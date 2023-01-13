ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 43

Harrisburg teen accused of robbing, raping woman at gunpoint

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg teen has been arrested after police say he robbed and raped a woman at gunpoint in the city Monday morning. Giovanni Hall, 18, is charged with robbery, illegal possession of a firearm, rape for forcible compulsion and carrying a firearm without a license in connection to the alleged incident, which occurred around 8 a.m. in the area of South 13th and Berryhill streets, according to Harrisburg Police.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Suspect accused of Camp Hill bank robbery captured by U.S. Marshals

CAMP HILL, Pa. — A Cumberland County man has been charged with robbing a Camp Hill bank last month, police said Tuesday. Charles Joseph Gray, 39, no fixed address, is charged with robbery and other charges related to the robbery of a Fulton Bank location on the 3300 block of Trindle Road on Thursday, Dec. 29, Camp Hill Police said.
CAMP HILL, PA
Daily Voice

Camp Hill Dad Nabbed For Bank Robbery By US Marshals

A man has been arrested for a bank robbery in Camp Hill, police announced on Tuesday, January 17. Charles Joseph Gray a 39-year-old who "works for himself" and studied at "the school of hard knocks" according to his social media, allegedly gun a bank teller at the Fulton Bank at 3344 Trindle Road a note saying he had a gun and to give over an "undisclosed" amount of money on the afternoon of Dec. 29, the police stated in the release.
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating York County shooting

HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are investigating a shooting reported on Sunday evening. According to Hanover Borough Police, officers responded to the 100 block of Carlisle Street around 8 p.m. for a reported shooting. Police say a man approached a vehicle with four passengers when a verbal argument began.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Man died in York County crash: Coroner

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 69-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in York County on Monday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 16. The accident occurred in the area of Roland and Hoffman roads in Washington Township when […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

2 people killed in I-83 crash in Dauphin County

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday in Swatara Township. Troopers said the truck left the road, broke through the guide rail, hit a...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Officials release ID of man killed in 422 pedestrian accident

WYOMISSING, Pa. - Authorities have released the name of a man killed on Route 422 early Monday morning. Bradley Hernandez-Resto, a 31-year-old from Lancaster County, died from blunt force injuries after being struck by multiple cars in the eastbound lanes near Route 12. His death has been ruled accidental. Investigators...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police investigating shots-fired incident in Hanover

HANOVER, Pa. — Police are investigating a shots-fired incident in the borough of Hanover. It occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Carlisle Street, according to Hanover Police. Police say a man approached a car occupied by three men and a woman, and a verbal...
HANOVER, PA
Berks Weekly

Berks man incarcerated at SCI Dallas found dead in cell

Kevin Ransom, superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Dallas (Luzerne County), reported that inmate Matthew Boyer, 37, was found unresponsive in his cell at 6:52 p.m. on January 13, 2023. In a press release, Ransom said Prison staff immediately responded and provided life-saving measures. Boyer was pronounced deceased at...
DALLAS, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: Theft of a motor vehicle, simple assault, public drunkenness

Terroristic Threats – At 7:39 p.m. Dec. 25, police responded to East Pine Street to investigate threats made towards a business. No credible threats were discovered. The victim was a 67-year-old Cleona man. Police are investigating. East Hanover Township. Theft – At 1:03 p.m. Jan. 5, on Jonestown Road,...
JONESTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Reading Hospital Nurse Killed In Berks Crash: Report

A Reading Hospital nurse was killed and three additional victims were wounded in a multi-vehicle accident in Berks County early on Monday, Jan. 16, according to a report by WFMZ. The four-car collision occurred on the 3600 block of Pricetown Road at about 6:30 a.m., the outlet wrote. Emergency personnel...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Two Men Accused of Holding Victims by Gunpoint During Home Invasion, Robbing Them

FRENCHCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two men are behind bars for allegedly holding victims by gunpoint during a home invasion and robbing them. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges on December 20, 2022, against 19-year-old Tyler George Burns, of Dillsburg, York County, and 26-year-old Mario Ramon Ambris Jr., of New Oxford, Adams County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy