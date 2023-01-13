ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Fightful

Jay Briscoe Passes Away At 38

Jamin Pugh, also known as Jay Briscoe, has passed away. AEW president and ROH owner Tony Khan announced the news on January 18. He stated that he'd do whatever he could to support Briscoe's family. Jay and his brother Mark Briscoe are Ring of Honor Hall of Famers, and they...
DELAWARE STATE
Fightful

Kofi Kingston On Stephanie McMahon's WWE Resignation: Her Presence Will Definitely Be Missed

Kofi Kingston comments on Stephanie McMahon's resignation. On July 22, 2022, Stephanie was named WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO after Vince McMahon retired. She had already been appointed the Interim CEO and Chairwoman after Vince stepped away from his duties amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money. Following her father's retirement, she and Nick Khan worked together as the Co-CEOs until Stephanie announced her resignation on January 10. That same day, Vince was unanimously voted the Executive Chairman of the Board.
Fightful

Tatanka: WWE Contacted Me, But I Will Not Be Attending 1/23 WWE Raw Because I'll Be Out Of Town

Several legends will appear on the January 23 episode of WWE Raw, but one noteworthy name will be absent. As announced during the January 16 episode, the "Raw is XXX" 30th anniversary show on January 23 will feature several legends. The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, The Bellas, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Teddy Long, Road Dogg, and X-Pac have all been advertised.
Fightful

Cody Rhodes Announces He Will Return At WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Cody Rhodes is officially coming back. On Monday's WWE Raw, Cody Rhodes announced that he will return at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Rhodes has been sidelined since WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 where he defeated Seth Rollins. He entered the match and wrestled with a torn pectoral muscle. Video...
Fightful

Cody Rhodes Return Is Set | WWE Raw 1/16/23 | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo

Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for January 16, 2023. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Fightful

NJPW On AXS Viewership, Kip Sabian Wants Kenny Omega, Indie Wrestling On Peacock News | Fight Size

Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, January 17, 2023. - Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NJPW On AXS on Thursday , January 12, featuring the Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega match from NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, was watched by 81,000 viewers on average, measuring 19,000 viewers aged 18 to 49, for a 0.01 P18-49 rating. This was New Japan's highest total viewership since March 24, 2022, and its highest P18-49 viewership since June 2, 2022.
Fightful

Angels: "Angels Is Undoubtedly The Best Member Of The Former Dark Order"

Angels is now happy to be a member of The Design in IMPACT Wrestling and is speaking about what he didn't enjoy about his time as a member of AEW's Dark Order. Alan Angels was once a proud member of The Dark Order. Known as "V" to represent that he was the fifth member of the group, Angels made the most of his time in the group. In February 2022, he made the decision to leave AEW and explore other paths in the world of wrestling.
Fightful

Viewership Information For IMPACT Wrestling On January 5 And January 12

Viewership numbers for the January 5 and January 12, 2023 editions of IMPACT Wrestling. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that IMPACT Wrestling on January 5 drew 101,000 viewers. This number was up from the 89,000 viewers that the show recorded on December 29. January 5's episode of IMPACT Wrestling drew...
Fightful

Details Behind Nixed Plans, Pitches For WWE WrestleMania

One of the big planned WrestleMania matches years in the making is no longer scheduled to happen at WrestleMania, and we've learned some more details. Recently, Wrestling Observer reported that Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch was no longer in the plans for the biggest wrestling show of the year. Over the weekend, Fightful Select was able to confirm that. While we haven't been able to confirm that Rousey vs. Rhea Ripley is the plan moving forward as reported elsewhere, one top talent said that they still expected Ronda Rousey to have a big match at WrestleMania,
Fightful

Taylor Wilde Says Jordynne Grace Would Be Her Top Knockout Firefighter Pick

Taylor Wilde discusses her side career as a firefighter. After retiring from professional wrestling in 2011, Taylor Wilde became a full-time firefighter in Toronto in 2015. Even after returning to the wrestling in 2021, Wilde has said on numerous occasions that she is still a firefighter despite frequently competing for IMPACT Wrestling.
