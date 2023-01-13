Read full article on original website
Plan to Develop Apartments in Binghamton Office Building On Hold
A proposal to convert most of a downtown Binghamton office tower into dozens of apartments won't be moving forward in the near future. James Slocum of Conklin has outlined a plan for the building at 59 Court Street for an 87-bedroom project that would include 66 dwelling units. Slocum presented...
Endicott Planning Board OKs Kmart Plaza Redevelopment Project
A Vermont company's plan to establish a warehouse operation inside a former store building at the old Endicott Plaza has received approval. The Endicott planning board has voted in favor of a special use permit sought by Green Mountain Electric Supply. The Kmart store between Vestal and Harrison avenues has...
Nationally Recognized Broome Tioga Sports Center Put Up for Sale
From motocross, mud bogs, ATV's, UTV's, hare scrambles, demolition derbies, supercross, autocross and more, for 40 years, the Broome Tioga Sports Center has entertained the Southern Tier, but those days could be coming to an end. In a post on the Broome Tioga Sports Center Facebook page, Tom Hurd and...
Binghamton Fire Leaves Six Homeless, House Condemned
A single-family home in Binghamton's First Ward sustained extensive damage due to a fire. The blaze at 30 Cypress Street was reported around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Fire damaged a home at 30 Cypress Street in Binghamton on January 16, 2023. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) Fire damaged a home at 30...
Once Popular Bars and Nightclubs the Southern Tier Misses Most
From time to time, I think back on fond memories. Family, growing up, fun events with co-workers, you know what I'm talking about. Everyone has great memories to reminisce about. One such memory I was talking with a co-worker recently, was the local bars and nightclubs we used to hang...
newyorkupstate.com
Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY
Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
Spiedie Shock: Lupo’s S&S Char Pit in Binghamton Closes Its Doors
It's the end of an era: Lupo's S&S Char Pit on Binghamton's North Side has served its last spiedie sub. The iconic restaurant that had served a wide array of grilled specialties for more than four decades closed at 6 p.m. Sunday. Steve Lupo inside the now-closed Lupo's S&S Char...
Health Officials Want New York State Residents To Wear Masks
New York health officials continue to urge New Yorkers to take precautions against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New York county map vector outline gray background. Map of New York state of USA with borders and...
Are These Fireplaces Illegal In New York?
It seems that every day we learn about something new that New York State has banned or is planning on banning. From natural gas stoves to diesel trucks New York's government likes to make sure that the state is on the leading edge when it comes to reducing emissions. But...
One person dead in Beaver Dams weekend garage fire
BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) – A fire in Beaver Dams that left a person dead over the weekend is under investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a structure fire on Hornby Road early in the morning on January 15, 2023. While trying to put out the blaze, […]
Endicott Police Investigate Shots Fired Near Washington Avenue
No arrests have been reported after gunshots were heard in the area of Washington Avenue and North Street in Endicott. Village police chief Patrick Garey said the incident was reported around 3 p.m. Saturday. He said the shots apparently fired near NBT Bank. Garey said investigators are not aware of...
90 Minutes From Binghamton Is The Ultimate Vacation Getaway
Is it too early to start planning for a summer vacation? I think this is the perfect time to do so. Since I have an RV at a Northeast Pennsylvania campground, that is my vacation, so I'm already set. What will be looking for in a vacation this year? Maybe...
Only 1 New York State Town Makes List Of Most Mispronounced Towns In US
New York State is home to a treasure-trove of mispronounced cities and towns. However, only one town made the list of the most mispronounced in America. The website Best Life found out which small towns in the United States are total tongue twisters. Some how, and some way, it seems that only one New York town made the list. Honestly, it's probably one you wouldn't pick as your first choice either.
Should The Southern Tier Of New York Have It’s Own Special Holiday?
Our country celebrates many holidays including those in honor of important persons who made significant contributions including George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Some states and even municipalities even have their own additional holidays. For example, Utah celebrates PIoneer Day every July 24th, on June 16th,...
rewind1077.com
Owego Police administer Narcan to driver in single vehicle crash
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Savvy police work potentially saving a life in Tioga County. Owego Police Officers were dispatched to West Main Street for a single motor vehicle crash with reports of a driver in medical distress. It happened around 12:40 p.m. on January 11th. Upon arrival, authorities immediately recognized the driver, 35-year-old Cale Litolff, of Groton, was experiencing a drug overdose. Narcan was administered and Litolff was transported to a nearby hospital, eventually recovering. Officials say several illegal drugs were found in the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
Significant Snow Likely for Rest of January in New York State
January continues to be a relatively easy weather month for the State of New York, all things considered. That is welcomes after a brutal November and December, especially for those living off Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Two historic snowstorms took place towards the end of 2022: a week before...
Meet The 2 Largest Landowners In New York State
Have you ever wondered who owns the most land in New York State? Is it a private family, or a business?. A website called World Population Review has pretty up to date information and stats on land owners around the world. Approximately 72% of land in the United States is...
These Are The 23 Best Places To Order Steak In Upstate New York
Are you looking to buy or order some of the most delicious steak in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas of Upstate New York? Where are you going for dinner?. Here in the United States, steak is normally grilled, and sometimes you will find it pan-fried one menus. Steak can also be cooked in sauce, formed into patties like hamburgers.
New York State Police is Increasing Social Media Surveillance
People live their lives online more than ever before, and New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and State Police are ramping up their social media surveillance. According to a report by Chris Gelardi of WSHU, over the last decade the New York State Police have bought programs that allow them to go through social media information, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Some of these programs can even access internal data for Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other websites.
What Unique Animals Live in New York’s Largest Forest?
New York may be synonymous with New York City to outsiders, but real New Yorkers know there's a lot more to the empire state, including some unique wildlife in our largest forest. According to a story for AZ Animal written by Abdulmumin Akinde, the state of New York being equated...
