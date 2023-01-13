ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Playoffs feature 19 former Penn State football players this weekend

By Allie Berube
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oRkb9_0kE1pTG700

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — As the NFL heads into the 2022-23 playoffs this weekend, there are 19 Penn State football alumni across 11 playoff-bound teams.

In total, there were 44 Penn State football alums on NFL rosters at the end of the 2022-23 regular season. The Nittany Lions rank among the top 20 programs nationally for producing NFL talent.

Penn State celebrates second-ever Rose Bowl win

Penn State alums in NFL Playoffs

San Francisco 49ers

K Robbie Gould

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q8cy3_0kE1pTG700
San Francisco 49ers place kicker Robbie Gould (9) kicks off against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

DT Kevin Givens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17gY2H_0kE1pTG700
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Kevin Givens celebrates his sack on Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Los Angeles Chargers

DT Austin Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PlwdX_0kE1pTG700
Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Austin Johnson (98) lines up for a play during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi ranks Penn State lowest of any coach in final poll

Miami Dolphins

TE Mike Gesicki

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OduTj_0kE1pTG700
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) is unable to grab a pass in the end zone as New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) and safety Jordan Whitehead (3) defend during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

WR DaeSean Hamilton

Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton (17) runs against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DaeSean Hamilton joined the Dolphins on December 14, 2022.

Damar Hamlin’s family shares update on condition, expresses gratitude

Buffalo Bills

OL Ryan Bates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zXlNe_0kE1pTG700
Buffalo Bills guard Ryan Bates signs autographs as he leaves the field after warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

DT DaQuan Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aBWXN_0kE1pTG700
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (92) tackles New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) after he threw the ball in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Orchard Park, NY. Bills won 20-12. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

New York Giants

RB Saquon Barkley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0whclH_0kE1pTG700
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

DB Cam Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ilqov_0kE1pTG700
New York Giants linebacker Cam Brown (47) walks off the field at halftime of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Super Bowl Champions remember 2017 Penn State Rose Bowl

Minnesota Vikings

WR Dan Chisena

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PcYXv_0kE1pTG700
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Dan Chisena (85) runs up field during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Baltimore Ravens

DE Odafe Oweh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03X0Qc_0kE1pTG700
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh (99) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Ravens Odafe Oweh launches organization to help kids in Africa & United States

P Jordan Stout

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Vttp_0kE1pTG700
Baltimore Ravens punter Jordan Stout (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Cincinnati Bengals

TE Nick Bowers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22WBWH_0kE1pTG700
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Nick Bowers (82) makes a reception in front of New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Tyler Boyd continues Big 33 Super Bowl tradition, 56-year streak

Dallas Cowboys

LB Micah Parsons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BrK8e_0kE1pTG700
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) greets fans before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
11 things to know about Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

OL Connor McGovern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qJXeu_0kE1pTG700
Dallas Cowboys center Connor McGovern (66) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR Chris Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zPqb6_0kE1pTG700
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) runs the ball as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (37) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

DE Carl Nassib

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bbj01_0kE1pTG700
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Carl Nassib (94) stands on the field prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Carl Nassib happily back with Bucs after being selective

OL Donovan Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VJB71_0kE1pTG700
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Donovan Smith (76) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 13, 2022, in Munich. The Buccaneers defeated the Seahawks 21-16. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Philadelphia Eagles

RB Miles Sanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46z1EV_0kE1pTG700
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) in action during the NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Sirianni: Eagles ‘fortunate’ ailing QB Hurts has week off

NFL Wild Card Schedule

Saturday

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (4:30p.m.)
Nittany Lions featured: K Robbie Gould (49ers), DT Kevin Givens (49ers)

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars (8:15 p.m.)
Nittany Lions featured: DT Austin Johnson (Chargers)

Sunday

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (1 p.m.)
Nittany Lions featured: TE Mike Gesicki (Dolphins), WR DaeSean Hamilton (Dolphins), DT Daquan Jones (Bills), OL Ryan Bates (Bills)

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings (4:30 p.m.)
Nittany Lions featured: RB Saquon Barkley (Giants), DB Cam Brown (Giants), WR Dan Chisena (Vikings)

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (8:15 p.m.)
Nittany Lions featured: DE Odafe Oweh (Ravens), P Jordan Stout (Ravens), TE Nick Bowers (Bengals)

Monday

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:15 p.m. – ABC/ESPN)
Nittany Lions featured: LB Micah Parsons (Cowboys), OL Connor McGovern (Cowboys), WR Chris Godwin (Buccaneers), DE Carl Nassib (Buccaneers), OL Donovan Smith (Buccaneers)

The NFL Playoffs begin Saturday, January 14 through the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12.

