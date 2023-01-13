Read full article on original website
KVAL
Chamber Awards to honor Citizen of the Year and more
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — It's a celebration of local businesses and the community for the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce's annual Chamber Awards. It's happening at Mill Casino in North Bend on January 28. The Chamber will name winners of several awards including citizen and business of the year...
KVAL
Point-in-Time census to count homeless needs volunteers
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Nancy Devereux Center seeks volunteers for its 2023 Point-in-Time count happening January 25. After a brief training, volunteers assist trained staff in locating and counting the sheltered and unsheltered homeless in Coos Bay and North Bend. Each January, volunteers visit different locations such as...
Coast Not Included In Homeless Emergency Declaration
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a housing and homelessness state of emergency. State Representative David Gomberg pointed out though he is happy the issue of unhoused is being addressed he was disappointed that Lincoln, Tillamook, and Benton Counties will not be benefitted by the Order. Lane County is the only coastal area that will benefit.
KVAL
Mobile clinic offers an array of health needs for homeless
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Every first and third Tuesday of the month, free holistic healthcare offered by a mobile clinic is made available to Coos County's homeless. Project DKD, housed at the Nancy Devereux Center in Coos Bay, is named after a homeless woman and has helped the area's less fortunate get back on their feet.
KVAL
City of Roseburg invites residents to participate in the 'Winter 2023 Photo Contest'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg is inviting Roseburg residents to enter the Winter 2023 City Connection Photo Contest. The city says anyone living in the Roseburg area is eligible to submit one photo taken in the Roseburg area. The photo must be depicting winter or the holidays. Photos also may be taken in the nearby Cascade Range and Callahan Mountains of the Southern Oregon Coast Range.
KVAL
$450,000 headed to Oregon for arts and local cultural organizations
OREGON — On Tuesday, Oregon's U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced a total of $450,000 is headed to Oregon from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for Arts Projects and Challenge America grants in several communities in the state: Beaverton, Bend, Eugene, Portland, Salem, Springfield, and Warm Springs.
KVAL
Daily Courier hires former Mail Tribune reporter, expands news coverage to Jackson County
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Daily Courier added their first reporter formerly from the Mail Tribune. Vickie Aldous began her journalism career at the Mail Tribune in 1999. She said she is excited about this new chapter. “I already am working on my first story maybe even two. I...
KVAL
Springfield's A3 wins LTD's inaugural Take The Bus Challenge
EUGENE, Ore. — The Academy of Arts & Academics (A3) won Lane Transit District’s (LTD) inaugural Take the Bus Challenge, a competition between ten area high schools to determine which school could take the most LTD bus trips per capita using their free Student Transit Pass during a two-week period in November.
KVAL
Egan Warming Centers activating Thursday night; sign up to volunteer
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers will activate Thursday, January 19 and go on standby for Friday, January 20. Overnight temperatures are forecast at or below freezing on those nights. Volunteers can sign up now for shifts at five sites. The following sites will be open Thursday and...
KVAL
Springfield Residents march for 25th Annual MLK, Jr. March
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield residents marched from the Springfield Justice Center to Springfield High school to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The theme for this years event was, "standing up in challenging times." All community members were encouraged to attend the march that honored the strength...
KVAL
See how you can help change water use in the Rogue Basin
MEDFORD — The fight for water rights has been an age-old one since before prohibition, but two Medford nonprofits are seeking to change the minds of how water use is viewed. “We wish to empower the public to have more agency and in the way that we have a relationship with water,” Christopher Hall, executive director of Water League.
KVAL
Dept. of Revenue Eugene office to temporarily close for construction
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Revenue's Eugene regional office will be closed for two weeks while construction is done "to enhance the safety and security of our customer service area", according to a news release from the department. Beginning Monday, January 23, the office at 1600 Valley...
KVAL
Jackson County children can receive free books through Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is coming to families in Southern Oregon. The Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free books to children every month from both under the age of 5. Jackson County Library Services says every child under the age of...
KVAL
Greenhill Humane Society begins second annual "Betty White Challenge"
EUGENE, Ore. — Following the death of actress Betty White at the end of 2021, animal shelters across the country began the Betty White Challenge in her memory. Throughout her career, White was known for her love of animals, especially rescue animals. The challenge is simple, donate money to...
kcfmradio.com
Human Trafficking in Florence; Climate Court; School Appoints Budget Committee Members; Rhododendron Court Announced
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and while the concept of Human Trafficking has been portrayed one way in Hollywood, it doesn’t represent real world issues that affect all of us even in Florence. According to Bob Teter, executive director at Siuslaw Outreach services says human trafficking takes on many forms and is more common here in Florence than is public revealed.
KVAL
City: Eugene church cuts down city trees without permit
EUGENE, Ore. — Jerry Carpenter has lived on River Road in Eugene for 40 years. He says the old trees in front of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been there as long as he has. He was one of many neighbors who were upset to...
KVAL
Interactive map shows Willamette National Forest fire-affected roads status
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — An interactive story map showing the status of roads affected by the 2020 Labor Day fires on the Willamette National Forest is available to the public for viewing, the U.S. Forest Service announced in a news release. According to the U.S. Forest Service, "This interactive map...
Lebanon-Express
Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park
Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
KVAL
Eugene Symphony music director/conductor extends tenure through 2023-24 season
EUGENE, Ore. — Good news today from the Eugene Symphony Orchestra. They announced that Music Director and Conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong has extended his tenure through the 2023-24 season. He will also become an artistic partner as part of the 2024-25 season. In the coming weeks, the Eugene Symphony board...
kcfmradio.com
Crab Crack Returns; Rhododendron Court; Flu Report
Another victim of the Covid pandemic is making a return next month. Florence Food Share will be hosting their annual Crab-Crack Saturday, February 4th at the Florence Events Center. Food Share director Colin Morgan says tickets are available only at Food Share. “For the ticket they get assortment of pasta...
