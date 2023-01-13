CLEVELAND, Ohio — With the signings of seven arbitration-eligible players on Friday, the Guardians appear to have their roster set for spring training, barring the addition of any last-minute players on minor league contracts. While Cleveland’s front office is always listening to trade offers and searching for acquisitions to improve the club, it’s a pretty good bet that the guys under contract at the moment are the guys the Guardians will roll with into spring training.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO