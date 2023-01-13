Read full article on original website
Lisbeth Salander
3d ago
I don’t donate crap to Goodwill. I’d rather put it on Facebook for free and I don’t have to leave my house or contribute to some millionaire CEO kids tuition payment.
Reply(1)
12
patrick milow
3d ago
I know of two goodwell that the employees get first pick of items. the second one the person that runs it takes all the products that they want and sells them in yard sales
Reply(2)
8
K_T_
4d ago
You give them to Goodwill for free, they sell them, and an executive pays themselves $40m to extract the value from the company. Pretty simple.
Reply(1)
12
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida witness videotapes two rectangle-shaped objects hovering nearbyRoger MarshPunta Gorda, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape CoralTed RiversCape Coral, FL
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You AwayThe Daily ScoopFort Myers, FL
Two Florida men were arrested after setting fire to a house with 21 people inside.EddyEvonAnonymousBonita Springs, FL
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Businesses continuing to reopen on Sanibel and Captiva
The Sanibel Captiva Chamber of Commerce has updated its list of businesses that are open again after Hurricane Ian. According to the chamber of commerce, more than 30 businesses are now ready to welcome visitors and locals back on the island. Below is a gallery of photos from the Sanibel...
WINKNEWS.com
Sunsplash in Cape Coral reopening in March
Cape Coral’s popular waterpark, Sunsplash, is adding 60 days to its season this year. For month’s no one has been able to enjoy the slides, pools are staircases at Sunsplash Waterpark. The Cape Coral attraction is typically known for being a fun place for families to enjoy the...
Adopt Gorda: Sweet pup in need of loving home
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Gorda, a sweet 4-year-old Great Pyrenees mix, is in need of a forever family. The 75-pound pup was transferred to Gulf Coast Humane Society from Sebring a few days ago. Gorda is extremely gentle, does well with other dogs, and is very attached to people!
WINKNEWS.com
City of Fort Myers wants to buy vacant lots to build affordable homes
Building homes for people who are the backbone of the community is what Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson says the city plans to do for teachers and first responders. The plan is in the early stages, but the idea is to break into the housing market and bring more affordable places to the area.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman burglarized in Marco Island Publix parking lot
An ordinary trip to the grocery store in Marco Island became a burglary on Tuesday. One of the suspects pointed out ketchup on the back of her car. And with her attention diverted, suddenly, her wallet was stolen. WINK News spoke with John Schneider, a Marco Island resident, about what...
gulfshorebusiness.com
New shops coming to Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda
The Zink family sailed from Michigan to Florida in 1986, opening their first Fishermen’s Village shop Beneath the Sea in 1999. The shop started off as a surf and dive shop, the first of its kind in Punta Gorda. Opened by husband and wife Bobby and Loreen, the first generation of the Zink family business owners, the shop became beloved by locals and visitors alike.
WINKNEWS.com
Family prone to cancer choose to surgically remove stomachs
In some cases, it’s easy to see what we’ve inherited from family, like mom’s smile or dad’s blue eyes. But when it comes to specific health conditions, genetics may play a critical role for generations. One extended family with a genetic form of stomach cancer had...
businessobserverfl.com
The week brought hotel sale, bookstore news, Publix-anchored shopping center sale
Lay your head: The Comfort Inn & Suites Fort Myers Airport, a 90-room hotel just off Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers, has been sold. To whom and for how much is not known. The firm behind the sale, DSH Hotel Acquisitions, didn’t respond to an email seeking the name of the buyer or the sale price and Lee County property records haven’t been updated. DSH says it marketed the property “confidentially” and that a contract was in place within 60 days. The undisclosed — for now — Florida buyer paid cash.
