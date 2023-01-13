Read full article on original website
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Corbin, KY (1/15): Drew McIntyre Teams Up With The OC
WWE held a live event on January 15 from The Corbin Arena in Corbin, KY. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below.]. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Corbin, KY (1/15) WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Shayna Baszler. Dominik Mysterio def. Butch. Mysterio issued an...
Team Tyrus vs. Team Rock N Roll In Champions Series Final Set For 1/31 Live NWA Powerrr
NWA Powerrr Live (1/31) NWA US Tag Team Titles: The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) (c) vs. (A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews) Psycho Love (Angelina Love & Fodder) vs. Kamille & Thom Latimer. NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus and Matt Cardona sign the contract for their title match.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 18 Results (1/14): Penelope Pink & Vickie Lynn McCoy Team
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode eighteen of its show on January 14. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 18 Results (1/14) - Coach Campanelli & Randi Rah Rah...
Dragon Gate Open The New Year Gate Results (1/15): Ben-K Faces Takashi Yoshida
Dragon Gate Pro Wrestling held night seven of its Open The New Year Gate tour on January 15 from Kanazawa Distribution Center in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan. The event aired on Dragon Gate Network. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. Dragon Gate Open The New Year Gate Results (1/15) -...
Jay Briscoe Passes Away At 38
Jamin Pugh, also known as Jay Briscoe, has passed away. AEW president and ROH owner Tony Khan announced the news on January 18. He stated that he'd do whatever he could to support Briscoe's family. Jay and his brother Mark Briscoe are Ring of Honor Hall of Famers, and they...
Kofi Kingston On Stephanie McMahon's WWE Resignation: Her Presence Will Definitely Be Missed
Kofi Kingston comments on Stephanie McMahon's resignation. On July 22, 2022, Stephanie was named WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO after Vince McMahon retired. She had already been appointed the Interim CEO and Chairwoman after Vince stepped away from his duties amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money. Following her father's retirement, she and Nick Khan worked together as the Co-CEOs until Stephanie announced her resignation on January 10. That same day, Vince was unanimously voted the Executive Chairman of the Board.
Tatanka: WWE Contacted Me, But I Will Not Be Attending 1/23 WWE Raw Because I'll Be Out Of Town
Several legends will appear on the January 23 episode of WWE Raw, but one noteworthy name will be absent. As announced during the January 16 episode, the "Raw is XXX" 30th anniversary show on January 23 will feature several legends. The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, The Bellas, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Teddy Long, Road Dogg, and X-Pac have all been advertised.
Cody Rhodes Announces He Will Return At WWE Royal Rumble 2023
Cody Rhodes is officially coming back. On Monday's WWE Raw, Cody Rhodes announced that he will return at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Rhodes has been sidelined since WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 where he defeated Seth Rollins. He entered the match and wrestled with a torn pectoral muscle. Video...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (1/17): Blackpool Combat Club, Brian Cage, Action Andretti, More Compete
AEW Dark (1/17) - Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia vs. Brian Cook & Deimos. - Blackpool Combat Club (Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. The Butcher & The Blade. - 2point0 (Matt Menard & Angelo Parker) vs. Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson. - Kiera Hogan vs. Danika Della Rouge. -...
Bully Ray On Sticking Around In IMPACT Wrestling After IMPACT Hard To Kill: Revenge Is On My Mind
Bully Ray is sticking around in IMPACT Wrestling despite losing at IMPACT Hard to Kill 2023. Bully Ray, despite losing to Josh Alexander in Full Metal Mayhem at IMPACT Hard to Kill, says he'll be sticking around in IMPACT Wrestling, and revenge is what's on his mind. During an appearance...
Cody Rhodes Return Is Set | WWE Raw 1/16/23 | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo
Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for January 16, 2023. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Jake Hager And Hat Chat With RJ City, Seth Rollins Feels Like Headlining WrestleMania | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, January 15, 2023:. - Jake Hager was the latest guest on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - On Twitter, Seth Rollins appears to be manifesting a headlining bout for himself at WrestleMania 39. - Bryan Danielson...
NJPW On AXS Viewership, Kip Sabian Wants Kenny Omega, Indie Wrestling On Peacock News | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, January 17, 2023. - Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NJPW On AXS on Thursday , January 12, featuring the Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega match from NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, was watched by 81,000 viewers on average, measuring 19,000 viewers aged 18 to 49, for a 0.01 P18-49 rating. This was New Japan's highest total viewership since March 24, 2022, and its highest P18-49 viewership since June 2, 2022.
Angels: "Angels Is Undoubtedly The Best Member Of The Former Dark Order"
Angels is now happy to be a member of The Design in IMPACT Wrestling and is speaking about what he didn't enjoy about his time as a member of AEW's Dark Order. Alan Angels was once a proud member of The Dark Order. Known as "V" to represent that he was the fifth member of the group, Angels made the most of his time in the group. In February 2022, he made the decision to leave AEW and explore other paths in the world of wrestling.
Viewership Information For IMPACT Wrestling On January 5 And January 12
Viewership numbers for the January 5 and January 12, 2023 editions of IMPACT Wrestling. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that IMPACT Wrestling on January 5 drew 101,000 viewers. This number was up from the 89,000 viewers that the show recorded on December 29. January 5's episode of IMPACT Wrestling drew...
Crowbar On His AEW Appearance, WCW, Physical Therapy Career, WWF Run | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to WWF, WCW, TNA veteran CROWBAR!!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Details Behind Nixed Plans, Pitches For WWE WrestleMania
One of the big planned WrestleMania matches years in the making is no longer scheduled to happen at WrestleMania, and we've learned some more details. Recently, Wrestling Observer reported that Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch was no longer in the plans for the biggest wrestling show of the year. Over the weekend, Fightful Select was able to confirm that. While we haven't been able to confirm that Rousey vs. Rhea Ripley is the plan moving forward as reported elsewhere, one top talent said that they still expected Ronda Rousey to have a big match at WrestleMania,
Taylor Wilde Says Jordynne Grace Would Be Her Top Knockout Firefighter Pick
Taylor Wilde discusses her side career as a firefighter. After retiring from professional wrestling in 2011, Taylor Wilde became a full-time firefighter in Toronto in 2015. Even after returning to the wrestling in 2021, Wilde has said on numerous occasions that she is still a firefighter despite frequently competing for IMPACT Wrestling.
The Motor City Machine Guns Heading To GCW, Jeff Hardy Update, Raw Talent Meeting Notes | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, January 16, 2023. - The Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelly and Chris Sabin, are headed to GCW Ransom on March 5 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. - Jeff Hardy’s latest pre-trial hearing is scheduled for this Wednesday, 1/18, at 8:30 AM....
DDT Sweet Dreams! 2023 Tour In Shinjuku Results (1/13): New DDT Universal Champion Crowned
DDT Pro Wrestling held its Sweet Dreams! 2023 Tour In Shinjuku ~ Fire! ~ event on January 13 from Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on Wrestle Universe. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. DDT Sweet Dreams! 2023 Tour In Shinjuku Results (1/13) - Burning...
