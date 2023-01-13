Read full article on original website
Related
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
Are You Tipping at Take-Out and Non-Serve Restaurants? Be Honest
The question was proposed as I keep seeing this at just about every place any more. When you see these screens at the end of your transaction, are you tipping? It's okay to be honest. Here's what to consider. The typical average tip at a restaurant is 20%. Your meal...
8 Celebs Spotted in the Yakima Valley
We get it, celebrities are just people like us; they eat and go to the bathroom just like anyone else... When a famous entertainer or someone with notoriety comes to town, a lively spirit seems to fill the Yakima Valley air. Excitement gets kicked up a notch. When a celebrity makes time for a visit to the Yakima Valley it does feel kind of exciting, not going to lie. In fact, the only downside to a celeb being spotted in the Yakima Valley is that the negative and the toxic people get real bent out of shape over it. They act as though we should feel ashamed to feel just a little giddy about seeing a celebrity. We, however, say hey, if you get excited about spotting a celebrity in the Yakima Valley, that’s all that counts.
Would You Consider This Steak ‘Medium Well’ or ‘Well Done’?
Everyone has their preference on what makes the best steak. Some like it medium, some prefer to brine theirs, some like theirs sliced thin into a salad for some reason. There are even (sorry for what I'm about to say) those who enjoy their steak well done. Well, either way, there are plenty ways to order and enjoy your steak.
New Sweet Dreams Cereal Encourages You to Enjoy at Night
Breakfast cereal is that one staple food that most of us have in our pantry or cupboard or, if you're like me, you have them on top of your refrigerator. Though often referred to as breakfast cereal you can really eat it any time of day. Commercials for years promoted that cereal is a 'daily part of your balanced breakfast' even though I never knew anyone that would have a bowl of cereal along with eggs, juice, toast, and all the other stuff they'd feature in those commercial images.
News Talk KIT
Yakima, WA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0