MSNBC
White House says there are no visitor logs for Biden's Delaware home
The White House and Secret Service have said that there are no visitor logs for President Biden's private home in Delaware. House Republicans have requested the information after classified documents were found on the premises. NBC's Kelly O'Donnell reports.Jan. 17, 2023.
MSNBC
President Biden frustrated with fallout over classified documents investigation
Sources tell NBC News President Biden is frustrated with the backlash to the classified documents controversy and annoyed about what he views as probable sloppiness by aides who packed up his items after he left the vice presidency. MSNBC Contributors David Rohde and Jill Wine-Banks joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the investigation into Biden’s handling of government documents. Jan. 16, 2023.
MSNBC
'A real, real problem for the Democrats': New classified material found in Biden's home
More classified documents from the Obama administration were found in President Joe Biden’s Delaware residence this week — in addition to the two batches that had been previously disclosed — the White House said Saturday. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 16, 2023.
MSNBC
Now's a good time for Joe Biden to invite the FBI into his house
Regarding multiple discoveries of improperly stored classified documents from Joe Biden’s time as vice president, President Biden’s lawyers assert that they “quickly turned all the classified documents over to authorities and have cooperated fully with the appropriate government agencies.” As has already been noted, that level of cooperation distinguishes the Biden documents matter from the reportedly obstruction-laden fiasco involving hundreds of sensitive documents at former President Donald Trump’s properties. If Biden wants to make an even stronger contrast between himself and Trump, there’s yet another step to take: Consent to a search of his properties.
MSNBC
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene receives Homeland Security Committee assignment
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has been assigned to serve on the House Homeland Security Committee by House Republicans. NBC's Ryan Nobles reports from Capitol Hill.Jan. 17, 2023.
Legal expert stunned after Trump “steps in it over and over” in newly-released deposition
Former President Donald Trump gave a taped deposition in a defamation lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, who alleged that the former president sexually assaulted her. Trump has attempted to get the case thrown out, but it was denied. Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, legal analyst and host Katie Phang...
msn.com
Ex-intel official who signed Hunter Biden laptop letter admits significant portion of emails 'had to be real'
One of the signatories of the now-discredited open letter attempting to discredit the findings from the Hunter Biden laptop made a stunning admission more than two years after it surfaced in the public eye. Douglas Wise, a former Defense Intelligence Agency deputy director and former senior CIA operations officer, was...
MSNBC
House GOP ‘moderate’ tries to defend his party’s extortion scheme
About a week ago, Republican Rep. Scott Perry sat down with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos and expressed confusion about the White House’s line on the debt ceiling. “I don’t know why President Biden says he’s not going to negotiate,” the chair of the far-right House Freedom Caucus said.
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
MSNBC
The problem(s) with the GOP’s ‘emergency’ debt ceiling plan
Americans may never know all of the details about the assorted side deals Kevin McCarthy struck to become House speaker, but The Washington Post reported over the weekend on one of the more dangerous promises the Republican agreed to with some of his far-right members. House Republicans are preparing a...
MSNBC
Fmr. Rep. Fred Upton: ‘You’re not going to balance a budget overnight,’ debt ceiling should be raised
As Congress debates how to move forward on major issues like raising the debt ceiling and approving a budget to avoid a government shutdown, former Republican Congressman Fred Upton of Michigan joins Ali Velshi to explain why this dire threat to the U.S. economy isn’t some easily escapable problem, “we’ve got to deal with this, we’ve got to extend the debt ceiling,” despite the multiple levers Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen could pull to temporarily mend this situation.Jan. 15, 2023.
The top Biden lawyer with his sights on Apple and Google
The DOJ’s Jonathan Kanter is taking on the tech giants and 40 years of Washington laissez-faire. But he may be stretching his own troops too thin.
MSNBC
Trump’s deposition in Carroll case clearly does him no favors
It’s tough to predict what Donald Trump might say when he sits down for a deposition. In October 2021, for example, the former president insisted under oath that people “can be killed” by protestors who throw “very dangerous” fruit. About a year later, the Republican...
MSNBC
Gas stove tantrum reflects Republicans’ post-policy cynicism
As the last Congress was getting underway two years ago, as Senate Democrats prepared to pass the American Rescue Plan, then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy unveiled an online video focusing on his priority at the time. Oddly enough, it had nothing to do with the massive legislative package. Instead, in...
MSNBC
WaPo: New details link Santos to cousin of sanctioned Russian oligarch
George Santos has deeper ties than previously known to a businessman who cultivated close links with a onetime Trump confidant and who is the cousin of a sanctioned Russian oligarch, according to Washington Post reporting.Jan. 17, 2023.
MSNBC
'Lies': Fox News chief Rupert Murdoch will go under oath
A voting machine company is playing legal hardball hit the Fox News company with a billion dollar suit alleging costly lies on air and they are winning initial skirmishes over the facts. Now, one of the most powerful media executives in the world, Rupert Murdoch, will go under oath in that case. Dominion voting machines waging a $1.6 billion defamation suit over "false claims that its voting machines were rigged." MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber reports on this major development, the accountability and how the January 6th Committee evidence is fueling the case.Jan. 17, 2023.
MSNBC
New Mexico shootings: Dem lawmaker targeted by failed GOP candidate speaks out
New Mexico State Sen. Linda Lopez was one of the Democratic lawmakers allegedly targeted by GOP candidate Solomon Peña. Her home was hit with over a dozen rounds of gunfire—including into the bedroom of her 10-year-old daughter. “It’s something that is much larger than just here in the state of New Mexico. The rhetoric has to stop,” Lopez tells Chris Hayes, on the rise in political violence.Jan. 18, 2023.
MSNBC
GOP, embracing extremists and facing investigations, attacks law and ethics enforcement
Rep. Jamie Raskin, top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about breaking news of a failed Republican state legislature candidate being arrested in connection with shootings at the homes of local Democrats, how the Republican embrace of Trump-supporting extremists has compromised the party, and whether Jim Jordan's new committee is designed to interfere in January 6 prosecutions and other Trump-adjacent cases. Jan. 17, 2023.
MSNBC
Investigations into classified docs should leave Trump more worried than Biden
There’s a line in an old song that goes “Lawyers dwell on small details.” It’s true. The law is all about details. From one perspective, two cases may appear similar, but depending on the details, they can be very different. From one perspective, two cases may...
MSNBC
'Dumb': GOP's Ron Johnson humiliated over nonsensical coup claim
Republican Senator Ron Johnson is under heat again for his documented role in a potential coup plot. the effort to use elector fraud to overthrow the 2020 election. In a new "Meet The Press" interview, Johnson was confronted and now says he was acting as a special courier between the President and the Vice President on January 6th. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber reports on the receipts and facts from The January 6th Committee and the direct link from Johnson's office to the plot.Jan. 17, 2023.
