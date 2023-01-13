A man has been arrested for a bank robbery in Camp Hill, police announced on Tuesday, January 17. Charles Joseph Gray a 39-year-old who "works for himself" and studied at "the school of hard knocks" according to his social media, allegedly gun a bank teller at the Fulton Bank at 3344 Trindle Road a note saying he had a gun and to give over an "undisclosed" amount of money on the afternoon of Dec. 29, the police stated in the release.

