Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
How long is Giannis Antetokounmpo out? Knee injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Bucks star
The Bucks continue to be hit hard by the injury bug. In addition to Khris Middleton, who remains sidelined with a knee injury, Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed two games and counting with his own knee injury. Antetokounmpo is having another MVP-caliber season with averages of 31.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and...
Sporting News
How to watch Jimmy Butler vs. Trae Young: Heat vs. Hawks start time, TV channel, live stream for MLK Day game
On Jan. 15, 1929, social rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. was born in Atlanta, Georgia. It's no wonder, then, that the Atlanta Hawks almost always play at home on MLK Day. This year, the Hawks will host Jimmy Butler's Heat in one of nine games played on the holiday....
Sporting News
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Bucks vs. Raptors
The Bucks and Raptors are set to face off on Tuesday the second night of a back-to-back for both teams. Both teams played on Martin Luther King Jr. Day as part of the NBA's holiday celebration. The Raptors picked up a gritty overtime win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, while the Bucks earned a hard-fought win over the Pacers despite the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Sporting News
Raptors trade packages for Fred VanVleet: Top potential destinations including Lakers, Pelicans
NBA insider Marc Stein recently reported that Gary Trent Jr. is the only player on the Raptors who is described with "any regularity" as being available. That doesn't mean Trent is the only Raptor who could be on the move between now and the trade deadline, though. One particular player...
Sporting News
Bucks' Joe Ingles showing clear signs of being NBA offseason's most important signing
Before the season, TSN's Benyam Kidane made the case for Joe Ingles to the Bucks being the offseason's most important under-the-radar championship move. That's looking pretty spot-on right now. Ingles has only appeared in 12 games and his numbers — particularly his shooting percentages — don't exactly jump off the...
Comments / 0