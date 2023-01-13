ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisbeth Salander
3d ago

I don’t donate crap to Goodwill. I’d rather put it on Facebook for free and I don’t have to leave my house or contribute to some millionaire CEO kids tuition payment.

Reply(1)
12
patrick milow
3d ago

I know of two goodwell that the employees get first pick of items. the second one the person that runs it takes all the products that they want and sells them in yard sales

Reply(2)
8
K_T_
4d ago

You give them to Goodwill for free, they sell them, and an executive pays themselves $40m to extract the value from the company. Pretty simple.

Reply(1)
12
 

