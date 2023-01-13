Jim Harbaugh announced Monday that he will remain at the Univerity of Michigan after flirting with a return to the NFL. Harbaugh had been considered a top candidate for the Denver Broncos’ head coach opening, but he only had time for a virtual interview last week (every other candidate for the job has or will interview in person). Harbaugh’s camp also reached out to Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper multiple times in recent weeks, but the Panthers never set up a formal interview.

