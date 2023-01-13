Read full article on original website
No. 17 Stow upsets No. 2 St. Vincent-St. Mary: Boys basketball scoreboard, top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A chaotic season of high school basketball continued Tuesday night with Stow-Munroe Falls’ upset of St. Vincent-St. Mary. The Bulldogs’ 61-58 win at home comes after a big weekend for the Fighting Irish, who moved up to the No. 2 spot in the cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25 after wins at Centerville and the Flyin’ to the Hoop showcase. Learn more about that game and what else happened Tuesday with this scoreboard and top performances:
Donovan Mitchell misses practice with sore groin, unlikely to play Wednesday night in Memphis
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell did not participate in practice Tuesday afternoon, shortly before the team was scheduled to leave for Wednesday’s showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies. In his post-practice meeting with reporters, Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he wasn’t sure if Mitchell, who suffered...
Behind the numbers of the Cavaliers’ fourth-quarter comeback vs. the Pelicans
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- We’ve seen this before. For the ninth time this season, the Cavaliers hunkered down in the fourth quarter, eventually riding the hot hand of Darius Garland to surge past the New Orleans Pelicans, 113-103, in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee matchup at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Wadsworth claims Maumee Bay team title, 4 individual champs: Top wrestling performances of the weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio – With the high school wrestling postseason rapidly approaching, coaches, wrestlers and even officials are in midseason form. Everyone is trying to outwork each other in pursuit of a state title, but until we reach that light at the end of the tunnel there are plenty of performances from this weekend to marvel at.
GLC, GCC, SWC showdowns highlight girls basketball Games of the Week
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As we swing past the middle part of January, girls basketball conference races come to the forefront. There are a few conference showdowns in the upcoming week as well as a few fascinating matchups between nonconference opponents. Here’s a look at some of the top games this week:
Madonna bringing career-spanning “The Celebration Tour” to Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Pop music legend and 2008 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Madonna will bring “The Celebration Tour” to Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday, August 2. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 27, at rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com. The...
Why Jim Schwartz’s hire is great news for Myles Garrett; Is Donovan Mitchell already a Cavs franchise great? Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. Today we discuss the Browns’ hiring of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz; plus the Cavs’ win over the Pelicans on Monday and what we learned from it; plus we answer some Hey, Terry! questions.
Joe Thomas talks with Mary Kay Cabot about the mental strain of losing, the Hall of Fame and Johnny Manziel: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Browns left tackle Joe Thomas is up for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the first time this year and he has a chance to become a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer. In this special edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast, Thomas talks with Mary Kay...
The latest on Browns DC Jim Schwartz; Cavaliers trade options: Tom Withers, Garrett Bush, Chris Fedor on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Tom Withers of The Associated Press and Garrett Bush of 92.3...
St. Edward, Richmond Heights atop divisions in first Associated Press state boys basketball poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio — St. Edward owns the No. 1-ranked in Northeast Ohio with the latest cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25 and now the top spot in the state for Division I, as the Associated Press announced its first poll Monday for this season. The Eagles received nine first-place votes...
Have the Guardians locked in their roster for 2023 with final arbitration-eligible pieces? (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With the signings of seven arbitration-eligible players on Friday, the Guardians appear to have their roster set for spring training, barring the addition of any last-minute players on minor league contracts. While Cleveland’s front office is always listening to trade offers and searching for acquisitions to improve the club, it’s a pretty good bet that the guys under contract at the moment are the guys the Guardians will roll with into spring training.
‘It’s every D-lineman’s dream to play in a system like this’: What they say about Jim Schwartz
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns are bringing a familiar face back to Cleveland with the hiring of Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator. Schwartz was a scout for the Browns under Bill Belichick from 1993 to 1995. But he brings extensive defensive coordinator experience with 14 seasons running defenses, including...
Jim Schwartz has turned around defenses before and he can do it again with the Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In 2015, things weren’t great for the Eagles defense. They ranked 20th in defensive DVOA and 29th against the run under defensive coordinator Bill Davis. They gave up 26.9 points per game, 28th in the league. They gave up the 28th-most passing yards and the most rushing yards.
Jim Schwartz not only a safe hire for Cleveland Browns, but also a smart one – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I wanted a former head coach to be the new defensive coordinator for the Browns. As I wrote over the weekend, Jim Schwartz was my favorite from the various candidates interviewed by the Browns to replace Joe Woods as defensive coordinator. The job is now his.
Jim Schwartz hired as Browns defensive coordinator: What do you think of the move? (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns hired veteran assistant coach Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator on Tuesday. Schwartz has been a defensive coordinator for 14 seasons between stints in Tennessee, Buffalo and Philadelphia. He was also a head coach for the Lions from 2009 to 2013. He comes from...
Jim Schwartz, new Browns defensive coordinator: By the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns have officially hired Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator. Prior to Cleveland, Schwartz anchored top defensive units in Tennessee and Philadelphia, helping create a Super Bowl winning defense with the Eagles in 2017. But what do the numbers tell us?. Here’s a closer look...
One Sunday afternoon on Cedar-Lee: Local bartender recalls tour stop by Lisa Marie Presley
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Chalk it up to fate, luck -- and maybe a little mojo from that cheesy but charming portrait of Elvis hanging up behind the bar. After learning of her untimely death last week, a local bartender fondly recalled meeting a disarming and “genuinely nice” Lisa Marie Presley one Sunday afternoon on Cedar-Lee after the King’s daughter made a tour stop at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Fox Jukebox: The Weeden Family Singers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Celebrating the life and legacy with music from The Weeden Family Singers has become a tradition on Fox 8 News in the Morning. The multi-generational choir led by Phyllis Weeden performs at community events around Northeast Ohio and has released a CD. The family has a special tie to the civil rights leader as their ancestor, Dr. John Weeden, often invited Martin Luther King Jr to Cleveland to speak at his church and help with voter registration drives.
The Best TV Shows Set in Cleveland
Cleveland, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this Midwestern city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years.
Bright new moments and golden memories: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Some of these colder days, with rays of random sun, promote reflection. How much “then” and “now” do we need? How much stability, how much change? How many pictures of the past and visions of the future?. The blend is up to...
