Linda Rosenbarger
4d ago
bet most of them are out of jail ,!! Probably got their guns back and a ride home !! Louisville has turned into a little Chicago !! God bless the family's who have to raise their children there
Reply(1)
2
LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in Fairdale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is suffering from a gunshot wound in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville's Fairdale neighborhood on Monday night. Around 9:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting on National Turnpike at Fairdale Road, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on...
LMPD investigating shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood that sent man to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood that sent a man to the hospital. Around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, LMPD said they responded to calls of a shooting on Earl Avenue near Taylor Blvd. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
LMPD investigating burglary at Germantown business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police is investigating a burglary that happened at a small Louisville business Monday. ShopBar posted some photos from their security footage of someone they said that had broken into the shop. The store said the person took the register and tons of jewelry. This comes...
14-year-old boy shot to death in Louisville's Wyandotte neighborhood identified by coroner's office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 14-year-old boy who was shot to death in Louisville's Wyandotte neighborhood over the weekend. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that boy has been identified as Javarius Hendrix. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said police responded...
2 men injured in early morning Portland neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A day with two people killed in shootings quickly gave way to another day of gun violence in Louisville. Two men were shot in Portland early Monday morning. According to Louisville Metro Police, at about 2:30 a.m. LMPD First Division officers responded to a call of...
Work release granted for suspect accused of shooting rounds at Hikes Point apartment complex
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the men accused in a New Year’s Day shootout will be released from prison on an extended work release. Nathan Wolz is among six men accused of shooting 600 rounds at a Hikes Point apartment complex. Police said several vehicles and apartments were...
Man shot, killed on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands. Officers from LMPD's 5th Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 5 p.m., according to department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
Coroner: 34-year-old identified as victim of fatal hit-and-run in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in a hit-and-run in downtown Louisville over the weekend. They said the man was 34-year-old Vennie Jacoway. Louisville Metro Police Department said that they responded to the incident around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning. Jacoway was...
2 arrested on meth charges after Indiana woman falsely claimed to be kidnapping victim, police say
MADISON, Ind. — Police arrested two people in southern Indiana on meth charges after a woman claimed to be a kidnapping victim. The Madison Police Dept. was contacted by Indiana State Police Saturday after a woman called for help, telling ISP dispatchers that she had been kidnapped and was currently in a car travelling from […]
Teenager, man injured in 2 separate late night shootings in Shawnee, Portland neighborhoods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police are investigating two late Saturday night shootings that left two people injured, including a teenager. The first happened just before 11 p.m. last night. That’s when police were called out to the 3800 block of River Park Drive in the Shawnee neighborhood on reports of a shooting.
