Beacon, NY

Beacon Man Charged After Dropping Ghost Gun In Store, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
The ghost gun and ammunition. Photo Credit: Beacon Police Department

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with illegally possessing a ghost gun after he allegedly dropped it in a store.

The incident took place in Dutchess County on Thursday, Jan. 12, around 12:45 p.m. at 206 Main St., in Beacon.

Officers responded to the store after a caller said they watched as the man dropped the gun and then picked it up, said Beacon PD Det. Sgt. Jason Johnson.

At the store, police located the man identified as Charles Plowden, age 35, of Beacon, and found that he was in possession of a 9mm semi-automatic ghost gun (without serial numbers) that was loaded with 24 rounds of ammunition, said Johnson.

Plowden was arrested and charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree
  • Unlawful possession of certain ammunition-feeding devices

During. processing, Plowden refused to be fingerprinted and photographed and he was additionally charged with obstructing governmental administration, Johnson added.

He is being held at the Dutchess County Jail on 15,000 cash / 30,000 bond / 60,000 partially secured bond and given a return court date on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

cheezy
3d ago

Funny story, if you look him up on fakebook, he uses a moniker of el paleo. Second funny part is he has the same gun pictured in this article in his profile picture. Bud light presents real men of genius

Ryan Carlson
4d ago

lmao he could afford a ghost gun but a proper holster was too expensive 😂. world's dumbest criminals

