Did anybody win the Powerball jackpot last night?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Monday's Powerball drawing was a bit of a snooze, with no jackpot ticket and only one new millionaire. Monday's winning numbers were 4-14-33-39-61 and the Powerball was 3. The next drawing is Wednesday. A ticket matching all five numbers, but not the Powerball, was sold in...
The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo

Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest

It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
What does it mean to call natural gas “green?”

Earlier this month, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation to redefine natural gas as “green energy” and to require state agencies to lease out state lands for oil and gas exploration and production. With the redefinition of natural gas as “green,” Ohio follows a summer decision by the European Union aiming to provide guidance for […] The post What does it mean to call natural gas “green?” appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
