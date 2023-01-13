Read full article on original website
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking DayEdy ZooOklahoma State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyTulsa, OK
Violent Children Learn Behavior At Home; Oklahoma Psychiatrist Explains What Parents Need To Know.JudyDTulsa, OK
Bartlesville Police given new ‘bite suit’ to train K9 unit
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville Police (BPD) said new equipment donated will help them train their K9s for real-life situations. BPD has a new bite suit that officers said is lightweight and helps the dogs learn how to stop suspects in more life-like situations. “The bite suit allows us to...
Neighbors of the 6-year-old injured in a drive-by speaks on the senseless shooting
TULSA, Okla. — Neighbor of the family whose 6-year-old was severely injured in a drive-by shooting on Sunday said her family loves the little girl very much. Sevoya and her daughter are wishing the 6-year-old a speedy recovery as they recount how Sevoya lost her mother in a similar accident.
Two people arrested for breaking in, living in vacant house after tenants die
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police (TPD) said they arrested two people for breaking in and living in a vacant home after the tenants passed away. Police said they responded to a call near 15th and Yale Ave at around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday night. The TPD helicopter was circling, catching two people leaving a nearby home through the back door.
Tulsa students alert family of fire with pranking tools
Tulsa high school students helped get a family up and out of a flaming home early Sunday morning while on their way to carry out a prank.
Man hit by truck, killed in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man was hit and killed by a truck in Osage County on Monday. The Oklahoma Highway patrol (OHP) said around 9:45 p.m., a Chevy Silverado hit a man walking on State Highway 97, two miles north of Sand Springs. The man died...
Police arrest teenager in drive-by shooting of 6-year-old in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they arrested a teenager for firing shots in a drive-by shooting that injured a 6-year-old girl in north Tulsa. Police said a 17-year-old male was taken into custody on Monday after officers determined him to be the one who fired shots from the truck that hit the child.
Okmulgee County sheriff celebrates 18 years of service
A local sheriff is celebrating a big milestone — one that not many elected officials will cross. Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice has been the sheriff for almost two decades.
Storage building catches on fire in Wagoner County
WAGONER, Okla. — Firefighters in Wagoner County responded to a building fire on Sunday. Crews went to a storage building near Cherokee and Taylor behind Lopez in Wagoner, Wagoner County Emergency Management said. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. There were no reports of injuries. ©2023...
Four-way stops in place at busy Broken Arrow intersection for wiring work
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow announced that four-way stops will temporarily be in place at the 129th East Avenue and Creek Turnpike intersection starting Jan. 18. The stop signs will be located on both the north and south sides of the turnpike while the traffic...
FOX23 INVESTIGATION: Woman says local furniture store not honoring warranty
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman says a local furniture store and a national furniture manufacturer are giving her the runaround, not answering her calls and not honoring the warranty on her couch that began falling apart just after purchasing it. Last year, Janice Bayouth decided it was time...
Tulsa murder suspect turns himself in
TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted in connection a deadly shooting has turned himself in, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). TSCO said on Jan. 17 Jayveon Washington, age 20, turned himself into the front lobby at the Tulsa County Jail. Deputies took him into custody at the jail.
New eating space coming to downtown Tulsa park
TULSA, Okla. — There will soon be a new place to grab food at a downtown Tulsa park. Guthrie Green said construction will begin this week on a new eating space inside the park. It will be located on the east side of Guthrie Green’s dock at East Cameron...
Girl, 5, wounded during drive-by shooting in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A five-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was wounded during a drive-by shooting Sunday, Tulsa police said. Tulsa police responded to a shooting near Apache and North Yale around 11 a.m. Police said the five-year-old and her family where in a home when several...
Playground At Helmerich Park Destroyed By Fire, TFD Investigating
The Tulsa Parks Department is again planning to rebuild a playground destroyed by fire. A play set at Helmerich Park, at 73rd and Riverside, was set on fire early Friday, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. The fire destroyed the equipment, which was part of a $250,000 renovation of the...
Fire destroys south Tulsa playground
TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed a south Tulsa playground early Friday morning. The fire was called in at a playground at Helmerich Park near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive around 1:15 a.m. The Tulsa Fire Department said the playground is a complete loss and the cause of...
New TFD bike patrol to respond to calls at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla — A new group formed within the Tulsa Fire Department will respond to calls at Turkey Mountain, River Parks Authority said. The Tulsa Fire Department recently graduated its first class of bike school, Turkey Mountain Wilderness Area, said in a social media post. “You’ll soon occasionally see...
Second suspect arrested in shooting of little girl in north Tulsa
A 6-year-old girl is in critical condition Sunday after a drive-by shooting on North Yale and Apache. The girl was shot in the chest
48-year-old woman dies at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail
TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old woman died at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail on Saturday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they responded to a trespassing call at WinCo Foods, near E. 71st St. and S. Memorial Dr., around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 12. When TPD got there, they spoke with loss prevention officers who had a 48-year-old woman in custody.
Three Dog Night to perform at River Spirit Casino
TULSA, Okla. — Three Dog Night will be performing at the River Spirit Casino in March, according to the River Spirit Casino Resort. The band will be performing on March 23, at The Cove theater inside Margaritaville. Tickets will go on sale on Jan. 20. In the band’s decades...
Collinsville Family Gets New Car With Help From Local Church
A Collinsville family has a new car after the one they had got totaled after a hit-and-run on Highway 169. The family might be familiar. We shared the Wagner's story several weeks ago when their family car was totaled, and they never found the driver who hit them. The crash...
