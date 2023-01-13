Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers on Packers Future: 'I Think I Can Win MVP Again in the Right Situation'
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has yet to make a decision on his future, but he's still confident in his abilities to be an elite quarterback. The back-to-back reigning MVP said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that he believes his skills remain at a high level and he can be successful with the right pieces around him.
Bleacher Report
Rapoport: Tom Brady 'Probably' Will Sign 1-Year Contract If He Keeps Playing in NFL
Tom Brady sounded like a person unsure about his football future after Monday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. That said, he's not going to lack interested teams if he decides to play another season, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "I know there's gonna be interest elsewhere. The Raiders we've talked...
Bleacher Report
Bills Fans Sweating Super Bowl Hopes After Josh Allen's Shaky Play vs. Dolphins
Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins in Sunday's playoff game, although a shaky performance from the quarterback leaves question marks about the team going forward. Buffalo entered as a heavy favorite, yet barely survived thanks to some costly mistakes by Dolphins rookie...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Will 'Forge Ahead' with Brett Maher at Kicker Despite 4 PAT Misses vs. Bucs
Brett Maher's job as the kicker for the Dallas Cowboys is safe despite his missing four extra points in Monday's 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "We're going to forge ahead," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. McCarthy added: "We need...
Bleacher Report
Packers' Aaron Rodgers Not 'Mentally or Emotionally' Ready to Make Decision on Future
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to take some time to contemplate his future following a disappointing finish to the 2022 season in which Green Bay went 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 campaign. "We had all the conversations we wanted to...
Bleacher Report
Joe Lombardi, Shane Day Fired by Chargers After Justin Herbert, LA's Playoff Collapse
After blowing a 27-point lead in the AFC Wild Card Game, the Los Angeles Chargers are making significant changes to their offensive coaching staff. The Chargers announced Tuesday they have parted ways with offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day. Lombardi's offense was heavily criticized over the course...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Recent Chatter Surrounding 2023 Head Coaching Vacancies
It's not yet known who will be the head coaches for the five NFL teams that have openings at the top of their staffs. But none of them will be hiring Jim Harbaugh. On Monday, Harbaugh confirmed that he'll be returning to the University of Michigan for the 2023 season, which will be his ninth leading the Wolverines. The news came after Harbaugh had been tied to several of the NFL head coach openings in recent weeks.
Bleacher Report
Titans' Monti Ossenfort Hired as Cardinals GM to Replace Steve Keim
It is an important offseason for the Arizona Cardinals, and they have their next general manager. The Cardinals announced Monday that they have hired Monti Ossenfort for the position that was left vacant when Steve Keim resigned after the 2022 season. Ossenfort was the Tennessee Titans' director of player personnel, and Rapoport noted "he impressed last year during the circuit."
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady, Bucs Ripped by NFL Twitter in 'Embarrassing' Loss to Dak Prescott, Cowboys
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense was far from prolific during the 2022 season, but the team's showing in Monday night's NFC Wild Card Game against the Dallas Cowboys was especially diappointing. The Bucs struggled mightily to reach the end zone all night on their way to a 31-14 loss in...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Bracket 2023: Updated Postseason Picture, Divisional-Round Scenarios
The 2022-23 NFL playoffs opened with a bang. Wild Card Weekend lived up to its moniker. At least, the four games sandwiched between the San Francisco 49ers' runaway victory over the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys' dismantling of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did. Starting with the Jacksonville Jaguars' improbable...
Bleacher Report
2022-23 NFL MVP: Updated Predictions Entering Divisional Round
Now that the NFL's Wild Card Weekend is over, observers may feel like they have a better read on who will win the AP Most Valuable Player award—even if the MVP goes to the best regular-season player and has nothing to do with the postseason. After witnessing the New...
Bleacher Report
Buyer Beware: Which NFL Free Agents Should Teams Avoid in 2023?
With Wild Card Weekend in the rearview, only eight NFL teams still have something left to play for. The focus for the rest of the league's 24 teams is now fully on the offseason, which will offer plenty of chances for these eliminated clubs to make improvements and patch holes via free agency.
Bleacher Report
Bucs' Ryan Jensen Didn't Have Knee Surgery on Torn ACL, MCL, PCL Injuries, Fracture
Amid rumors and speculation about the knee injury he suffered during training camp, Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen divulged how badly damaged it was after he played in Monday's NFC Wild Card Game against the Dallas Cowboys. Jensen told reporters following the Bucs' 31-14 loss he played through a...
Bleacher Report
Ravens, Lamar Jackson Must Secure Future Contract Soon and Avoid NFL Franchise Tag
Although Lamar Jackson didn't suit up or even attend Sunday's playoff loss to the rival Cincinnati Bengals, the result of that game may have helped his case to lock up a long-term contract as much as a sterling performance in it would have. The injured Baltimore Ravens quarterback, who has...
Bleacher Report
Ex-Giants Kicker Lawrence Tynes: I'd Reject $10M Cowboys Deal amid Brett Maher Woes
If the Dallas Cowboys want to replace kicker Brett Maher after his struggles in Monday's NFC Wild Card Game, Lawrence Tynes made it clear he wouldn't come out of retirement to join their quest for a Super Bowl. Responding to a fan on Twitter who joked he might be called...
