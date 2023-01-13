Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
WATCH: Ledecky’s 15:37 1500 and Other 2023 Pro Swim Series Knoxville Day 4 Race Videos
PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. In this post you’ll find race videos from the ‘A’ finals on the fourth and final day of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville. The last day of the meet featured the 1500 free, 200 IM, 200 back, 50 breast, and 100 free. The videos in this post come from USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
swimswam.com
10 Things We Learned from the 2022 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville
PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. The 2022 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville marked the revival of the series in many ways. Even with many stars not at the meet, the event featured bigger and deeper fields than we’ve seen since that last fateful pre-pandemic stop in Des Moines in 2020.
swimswam.com
Abbey Weitzeil on Cal OTC Training: “I’m really happy with the work that we put in”
LCM (50 meters) Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil had a strong showing in Knoxville, taking wins in the 50 fly and 50 free as well as posting the top time in the 100 free (53.6) before scratching the final and heading home early. Weitzeil said she was pleased with the work that she put in at the Olympic Training Center with the rest of the Cal team prior to coming to Knoxville. Weitzeil is currently training in the Cal pro group, which includes Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong, and Sean Grieshop, and bouncing from sprint to mid-group in terms of her training regimen.
swimswam.com
Chase Kalisz Describes Depth of ASU Training Group
LCM (50 meters) If you didn’t already see it, Olympic champion Chase Kalisz is putting in more yards in the pool than he ever has in his career. In this video, Kalisz breakdown why he has so much trust in Bowman’s process and how the Arizona State training environment has helped him get through this tough training block. Kalisz says the depth of the ASU training group is immense so that if you’re not bringing your A-Game to workout, someone else will be nipping at your heels or even beating you in the workout, even if they aren’t always at the top of the food chain.
swimswam.com
Swims You May Have Missed from Day Four of the 2023 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville
PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. This post is dedicated to highlighting some of the swims from day four of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville that may have been overlooked by our broader audience. They include significant personal bests or otherwise notable swims which are usually a little further down on the results page. So, without further ado, here are a handful of swims you might have missed from day four of the meet.
swimswam.com
Jordan Crooks Reflects on Lessons Learned in SCY, SCM, and LCM Racing
PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. Jordan Crooks has had a busy few months, clocking historic times in yards at the Tennessee Invite before turning around just a few weeks later and winning his first world title in the 50 free (SCM). More recently, he swam a dual meet with Mizzou last weekend (in yards) and competed in the Knoxville Pro Swim this weekend (LCM). Crooks shares his thoughts on all of these racing opportunities and what he’s taken away from each.
