. No cause of death was given. Thomas played for the Mets from 1962-1964. He...
MLB news: Red Sox-Rockies trade, Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners
Let’s take a look at some of the recent MLB news you might have missed, including a trade between the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies. Colorado Rockies news: Connor Seabold acquired in trade with Boston Red Sox. The Rockies filled out their 40-man roster on Tuesday by acquiring...
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Outfielder Reportedly Inks Deal With Mets After Short Stint In Boston
Pham had a short stint in Boston in 2022 after being acquired by the Red Sox from the Cincinnati Reds ahead of the Major League Baseball Trade Deadline for a player to be named later or cash considerations. The 34-year-old appeared in 53 games with the Red Sox in 2022...
Scouting Director For Phillies Optimistic About Caba
Scouting director for the Philadelphia Phillies is optimistic about Jesus Caba's future with the franchise.
Red Sox reportedly sign catcher Jorge Alfaro
Alfaro played for the Padres in 2022. The Red Sox have agreed to a minor league deal with catcher Jorge Alfaro, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive and Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. The minor league deal, according to Speier, includes a spring training invite and a salary of...
Yardbarker
Red Sox sign infielder Edwin Díaz to minor-league deal
The Red Sox have signed infielder Edwin Diaz to a minor-league contract for the 2023 season, per Melissa Lockard of The Athletic. It is unclear if the deal includes an invite to major-league spring training. Diaz, 27, is not to be confused with the All-Star closer for the Mets. While...
Eppler says Mets' lineup deep even after losing Correa
Having failed to land Carlos Correa, New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler is satisfied with his offense heading into spring training
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: International
As the international free agent signing period got underway, the Mets signed top ranking prospects Daiverson Gutierrez, Christopher Larez, and Anthony Baptist along with five other players, pending physicals. For the first time since the Mets’ deal with Carlos Correa fell apart, Scott Boras spoke exactly on what went wrong...
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Saying goodbye to Original Met Frank Thomas
Original Met Frank Thomas has passed away at 93 years old. Thomas was part of Old Timer’s Day last season. The Mets ended up signing 27 international free agents on Sunday. The Mets will introduce Omar Narváez and re-introduce Adam Ottavino at a Zoom conference today at 1:30 p.m.
Rangers make international signing noise after adding Vladimir Guerrero’s other son
Texas Rangers sign Pablo Guerrero, son of Vladimir Guerrero, in the international free agent pool. Once the doors opened on international free agency in Major League Baseball, signings immediately started to become official. For those who aren’t familiar, the international signing period in MLB is essentially when major league clubs...
nfltraderumors.co
Seahawks Sign Nine Players To Futures Deals
The Seattle Seahawks officially signed nine players to futures contracts on Monday for the 2023 season. Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Thompson, 25, was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round...
Marsh Long Term Solution for Phillies Outfield
Brandon Marsh looks to be a long term solution in the Philadelphia Phillies outfield.
