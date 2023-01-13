ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

newyorkupstate.com

Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY

Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
SYRACUSE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Health Officials Want New York State Residents To Wear Masks

New York health officials continue to urge New Yorkers to take precautions against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New York county map vector outline gray background. Map of New York state of USA with borders and...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Are These Fireplaces Illegal In New York?

It seems that every day we learn about something new that New York State has banned or is planning on banning. From natural gas stoves to diesel trucks New York's government likes to make sure that the state is on the leading edge when it comes to reducing emissions. But...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WETM 18 News

One person dead in Beaver Dams weekend garage fire

BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) – A fire in Beaver Dams that left a person dead over the weekend is under investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a structure fire on Hornby Road early in the morning on January 15, 2023. While trying to put out the blaze, […]
BEAVER DAMS, NY
WIBX 950

Only 1 New York State Town Makes List Of Most Mispronounced Towns In US

New York State is home to a treasure-trove of mispronounced cities and towns. However, only one town made the list of the most mispronounced in America. The website Best Life found out which small towns in the United States are total tongue twisters. Some how, and some way, it seems that only one New York town made the list. Honestly, it's probably one you wouldn't pick as your first choice either.
SCHENECTADY, NY
rewind1077.com

Owego Police administer Narcan to driver in single vehicle crash

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Savvy police work potentially saving a life in Tioga County. Owego Police Officers were dispatched to West Main Street for a single motor vehicle crash with reports of a driver in medical distress. It happened around 12:40 p.m. on January 11th. Upon arrival, authorities immediately recognized the driver, 35-year-old Cale Litolff, of Groton, was experiencing a drug overdose. Narcan was administered and Litolff was transported to a nearby hospital, eventually recovering. Officials say several illegal drugs were found in the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
OWEGO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Significant Snow Likely for Rest of January in New York State

January continues to be a relatively easy weather month for the State of New York, all things considered. That is welcomes after a brutal November and December, especially for those living off Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Two historic snowstorms took place towards the end of 2022: a week before...
95.3 Big Kat

These Are The 23 Best Places To Order Steak In Upstate New York

Are you looking to buy or order some of the most delicious steak in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas of Upstate New York? Where are you going for dinner?. Here in the United States, steak is normally grilled, and sometimes you will find it pan-fried one menus. Steak can also be cooked in sauce, formed into patties like hamburgers.
UTICA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York State Police is Increasing Social Media Surveillance

People live their lives online more than ever before, and New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and State Police are ramping up their social media surveillance. According to a report by Chris Gelardi of WSHU, over the last decade the New York State Police have bought programs that allow them to go through social media information, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Some of these programs can even access internal data for Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other websites.
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

