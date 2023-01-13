ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bixby, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Bartlesville Police given new ‘bite suit’ to train K9 unit

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville Police (BPD) said new equipment donated will help them train their K9s for real-life situations. BPD has a new bite suit that officers said is lightweight and helps the dogs learn how to stop suspects in more life-like situations. “The bite suit allows us to...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man hit by truck, killed in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man was hit and killed by a truck in Osage County on Monday. The Oklahoma Highway patrol (OHP) said around 9:45 p.m., a Chevy Silverado hit a man walking on State Highway 97, two miles north of Sand Springs. The man died...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police arrest teenager in drive-by shooting of 6-year-old in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they arrested a teenager for firing shots in a drive-by shooting that injured a 6-year-old girl in north Tulsa. Police said a 17-year-old male was taken into custody on Monday after officers determined him to be the one who fired shots from the truck that hit the child.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Storage building catches on fire in Wagoner County

WAGONER, Okla. — Firefighters in Wagoner County responded to a building fire on Sunday. Crews went to a storage building near Cherokee and Taylor behind Lopez in Wagoner, Wagoner County Emergency Management said. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. There were no reports of injuries. ©2023...
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa murder suspect turns himself in

TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted in connection a deadly shooting has turned himself in, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). TSCO said on Jan. 17 Jayveon Washington, age 20, turned himself into the front lobby at the Tulsa County Jail. Deputies took him into custody at the jail.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

New eating space coming to downtown Tulsa park

TULSA, Okla. — There will soon be a new place to grab food at a downtown Tulsa park. Guthrie Green said construction will begin this week on a new eating space inside the park. It will be located on the east side of Guthrie Green’s dock at East Cameron...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Girl, 5, wounded during drive-by shooting in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A five-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was wounded during a drive-by shooting Sunday, Tulsa police said. Tulsa police responded to a shooting near Apache and North Yale around 11 a.m. Police said the five-year-old and her family where in a home when several...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Fire destroys south Tulsa playground

TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed a south Tulsa playground early Friday morning. The fire was called in at a playground at Helmerich Park near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive around 1:15 a.m. The Tulsa Fire Department said the playground is a complete loss and the cause of...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

New TFD bike patrol to respond to calls at Turkey Mountain

TULSA, Okla — A new group formed within the Tulsa Fire Department will respond to calls at Turkey Mountain, River Parks Authority said. The Tulsa Fire Department recently graduated its first class of bike school, Turkey Mountain Wilderness Area, said in a social media post. “You’ll soon occasionally see...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

48-year-old woman dies at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail

TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old woman died at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail on Saturday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they responded to a trespassing call at WinCo Foods, near E. 71st St. and S. Memorial Dr., around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 12. When TPD got there, they spoke with loss prevention officers who had a 48-year-old woman in custody.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Three Dog Night to perform at River Spirit Casino

TULSA, Okla. — Three Dog Night will be performing at the River Spirit Casino in March, according to the River Spirit Casino Resort. The band will be performing on March 23, at The Cove theater inside Margaritaville. Tickets will go on sale on Jan. 20. In the band’s decades...
TULSA, OK

