Delaware State

MSNBC

President Biden frustrated with fallout over classified documents investigation

Sources tell NBC News President Biden is frustrated with the backlash to the classified documents controversy and annoyed about what he views as probable sloppiness by aides who packed up his items after he left the vice presidency. MSNBC Contributors David Rohde and Jill Wine-Banks joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the investigation into Biden’s handling of government documents. Jan. 16, 2023.
MSNBC

Now's a good time for Joe Biden to invite the FBI into his house

Regarding multiple discoveries of improperly stored classified documents from Joe Biden’s time as vice president, President Biden’s lawyers assert that they “quickly turned all the classified documents over to authorities and have cooperated fully with the appropriate government agencies.” As has already been noted, that level of cooperation distinguishes the Biden documents matter from the reportedly obstruction-laden fiasco involving hundreds of sensitive documents at former President Donald Trump’s properties. If Biden wants to make an even stronger contrast between himself and Trump, there’s yet another step to take: Consent to a search of his properties.
MSNBC

House GOP ‘moderate’ tries to defend his party’s extortion scheme

About a week ago, Republican Rep. Scott Perry sat down with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos and expressed confusion about the White House’s line on the debt ceiling. “I don’t know why President Biden says he’s not going to negotiate,” the chair of the far-right House Freedom Caucus said.
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
MSNBC

The problem(s) with the GOP’s ‘emergency’ debt ceiling plan

Americans may never know all of the details about the assorted side deals Kevin McCarthy struck to become House speaker, but The Washington Post reported over the weekend on one of the more dangerous promises the Republican agreed to with some of his far-right members. House Republicans are preparing a...
MSNBC

Fmr. Rep. Fred Upton: ‘You’re not going to balance a budget overnight,’ debt ceiling should be raised

As Congress debates how to move forward on major issues like raising the debt ceiling and approving a budget to avoid a government shutdown, former Republican Congressman Fred Upton of Michigan joins Ali Velshi to explain why this dire threat to the U.S. economy isn’t some easily escapable problem, “we’ve got to deal with this, we’ve got to extend the debt ceiling,” despite the multiple levers Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen could pull to temporarily mend this situation.Jan. 15, 2023.
MSNBC

Gas stove tantrum reflects Republicans’ post-policy cynicism

As the last Congress was getting underway two years ago, as Senate Democrats prepared to pass the American Rescue Plan, then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy unveiled an online video focusing on his priority at the time. Oddly enough, it had nothing to do with the massive legislative package. Instead, in...
MSNBC

'Lies': Fox News chief Rupert Murdoch will go under oath

A voting machine company is playing legal hardball hit the Fox News company with a billion dollar suit alleging costly lies on air and they are winning initial skirmishes over the facts. Now, one of the most powerful media executives in the world, Rupert Murdoch, will go under oath in that case. Dominion voting machines waging a $1.6 billion defamation suit over "false claims that its voting machines were rigged." MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber reports on this major development, the accountability and how the January 6th Committee evidence is fueling the case.Jan. 17, 2023.
MSNBC

New Mexico shootings: Dem lawmaker targeted by failed GOP candidate speaks out

New Mexico State Sen. Linda Lopez was one of the Democratic lawmakers allegedly targeted by GOP candidate Solomon Peña. Her home was hit with over a dozen rounds of gunfire—including into the bedroom of her 10-year-old daughter. “It’s something that is much larger than just here in the state of New Mexico. The rhetoric has to stop,” Lopez tells Chris Hayes, on the rise in political violence.Jan. 18, 2023.
MSNBC

GOP, embracing extremists and facing investigations, attacks law and ethics enforcement

Rep. Jamie Raskin, top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about breaking news of a failed Republican state legislature candidate being arrested in connection with shootings at the homes of local Democrats, how the Republican embrace of Trump-supporting extremists has compromised the party, and whether Jim Jordan's new committee is designed to interfere in January 6 prosecutions and other Trump-adjacent cases. Jan. 17, 2023.
MSNBC

'Dumb': GOP's Ron Johnson humiliated over nonsensical coup claim

Republican Senator Ron Johnson is under heat again for his documented role in a potential coup plot. the effort to use elector fraud to overthrow the 2020 election. In a new "Meet The Press" interview, Johnson was confronted and now says he was acting as a special courier between the President and the Vice President on January 6th. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber reports on the receipts and facts from The January 6th Committee and the direct link from Johnson's office to the plot.Jan. 17, 2023.

