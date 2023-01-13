Read full article on original website
WVWC hosts award-winning author and educator
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Wesleyan College featured Dr. Julius Bailey to engage and ignite conversations in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. On Monday, Wesleyan’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) invited Bailey to informally discuss with students, staff and the community about “Philosophy of love and Hip-Hop Culture” as well as to formally speak on “To Love and Be-Loved in the Beloved Community”. The discussion on “Philosophy of love and Hip-Hop” was held at noon as part of the DEI’s Culture-to-Go series, and “To Love and Be-Loved in the Beloved Community” was held at 6 p.m. preceded by a dinner in celebration.
Time to apply for Roxanna Glass scholarship
Applications are now available for the Roxanna Glass Scholarship for the Arts. This scholarship is available to seniors at Lewis County High School who are planning to attend a four-year college or university and major in music or the fine arts. The estimated grant award for 2023 is $1700. This scholarship is administered by the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation. Scholarship application must be made online at https://tgkvf.org/scholarships/apply-for-scholarships by February 1st. Although financial need is not a criterion, one must complete the FAFSA and submit the financial information required to be considered.
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education votes on 2023-2024 calendar
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education has decided on a school calendar for the 2023-2024 academic year. Board members voted Tuesday evening to approve a calendar that ensures spring break will be a full week. Instead of including three outside school environment (OS) days in spring break, the OS days will come at the end of the school year on staff-only days.
Motivating and mentoring: Marion Schools move forward
The COVID-19 pandemic left us with many obstacles to overcome, but probably none greater than recovering the time students lost in the classroom because of the shutdown and subsequent remote learning plan. That combination cost students throughout the nation valuable time usually spent in the classroom under the leadership of...
Jeffrey Flint named to SNHU Dean's List
MANCHESTER, NH — Jeffrey Flint of Weston has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List. The fall terms run from September to December. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School releases second-quarter Honor Roll
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School has released its second-quarter Honor Roll. Students make the honor roll by earning a GPA of 3.5 to 4.0.
Ross named to Citizens Bank of Weston, Inc. and Citizens Bancshares, Inc. boards
James V. “Tug” Ross was named to both the Citizens Bank of Weston, Inc. and Citizens Bancshares, Inc. boards on December 15, 2022. Mr. Ross was born and raised in Coalton, West Virginia, one of five children to Mike and the late JoAnn Ross.
Lewis Countians earn spot on WVWC Dean's List
BUCKHANNON — West Virginia Wesleyan College has named the following Lewis County students to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester: Ryan Blake, Isaiah Burciaga, Katelynn Connell, Brooklyn Detamore, Melody Garrett, Kristen Greathouse, Claire Gum, Shawn Moran, Lauren Posey, Victoria Syrews, Ethan Thomas, Luke White, Kassi Wright, and Patrick Snuffer, Jr.
Dr. Kowatli to head Davis Medical Center's Better Sleep Center
Elkins, WV -- Dr. Emad Kowatli has joined Davis Health System as the new Medical Director for Davis Medical Center’s Better Sleep Center. Dr. Kowatli, a pulmonologist, will provide inpatient consults and office visits in his role overseeing the Better Sleep Center. He previously served in a similar position in West Virginia as Director of Thomas Health’s Sleep Laboratory in Charleston. Dr. Kowatli will also work for Davis Health System in Critical.
Upshur County Community Calendar
Buckhannon Sanitary Board meeting, 7:30-8:30 a.m., City Hall.To participate virtually, join the GoToMeeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/743314989. Or, dial in within the United States: +1 669-224-3412, access code: 743-314-989.
Buckhannon Community Theatre to present 'The Red Velvet Cake War'
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon Community Theatre will kick off its 2023 season with a production of “The Red Velvet Cake War” by Jones, Hope and Wooten — who are also the writers of “Designing Women,” “The Golden Girls” and “The Savannah Sipping Society.”
City Council prepares for annexation discussion
Weston City Council in its January 3 meeting heard discussion regarding annexation to B&O and first-due fire area. City Manager Nate Stansberry presented reasons why to annex, the cost, and benefits. “My intention is to use this language to use as something tangible to give to people when we have...
Grafton boys finish strong, East Fairmont girls win despite Novisky's record
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The East Fairmont Bees and Grafton Bearcats each picked up team victories in high school swimming action at Alderson Broaddus University on Monday. East Fairmont earned the win in the girls team competition, finishing with 86 points to outpace Grafton (61) and Lincoln (15)....
Gypsy shooting
GYPSY, W.Va. (WV News) — An individual shot Monday afternoon in Harrison County suffered inj…
Beauty in the Blade opens in Philippi
Microblading, a tattooing technique and form of permanent makeup, is now open for business in Barbour County, according to microblading artist Adriana Knight, who completed her training with Felicity Matos at Browlicity in Morgantown. The new service, called Beauty in the Blade, is open by appointment Tuesdays through Fridays at...
Lewis County Honor Guard continues to serve and honor veterans
For nearly 16 years the Lewis County Honor Guard has been a familiar presence at parades, Veterans Day events, and other local events. One of their most important roles, however, is that of serving at funerals when called upon by the veteran and/or the veteran’s family. Honor Guard Commander...
Jane Lew Park Building to get cosmetic upgrade
At the January meeting of Jane Lew Town Council, it was approved to paint the interior of the Jane Lew Park Building. The park building had an overhaul several years ago with new flooring, paint, and other upgrades, and everything has held up well but painting needs to be redone.
Indians move win streak to 7 with 53-39 win over Lewis County
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport used stingy half court defense and a 22-point night from Anthony Spatafore to snap Lewis County’s win streak at seven, moving its own win streak to seven in the process by a final score of 53-39. The Indians set the tone for the night early, holding Lewis County to just two points in the opening quarter, and Spatafore accounted for six of his team’s opening 10 points as the Indians took an early lead that they would never surrender.
One transported following single-vehicle rollover accident on Interstate 79 in Bridgeport, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One person was transported to United Hospital Center for injuries sustained in a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 79 Monday morning, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. The wreck occurred in the northbound lane when the vehicle rolled into the median near the Meadowbrook Road exit.
Watson in transition
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Ben Baines scored a game-high 19 points as the Elkins Tigers pull…
