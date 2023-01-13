ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

Boys Varsity Basketball Snares the Harrison Huskies

Rye Boys Varsity Basketball snared the Harrison Huskies on Tuesday, winning the away game 52-42. Harrison led by Joe Crupi 13pts, Matt McCoy 12pts, Rocco Difeo 7pts. The Garnet record is now 10-3. Watch the replay. Rye will be home vs. Pelham on Friday night at 6:00pm (watch it).
Girls Varsity Basketball Tops Gorton

Rye Girls Varsity Basketball topped Gorton on Tuesday by a score of 78-23. The team record improves to 10-2. The Garnets play Pelham at 4:30pm on Thursday (watch it).
Holding Court: Criminal Cases in Rye

Holding Court is a new series by retired Rye City Court Judge Joe Latwin. Latwin retired from the court in December 2022 after thirteen years of service to the City. The initial court for Rye is the Rye City Court. Despite its name, it is not part of the City – it is a State court. There is a full-time judge and a part time judge. They are appointed by the Mayor with approval by the City Council.
