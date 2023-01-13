ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

No. 17 Stow upsets No. 2 St. Vincent-St. Mary: Boys basketball scoreboard, top performers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A chaotic season of high school basketball continued Tuesday night with Stow-Munroe Falls' upset of St. Vincent-St. Mary. The Bulldogs' 61-58 win at home comes after a big weekend for the Fighting Irish, who moved up to the No. 2 spot in the cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25 after wins at Centerville and the Flyin' to the Hoop showcase. Learn more about that game and what else happened Tuesday with this scoreboard and top performances:
Cleveland.com

Donovan Mitchell misses practice with sore groin, unlikely to play Wednesday night in Memphis

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell did not participate in practice Tuesday afternoon, shortly before the team was scheduled to leave for Wednesday's showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies. In his post-practice meeting with reporters, Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he wasn't sure if Mitchell, who suffered...
Cleveland.com

Why Jim Schwartz's hire is great news for Myles Garrett; Is Donovan Mitchell already a Cavs franchise great? Terry's Talkin' (podcast)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week's edition of the Terry's Talkin' podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. Today we discuss the Browns' hiring of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz; plus the Cavs' win over the Pelicans on Monday and what we learned from it; plus we answer some Hey, Terry! questions.
Cleveland.com

Have the Guardians locked in their roster for 2023 with final arbitration-eligible pieces? (Podcast)

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With the signings of seven arbitration-eligible players on Friday, the Guardians appear to have their roster set for spring training, barring the addition of any last-minute players on minor league contracts. While Cleveland's front office is always listening to trade offers and searching for acquisitions to improve the club, it's a pretty good bet that the guys under contract at the moment are the guys the Guardians will roll with into spring training.
Cleveland.com

One Sunday afternoon on Cedar-Lee: Local bartender recalls tour stop by Lisa Marie Presley

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Chalk it up to fate, luck -- and maybe a little mojo from that cheesy but charming portrait of Elvis hanging up behind the bar. After learning of her untimely death last week, a local bartender fondly recalled meeting a disarming and "genuinely nice" Lisa Marie Presley one Sunday afternoon on Cedar-Lee after the King's daughter made a tour stop at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fox Jukebox: The Weeden Family Singers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Celebrating the life and legacy with music from The Weeden Family Singers has become a tradition on Fox 8 News in the Morning. The multi-generational choir led by Phyllis Weeden performs at community events around Northeast Ohio and has released a CD. The family has a special tie to the civil rights leader as their ancestor, Dr. John Weeden, often invited Martin Luther King Jr to Cleveland to speak at his church and help with voter registration drives.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

