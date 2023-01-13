Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Man arrested in connection with September shooting on Woodlawn St. in Harrisburg: police
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Harrisburg say they have arrested a man in connection with a September 25 shooting on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street. According to police, Kristian Rivera-Vazquez was taken into custody on Tuesday for his involvement in the shooting. Rivera-Vazquez is charged with...
Harrisburg teen accused of robbing, raping woman at gunpoint
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg teen has been arrested after police say he robbed and raped a woman at gunpoint in the city Monday morning. Giovanni Hall, 18, is charged with robbery, illegal possession of a firearm, rape for forcible compulsion and carrying a firearm without a license in connection to the alleged incident, which occurred around 8 a.m. in the area of South 13th and Berryhill streets, according to Harrisburg Police.
Suspect accused of Camp Hill bank robbery captured by U.S. Marshals
CAMP HILL, Pa. — A Cumberland County man has been charged with robbing a Camp Hill bank last month, police said Tuesday. Charles Joseph Gray, 39, no fixed address, is charged with robbery and other charges related to the robbery of a Fulton Bank location on the 3300 block of Trindle Road on Thursday, Dec. 29, Camp Hill Police said.
local21news.com
Arrest made in connection with December bank robbery in Camp Hill, Cumberland Co.: police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Cumberland County say they've made an arrest in connection with a December bank robbery. According to the Camp Hill Police Department, a man was reported to have passed a note demanding money and saying he had a gun at the Fulton Bank on the 3300 block of Trindle Road on December 29 around 3:45 PM.
Camp Hill Dad Nabbed For Bank Robbery By US Marshals
A man has been arrested for a bank robbery in Camp Hill, police announced on Tuesday, January 17. Charles Joseph Gray a 39-year-old who "works for himself" and studied at "the school of hard knocks" according to his social media, allegedly gun a bank teller at the Fulton Bank at 3344 Trindle Road a note saying he had a gun and to give over an "undisclosed" amount of money on the afternoon of Dec. 29, the police stated in the release.
Man asks Harrisburg police to take him to jail after he shoots at, rams wife’s car: court documents
A man charged with attempted homicide in Harrisburg had his son with him over the weekend when he rammed into the back of his wife’s car and shot at her and a man whom she was giving a ride home, court documents said. Erick Vazquez-Torres, 29, of Lancaster, called...
abc27.com
Police investigating York County shooting
HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are investigating a shooting reported on Sunday evening. According to Hanover Borough Police, officers responded to the 100 block of Carlisle Street around 8 p.m. for a reported shooting. Police say a man approached a vehicle with four passengers when a verbal argument began.
local21news.com
Man accused of running wife off road while shooting and kidnapping victim in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities arrested a man who allegedly shot at his wife's car multiple times before he chased her down, caused the car she was in to crash, and attempted to kidnap a passenger. Harrisburg Police say the domestic situation happened on Sunday at around 6...
Driver sentenced for going 110 mph, the wrong way, during police chase
Mark Davenport missed his grandfather’s funeral last week. Then his father died, and he missed spending any last moments with him too. That’s because Davenport has been in jail for the past 685 days on convictions related to a high speed car chase last year, which didn’t permanently injure anyone, according to police.
Man died in York County crash: Coroner
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 69-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in York County on Monday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 16. The accident occurred in the area of Roland and Hoffman roads in Washington Township when […]
Man hit victim in head three times with aluminum baseball bat, causing ‘visable injuries’: Police
Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are searching for a man accused of hitting two victims with an aluminum baseball bat. Troopers say they are looking for 51-year-old Kerr Michael Graham. On Jan. 15 around 3:30 p.m., police said they received a call stating Graham struck one victim in the head...
WGAL
2 people killed in I-83 crash in Dauphin County
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday in Swatara Township. Troopers said the truck left the road, broke through the guide rail, hit a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials release ID of man killed in 422 pedestrian accident
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Authorities have released the name of a man killed on Route 422 early Monday morning. Bradley Hernandez-Resto, a 31-year-old from Lancaster County, died from blunt force injuries after being struck by multiple cars in the eastbound lanes near Route 12. His death has been ruled accidental. Investigators...
Police investigating shots-fired incident in Hanover
HANOVER, Pa. — Police are investigating a shots-fired incident in the borough of Hanover. It occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Carlisle Street, according to Hanover Police. Police say a man approached a car occupied by three men and a woman, and a verbal...
Berks man incarcerated at SCI Dallas found dead in cell
Kevin Ransom, superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Dallas (Luzerne County), reported that inmate Matthew Boyer, 37, was found unresponsive in his cell at 6:52 p.m. on January 13, 2023. In a press release, Ransom said Prison staff immediately responded and provided life-saving measures. Boyer was pronounced deceased at...
delawarevalleynews.com
Falls Resident Will Probably Die In Prison for Molesting Children
Craig Hartman, 68, of Falls Township will spend possibly the rest of his life in state prison. He was sentenced to served 23 to 46 years for molesting two girls as young as 10 years old. The investigation into the assaults started in 2020 when one little girl told police...
lebtown.com
Blotter: Theft of a motor vehicle, simple assault, public drunkenness
Terroristic Threats – At 7:39 p.m. Dec. 25, police responded to East Pine Street to investigate threats made towards a business. No credible threats were discovered. The victim was a 67-year-old Cleona man. Police are investigating. East Hanover Township. Theft – At 1:03 p.m. Jan. 5, on Jonestown Road,...
Reading Hospital Nurse Killed In Berks Crash: Report
A Reading Hospital nurse was killed and three additional victims were wounded in a multi-vehicle accident in Berks County early on Monday, Jan. 16, according to a report by WFMZ. The four-car collision occurred on the 3600 block of Pricetown Road at about 6:30 a.m., the outlet wrote. Emergency personnel...
explore venango
Two Men Accused of Holding Victims by Gunpoint During Home Invasion, Robbing Them
FRENCHCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two men are behind bars for allegedly holding victims by gunpoint during a home invasion and robbing them. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges on December 20, 2022, against 19-year-old Tyler George Burns, of Dillsburg, York County, and 26-year-old Mario Ramon Ambris Jr., of New Oxford, Adams County.
Drug Operation Leads to 22 Arrests for Drug Sales
Delaware State Police have arrested 22 suspects involved in marijuana sales from a residence in the Wilmington area. The Delaware State Police New Castle County Governor’s Task Force and Northern […] The post Drug Operation Leads to 22 Arrests for Drug Sales appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
