Holding Court is a new series by retired Rye City Court Judge Joe Latwin. Latwin retired from the court in December 2022 after thirteen years of service to the City. The initial court for Rye is the Rye City Court. Despite its name, it is not part of the City – it is a State court. There is a full-time judge and a part time judge. They are appointed by the Mayor with approval by the City Council.

