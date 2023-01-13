ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

It's fair to wonder if Jim Harbaugh used the Broncos as leverage

Jim Harbaugh announced Monday that he will remain at the Univerity of Michigan after flirting with a return to the NFL. Harbaugh had been considered a top candidate for the Denver Broncos' head coach opening, but he only had time for a virtual interview last week (every other candidate for the job has or will interview in person). Harbaugh's camp also reached out to Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper multiple times in recent weeks, but the Panthers never set up a formal interview.
DENVER, CO
Duluth, MN
