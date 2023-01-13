ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern California Deputy Shot And Killed

Southern California Deputy Shot And Killed: Authorities reported that a sheriff’s officer was shot and killed late Friday afternoon in Lake Elsinore, Southern California. In detention is a suspect. The deputy, named Darnell Calhoun, was taken to a hospital in a bad condition, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA

