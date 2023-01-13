NFL Playoffs feature 19 former Penn State football players this weekend

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (4:30p.m.) Nittany Lions featured: K Robbie Gould (49ers), DT Kevin Givens (49ers)
Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars (8:15 p.m.) Nittany Lions featured: DT Austin Johnson (Chargers)
Sunday
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (1 p.m.) Nittany Lions featured: TE Mike Gesicki (Dolphins), WR DaeSean Hamilton (Dolphins), DT Daquan Jones (Bills), OL Ryan Bates (Bills)
New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings (4:30 p.m.) Nittany Lions featured: RB Saquon Barkley (Giants), DB Cam Brown (Giants), WR Dan Chisena (Vikings)
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (8:15 p.m.) Nittany Lions featured: DE Odafe Oweh (Ravens), P Jordan Stout (Ravens), TE Nick Bowers (Bengals)
Monday
Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:15 p.m. – ABC/ESPN) Nittany Lions featured: LB Micah Parsons (Cowboys), OL Connor McGovern (Cowboys), WR Chris Godwin (Buccaneers), DE Carl Nassib (Buccaneers), OL Donovan Smith (Buccaneers)
The NFL Playoffs begin Saturday, January 14 through the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed early Sunday in a car wreck, the school said, just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony.
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL.
The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
Update: According to the Erie County coroner, the 21-year-old victim has been identified as Noah King. King had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. The case has been ruled a homicide, and is the first homicide case in Erie County of the year. Erie Police have arrested a suspect after the fatal shooting of […]
A 21-year-old man was fatally shot overnight. The call came in around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a gunshot victim at Buffalo Road and Downing Ave. in the parking lot of Rodger Young Park. The victim was shot in the chest. “The detectives are currently interviewing the suspect and other people that were involved,” said Dan […]
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Franklin are asking for the public’s help to identify those responsible for theft of copper wire at a Penelec Substation in Venango County. According to a PSP report, between Nov. 24, 2022 and Jan. 12, 2023, PSP Franklin responded to the Penelec Substation, located in the 2300 block […]
Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati two weeks ago, said he will be cheering from home Sunday during Buffalo’s wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins.
Update: Pennsylvania State Police in Girard have announced Emily McBeth has been found safe. Pennsylvania State Police in Girard need your help locating a missing woman. 21-year-old Emily “Emma” McBeth was last seen leaving a residence in Elk Creek Township on Jan. 7 sometime after 10 p.m. Her direction of travel is not known. She […]
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect the current status of the suspect. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced the 19-year-old victim in Saturday night’s shooting has died from the gunshot wound sustained in the Hazle Township Regal Cinema. State police and ambulances were dispatched to the area of […]
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Did you feel like Sunday’s Bills game dragged on for an excruciatingly long time? That’s because it did. Unofficially, Sunday’s game between the Bills and the Miami Dolphins checked in at 3 hours and 53 minutes, kicking off at 1:02 p.m. and unofficially finishing at 4:55 p.m. That number would […]
Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.
Comments / 0