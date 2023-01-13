Read full article on original website
WickedRotF30
4d ago
trying to be too grown always doesn't end well. she needs a nice whooping when she gets home. dad probably isn't around to discipline her.
Reply(3)
2
Related
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies safely locate missing woman
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies canceled the alert for the woman who was missing on Tuesday afternoon. According to authorities, Elizabeth Cecelia Lee, 20, has been located and is reported fine. Lee had last been seen on Jan. 12, getting into a black vehicle, according to authorities.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office searching for Entering Auto suspect
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Deputies were in Grovetown in the area of Coldwater Street off of Baker Place Road about 7:00 Monday morning, searching for an entering auto suspect. The suspect is an unknown male wearing a red hoodie. Authorities say that is the best description they have as of now. If […]
Students wear pink for Jefferson County 13-year-old shot by brother
Students and staff at Jefferson County Middle School and across the district wore pink on Tuesday to show support for 13-year-old A'Rhianna.
wfxg.com
FOUND: 20-year-old woman missing in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The sheriff's office says Elizabeth Lee has been found. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman. Twenty-year-old Elizabeth Lee was last seen at around 2 p.m. Jan. 12 in the area around Ravenwood Dr. and Montebello...
Search underway in Augusta for motel armed robbery suspect
Investigators are searching for a man wanted in reference to an armed robbery that happened at the Super 8 Motel on Washington Road on Tuesday afternoon.
WRDW-TV
Deputies seek suspect in Columbia County neighborhood
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies early Monday were in a neighborhood just north of Grovetown looking for a person suspected of entering cars. Around 7 a.m., deputies were in the area of Coldwater Street off Baker Place Road searching for the suspect. The suspect is an unknown male...
Man wanted for questioning by RCSO after woman says her lawnmower was taken
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man is wanted for questioning after a woman claims that her lawnmower was stolen. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, an unknown white man with a white beard drove up to the woman’s driveway in a moped and grabbed the woman’s Orange Yardmax push lawnmower by the handles, […]
WRDW-TV
Man sought in connection with armed robbery at Augusta motel
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery at an Augusta motel. The incident happened at the Super 8 motel on Washington Road on Tuesday. The subject is described as having black hair, brown eyes, and...
wfxg.com
Columbia County school knew about coach's previous arrest
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - A Greenbrier High School coach is facing charges after an altercation with a student last week. It happened during halftime of the girls basketball game Friday, Jan. 13. The Columbia County School District says girls basketball coach Zakeya Goldsberry has been charged with violence and...
Davisboro police officer allegedly drunk during Washington County traffic stop
DAVISBORO, Ga. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office says a Davisboro police officer was drunk during a traffic stop. They say it happened as the man was training a new officer on the job Monday afternoon. Now both men are on leave while the Davisboro Police Department investigates. 13WMAZ’s...
WRDW-TV
Big-rigs get involved in wrecks in Aiken, Richmond counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday evening was working an accident on eastbound Interstate 520 at the Windsor Spring/Peach Orchard Road exit. The crash happened sometime before 6:20 p.m. and involved an 18-wheeler and five cars. No serious injuries were reported, but one lane...
City officials look into pet owner responsibility after 11-year-old attack by 3 dogs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Changes could be coming to hold pet owners in Columbia County more responsible after an 11 year-old was attacked by dogs despite previous complaints. According to county records, three prior incidents involving the dogs that attacked Justin Gilstrap were reported to Columbia County in 2022. The first report came in January […]
WRDW-TV
Mom of shooting victim calls for young people to ‘put the guns down’
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for 20-year-old Lawrence Stephens and 19-year-old Jamari Williams in connection to a shooting near Olmstead Homes in October. Authorities say they’re wanted for the murder of 22-year-old Kyan Bowie. Three other suspects ranging from 17 to...
Tractor trailer involved in head-on collision with passenger vehicle on Williston, Mt. Beulah Rd.
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A tractor trailer has been involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle. According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the head-on collision involving the 18-wheeler and the passenger vehicle happened at Williston Road and Mt. Beulah Road between New Ellenton and Williston, near Hillcrest Church of Windsor. Emergency dispatch […]
Evans woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from neighbors and family
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An Evans woman has been arrested after several of her neighbors reported items missing. All the incidents happened between October and December of 2022. 21-year-old Shaira Khan allegedly took jewelry and shoes from one residence on Conn Drive in Evans totaling $11,000. The victim told deputies that she become suspicious […]
Minor injuries in crash involving tractor-trailer, 5 cars on Bobby Jones Expressway
An investigation is underway after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and five other cars on Bobby Jones Expressway near the exit to Windsor Spring Road.
First Coast News
Gregory McMichael, convicted in Ahmaud Arbery's murder, moved to Augusta State Medical Prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Gregory McMichael, one of the three men who killed Ahmaud Arbery, has been moved to a new facility. McMichael, who's sentenced to life for the federal hate crime, was at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison near Jackson. He's now at Augusta State Medical Prison, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
WRDW-TV
Aiken animal shelter visits Graniteville Elementary students
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friends of the Animal Shelter paid a special visit to students at Graniteville Elementary. The goal was to introduce a dog to the kids and have them write a persuasive paper about why they should adopt a pet. We stopped by the school to see how...
Aiken County faculty member placed on administrative leave pending investigation
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The woman who was arrested for possession of anabolic steroids during the investigation of the teenage boy who was left naked and brutally beaten on the side of the road has been placed on administrative leave. The Aiken County Public School District has officially stated that Raquel Stevens, 35, has […]
WRDW-TV
Thumbs-up from Justin: Mauling victim stays positive
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As always, since he was mauled by dogs a week and a half ago in Columbia County, 11-year-old Justin Gilstrap is maintaining a positive spirit. He remains in the hospital, where he’ll be for weeks, recovering after the dogs tore off his scalp and left him with numerous other injuries.