Punta Gorda man caught unloading septage into vacant lot
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 63-year-old man from Punta Gorda was caught dumping over 500 pounds of septage into vacant lots. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 8382 Sweden Blvd after a witness observed a thin man drive a white Freightliner with a tank on the rear with the words, “Shoreline Sewer and Drain.”
luxury-houses.net
This $4.5 Million Remarkable Home in Cape Coral, Florida has A Beautifully Open Floor Plan Flooded with Natural Light
5661 Riverside Drive Home in Cape Coral, Florida for Sale. 5661 Riverside Drive, Cape Coral, Florida is a meticulously maintained property with uncompromising quality include white oak flooring throughout, PGT aluminum Impact windows and doors, Wolf & Subzero appliances, Pentair filtered water system for water & ice maker in the massive Butler’s Pantry with double beverage fridges, Walnut Waterfall Island sitting area, & much more. This Home in Cape Coral offers 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5661 Riverside Drive, please contact Jacob Stoutenburgh (Phone: 239-745-5333) at Premiere Plus Realty Company for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
Manatees on the move to warmer waters in SWFL
Visitors to Manatee Park got a special treat on Monday, watching the gentle giants move into the warmer waters in Southwest Florida. When the Gulf of Mexico drops below 68 degrees, Manatees instinctively seek warmth by going to waters near power plants like the one outside of Manatee Park. Some...
WINKNEWS.com
Pelican Larry’s, Off the Bone BBQ open in University Village
Randy and Kelly Seyler, looking to leave behind their original Pelican Larry’s restaurant and also expand upon their Off the Bone BBQ concept in Naples, found one spot where they could do both in Lee County. The new Pelican Larry’s at University Village off Ben Hill Griffin Parkway, just...
WINKNEWS.com
Trio wanted for vehicle burglary at a Marco Island Publix
The Marco Island Police Department is asking for help identifying three people who worked together to steal from a woman at a Marco Island Publix. Police say a Hispanic man wearing a mask approached an older woman as she was putting groceries in her car. They say the man distracted the victim by pointing out ketchup smeared on her bumper.
Cape Coral sees highest rent increase in the country
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WBBH) — A new study out of Florida Atlantic University (FAU) this week reports Cape Coral has the highest year-to-year rental increase in the United States, topping the charts at 16%. “So my rent has almost doubled”, said Cape Coral resident Eileen Chong. Like many...
WINKNEWS.com
How you can support the conservation of the Florida panther
WINK News is taking a closer look at our state animal, the Florida panther, which is one of the rarest animals in North America. There are fewer than 200 left in Southwest Florida. Investigative Reporter Celine McArthur looked into the impact of development on their survival. Now, she is sitting...
WINKNEWS.com
Punta Gorda Airport reopens its second runway after yearlong rebuild
The Charlotte County Airport Authority reopened runway 4-22 at Punta Gorda Airport on Saturday. It took a year of construction to prepare the runway for commercial airlines. The new runway is a big deal, and it came with no out-of-pocket expense for the county. The project was funded by the FAA’s airport improvement program.
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Must-Try Punta Gorda Restaurants | Punta Gorda, FL
With a population of just 21,079 residents, Punta Gorda is a small city, but don’t let that fool you into thinking its culinary scene is anything short of fabulous. While quaint, Punta Gorda has a vibrant waterfront community with some noteworthy restaurants that are not to be missed. Located...
‘Suspicious item’ found in North Port turns out to be WWI anti-ship round: police
Authorities blocked off a portion of U.S. Highway 41 in North Port after they discovered a "suspicious item" near an intersection in North Port on Tuesday afternoon.
WINKNEWS.com
Waiter accused of attacking 2 customers at Lely Resort restaurant
A man faces battery charges after deputies say he attacked a pair of customers, punching one and body-slamming another, at the Lely Resort restaurant where he worked as a waiter in December. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Marte, 40, was arrested after deputies went to Off the...
Cape Coral homeowner looking to get rid of house boat on dock
A Cape Coral man has been stuck living with a house boat on his dock since Hurricane Ian. A situation that is becoming more desperate by the day.
Comments / 24