Marvel Studios Head Kevin Feige Reveals Why Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Launches MCU's Phase 5
With more than a decade under its belt, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a beast, and it is ready to kickstart a new era. This year will mark the beginning of Phase 5, and Scott Lang will stand up as its leader. After all, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has confirmed Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will kickstart Phase 5, and Scott was chosen to head it up for a very specific reason.
Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Art Shows Spider-Man and Wolverine Facing Off With Kang the Conqueror
Marvel Studios will launch their highly anticipated Phase 5 slate with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the film will primarily feature Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) as its main antagonist. Kang the Conqueror is set to be the next Avengers-level threat for The Multiverse Saga, and he'll just be getting started in the Ant-Man sequel. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars are expected to feature Kang as their main villain, but the latter will more than likely feature cameos from across the multiverse. There has been rumors of Tobey Maguire and High Jackman appearing as Spider-Man and Wolverine after their respective appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the upcoming Deadpool 3. One fan couldn't contain his excitement for the rumor and created an awesome piece of fan art that shows the two heroes having a stare down the villain.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Reveals New Look at Will Poulter's Adam Warlock
We now have an even better look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Fans have been waiting for Adam Warlock to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut ever since the cosmic character was teased in 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The post-credits scene featured Ayesha vowing revenge against the Guardians and a shot of Adam Warlock's golden cocoon. The third Guardians film officially brings Adam Warlock into the fold, and a new image gives our best look yet at how the character will appear on the big screen.
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Reveals First Look at William Jackson Harper's Quaz
The newest trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania revealed a lot of new footage, but managed not to include any scenes of William Jackson Harper's character. News of The Good Place star joining Ant-Man 3 broke in October, though his role has been kept a closely guarded secret. There has been a lot of speculation regarding who William Jackson Harper could be playing, but we now know his character is named "Quaz." Now, we have an official first look at William Jackson Harper's Quaz from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
Marvel Studios Phase 5 Teaser Video Released
An apparently-official Twitter account for Marvel India has released a teaser video for Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which kicks off with next month's long-awaited Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania and will include at least a dozen Marvel films and TV shows. The phase serves as the middle chapter of Marvel's Multiverse Saga, which follows on the heels of the Infinity Saga, which started with Iron Man and concluded with Spider-Man: Far From Home wrapping up the threads left behind by the Avengers epics Infinity War and Endgame.
New Gotham Knights Trailer May Reveal First Look at Controversial Batman Villain
On Sunday night, DC fans were surprised by the second trailer for Gotham Knights, a new live-action series that will be arriving on The CW later this spring. The series has already gained attention — both good and bad — for its take on DC lore, with its ensemble largely consisting of fan-favorite supporting characters from Batman mythos. As the new trailer might reveal, that ensemble appears to include a surprising class of villains from the comics. Midway through the trailer, a masked assassin bearing a strong resemblance to a Talon can be seen.
Breaking Bad Creator Asked Rian Johnson to Return for Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul is one of those occasions when a prequel series is just as good as the original, and it's probably because it has pretty much the same team behind-the-scenes. Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan returned as the showrunner and executive producer of Better Call Saul and has delivered six solid seasons. Some of the cast and crew of Breaking Bad returned for the series with even Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul making small cameos. But one director has not returned at the helm for the prequel because he's been busy making his own projects. Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) didn't return to direct the series, but it isn't because he didn't want to or wasn't asked. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Johnson revealed that he was just too busy with his other projects to return.
Jason Pearson, Comics Artist, Dead at 52
Jason Pearson, a veteran comics artist best known for his creator-owned book Body Bags, has died. He was 52 years old. According to reports that emerged last night, Pearson may have passed away in December, with a statement from his family suggesting that Pearson passed away on December 19. The cause of death was reportedly a heart attack. After word of his death reached social media, fellow comics creators started to eulogize the artist, celebrating his work and reminiscing about their experiences with Pearson.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Angela Bassett Wins Best Supporting Actress at Critics Choice Awards
Angela Bassett has won another award for her performance in Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. On Sunday, Bassett took home the award for Best Supporting Actress at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards. This marks the second major award win in under a week for Bassett for her role as Queen Ramonda in the recent Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel following her Golden Globes win last week. Bassett was nominated in the category alongside Jessie Buckley (Women Talking), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), and Janelle Monae (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.)
Jerry Bruckheimer Reveals Status of Tom Cruise's Top Gun 3 Plans
Top Gun: Maverick was the second-most successful movie of 2022 and is currently the twelfth-highest-grossing movie of all time. The Tom Cruise-led sequel earned over $1 billion at the box office and it's been a big hit on Paramount+ in addition to breaking some DVD and Blu-ray sales records. The film also earned an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score with a 96% critics rating and a 99% audience rating. Now, fans want to know if there will be a Top Gun 3. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently spoke with Variety and was asked about a potential threequel.
Major Ghost Rider Character Returns to Marvel at Best Possible Time
After a few years floating in the unknown, Marvel is bringing back one of the most popular characters to ever pop up in a Ghost Rider comic. In the closing pages of Ghost Rider #10, it's revealed the government—or a shady organization with government ties, at the very least—is actively experimenting on the one and only Danny Ketch.
The Mandalorian Season 3 Bringing Back the Best Part of Star Wars' Prequel Trilogy
The latest trailer for Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian arrived this week, showcasing the latest adventures for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu. It certainly seems like the duo's journey will take them all across a certain galaxy far, far away — and based on the trailer, that will include a cameo from a fan-favorite component of the Prequel Trilogy.
Marvel Game Adds Two More X-Men
Marvel: Crisis Protocol will add two more X-Men in the coming months. Today, Atomic Mass Games announced that Emma Frost and Psylocke will be coming to Marvel: Crisis Protocol in the next few months. Of particular note is that Emma Frost will have two miniatures, one with her standard form and one in her diamond form. Psylocke, meanwhile, is in her 1990s costume, wielding both a katana and a psychic blade. Of particular note is that Emma Frost will be the leader of a new Hellfire Club affiliation, which could mean that characters like Sebastian Shaw, Mastermind, or Selene could be coming to the game soon.
