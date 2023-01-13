Read full article on original website
Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying low
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in Tennessee
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Jackson
Recap: Mississippi Father Proudly Watches his 8-Year-Old Son 'Harvest' an Impressive 270-pound 'Trophy' Buck
Wichita Eagle
Prairie View ‘Outworked’ Jackson State, Ending Tigers’ 37-Game SWAC Win Streak
HOUSTON, Texas - The Prairie View A&M (7-9, 4-1 SWAC) "outworked" the Jackson State (6-8, 3-1 SWAC) 69-65 to end the Lady Tigers' 37-game SWAC win streak at William Nicks Building on Saturday. The Tigers' last SWAC loss was to Alabama State, 72-70, on Jan. 4 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama.
Rumble in the South Returns Monday at Mississippi College
The 2023 Rumble in the South high school basketball showcase is set for Monday, January 16. The boys basketball teams are set to play at Mississippi College. 9:00 AM: Forest Hill vs. Jackson Academy 10:15 AM: Hartfield vs. Ridgeland 11:30 AM: Canton vs. Terry 1:00 PM: Madison Central vs. Provine 2:30 PM: Starkville vs. Olive […]
Clinton, January 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Clinton. The Brandon High School soccer team will have a game with Clinton High School on January 16, 2023, 09:00:00. The Brandon High School soccer team will have a game with Clinton High School on January 16, 2023, 10:30:00.
247Sports
TCU lands Jackson State OL transfer Willis Patrick
TCU has landed another player via the transfer portal as Jackson State offensive line transfer Willis Patrick has committed to the Frogs. Sources confirmed the news to HFB on Monday morning. Not only has Patrick committed to the Frogs, he’s already enrolled and on campus. TCU starts their spring semester...
JA’s Laurendine Named MS Gatorade Volleyball Player of Year for Second Year in a Row
Jackson Academy’s Lakin Laurendine has again been named Mississippi Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year. Laurendine also earned the honor for the 2021-22 season. She is committed to play college volleyball at Auburn.
actionnews5.com
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Ole Miss and professional football player was arrested and charged with kidnapping Thursday. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, Jerrell Powe, 35, of Buckatunna, Mississippi, was encountered by Ridgeland police at Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland. Myers said that an accomplice, 35-year-old Gavin Bates of Roseville, California, was arrested and charged with kidnapping as well.
Ridgeland Celebrates Williams’, Boone’s DI Football Signings
Ridgeland hosted a celebration for seniors Ayden Williams and Jabraxton Boone for their DI football signings. Williams is set to play for Ole Miss. Boone is set to play for Central Arkansas.
vicksburgnews.com
Lady Flashes took a 48-36 loss to Greenville Christian
St. Aloysius girl’s basketball team took a 48-36 loss to Greenville Christian School on Saturday. The Lady Flashes trailed 9-8 at the end of the first quarter with shots coming from Madi Matthews along with a 3-pointer by Falyn Lusby. By halftime, St. Al took a 23-21 lead after Emily Cook came down with multiple shots while Skylar Connelly and Taryn Lusby both hit a 3-pointer.
Coach’s Clipboard – MRA’s Humphries Can’t be Stopped in the Paint, Raymond’s Paymon, Lee Slam Dunk
This week on Coach’s Clipboard, Jeremy Harrell and David Edelstein feature three student-athletes! Part 1: MRA girls basketball senior Cameron Humphries! Part2: Raymond boys basketball’s Eric (EJ) Paymon and Larry Lee!
Prairie View A&M gets past Jackson State at home
Hegel Augustin led the way for Prairie View A&M, putting up 18 points to go along with eight boards. The post Prairie View A&M gets past Jackson State at home appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Two, including former University of Mississippi football player, charged with kidnapping
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested two men, including a former University of Mississippi football player, in connection to a kidnapping that happened in Laurel. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said officers responded to Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway on Thursday, January 12. When they arrived at the scene, the victim said he […]
Breaking: Deion Sanders Lands Major Transfer Sunday Morning
The Colorado football program got a massive boost on Sunday morning. Head coach Deion Sanders landed Arkansas defensive end Jordan Domineck. Domineck played in 13 games for the Razorbacks this season and finished with 34 total tackles (19 solo), 7.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. ...
Jackson Free Press
JSU Wins $75,000 Top Prize in Honda's HBCU National Academic Contest
Jackson State University is $75,000 richer after students captured the top academic prize during the 29th annual Honda Campus All-Star Challenge (HCASC) National Championship Tournament in Torrance, California. JSU competed in a head-to-head battle with 48 Historically Black Colleges and Universities on the campus of the American Honda Motor Co....
WAPT
City of Canton honors Martin Luther King Jr. with parade, ceremony
The city of Canton honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a celebration and parade. People lined the streets of the Canton square to see the festivities. High school bands from Velma Jackson and Lanier High School participated in the parade. Several organizations also partook in the event, from 100 Black Men of Canton to black fraternities and sororities.
2nd Protest and March To Be Held In Small Southern Town
When Tiffany Carter of Fayette, Mississippi, talked to her son, Rasheem Ryelle Carter, on October 2, 2022, she didn't realize that it would be the last time she would hear his voice.
Jackson has the worst life expectancy, report finds
While people born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, can expect to live around 83 years on average, natives of Jackson, Mississippi, have lives that are 8.6 years shorter.
WLBT
Mike Epps and Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority distribute water to Jackson residents
Krewe of Harambee to award scholarship to 5 students. Louisiana Senator Cleo Fields will deliver the keynote address, and five students will be awarded the scholarships. The parade has been rolling since 2000 and will begin on the corner of Common and Milam Street. Mayor Arceneaux speaks on city's MLK...
WJTV.com
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 13-15
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 13-15) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi:. The Culture Concert – Friday – Jackson. As part of Jackson...
This Mississippi city is in doghouse, ranking at bottom of 2023 Best Cities in U.S. to walk your dog
Those looking for a new leash on life for themselves and their pups may want to think twice in Jackson, Mississippi — or even the South for that matter. Mississippi’s Capital City ranked at the bottom of the 2023 Best Cities in which to walk your dog. To...
WAPT
Mississippi Coliseum has gone to the dogs
JACKSON, Miss. — This weekend, dogs are taking over the Mississippi Trade Mart and Coliseum for the annualMagnolia Classic AKC Dog Show. More than 1,000 dogs and their handlers are in Jackson for the show. "It's awesome to even be able to walk in that ring in best of...
