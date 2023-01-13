ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

95.3 The Bear

Nate Oats Responds to Darius Miles’ Arrest

The Alabama Crimson Tide basketball program was rocked with scandal over the weekend after junior forward Darius Miles was charged with capitol murder on Sunday morning. The tragedy overshadowed what otherwise was a great weekend for the Tide as the program defeated the LSU Tigers on Saturday 106-66. Miles had...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

It's fair to wonder if Jim Harbaugh used the Broncos as leverage

Jim Harbaugh announced Monday that he will remain at the Univerity of Michigan after flirting with a return to the NFL. Harbaugh had been considered a top candidate for the Denver Broncos’ head coach opening, but he only had time for a virtual interview last week (every other candidate for the job has or will interview in person). Harbaugh’s camp also reached out to Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper multiple times in recent weeks, but the Panthers never set up a formal interview.
DENVER, CO
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

