CBS 17
Parents protest potential Creedmoor school closure
CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — A potential school closure is facing pushback in Granville County. At a Granville County School Board public hearing Tuesday night, parents and teachers spoke against a plan to close Creedmoor Elementary School of the Arts and relocate GC Hawley Middle School to that campus. “We love our school from the moment […]
Cherry Hill School Start Time committee cites new challenges to changes
Cherry Hill High School students have worked with district Assistant Superintendent Dr. Kwame Morton since 2021 to create later start times for students. The idea evolved into changing start times for all students, as they run on a staggered bus schedule, and the School Start Time Steering Committee of students, parents, administrators, staff and residents was formed in October. Nearly one year since its initial recommendation in February, the committee – through Morton – asked for more time during a Jan. 3 Curriculum and Instruction Committee session.
