Skier dies in East Vail following Monday accident
A skier died in East Vail following a Monday skiing accident, Eagle County coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, which occurred during the afternoon hours. The name of the skier hasn’t been released. The East Vail backcountry is accessed from...
Backcountry skier rescued after falling into river near Snowmass
A skier who ventured out into the backcountry on Saturday afternoon required the assistance of rescue crews after falling into a river near the Snowmass Ski area.
I-70 westbound reopens in Glenwood Canyon after multiple-vehicle crash
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Westbound Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon was closed for much of Tuesday due to a crash involving multiple semi-trucks and a gasoline tanker. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), four commercial vehicles were involved in the pileup. CDOT said in order to clear the crash, crews had to drain 7,000 gallons of gasoline from the crashed tanker into another tanker.
With 193 calls and 10 body recoveries, Summit County Rescue Group remained as busy as ever in 2022
Avalanche burials. A speed glider crash. Injured rock climbers and mountain bikers. Lost and hypothermic hikers. Drownings. For Summit County Rescue Group, 2022 proved to be a busy — and deadly — year as the all-volunteer team received 193 calls for service and assisted with 10 body recoveries. That is the second highest call volume on record for the rescue group and the most body recoveries in over a decade, according to Anna DeBattiste, a spokesperson for the group.
Apparently This Is the Most Family-Friendly Town in Colorado?
Well, color me shocked on this one. When you think of family-friendly places in Colorado, you tend to think of some of the larger cities with robust school systems, lots of parks, places to go, things to see and stuff to do. Places like Fort Collins, Colorado Springs or even...
Man, 23, dies after serious incident on Vail Mountain
A 23-year-old died at a hospital after a serious incident on Vail Mountain on Thursday, according to Vail Resorts.
Man arrested in Colorado for impersonating first responder
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A 32-year-old man was arrested Friday evening after a sheriff's deputy said the man was driving with red and blue flashing lights. The Grand County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said one of their sergeants saw a white Toyota 4Runner driving on Highway 40 near Granby Bridge in the town of Granby with the red and blue flashing lights operating. The sergeant did not recognize the SUV as a local emergency responder and pulled the vehicle over, the sheriff's office said.
Second Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to 'Troubling' Meth Contamination
Test results from the restrooms of the Colorado library "exceeded state thresholds for methamphetamine contamination" A second Colorado library closed its doors after finding methamphetamine contamination that exceeded the state's thresholds. Earlier this month, a library in Boulder decided to test its bathrooms after a recent spike in people smoking meth in the library's bathrooms, according to a statement from the city. Samples taken in the air ducts of six restrooms were found to have "higher than acceptable" levels of meth residue. RELATED: Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to...
Basalt ski instructor dies in accident at Aspen Highlands
ASPEN HIGHLANDS — Basalt local Dave Turner died Jan. 5, two days after striking a tree in a skiing accident at Aspen Highlands. At 12:56 p.m. on Jan. 3, ski patrol received a call that Turner, 70, went off the catwalk into a tree at the bottom of Why Not, where the run intersects the Oly catwalk, according to an email Wednesday from Aspen Skiing Co. He was not wearing a helmet.
1 killed in crash on US 285 near Conifer
The Colorado Department of Transportation says Highway 285 is back open following a deadly crash on Sunday.
Broomfield PD cruiser caught on cam drifting across a frozen lake
What some could argue as a moderately to severely peculiar sight was caught on camera Wednesday when a "Tokyo Drift" situation slid into reality atop a frozen lake in Colorado.
Skier dies two days after collision in Aspen, Colorado
According to a January 11 press release from the Pitkin County Coroner's Office, a skier has died following an accident that took place in Aspen, Colorado on January 3. The skier, identified as David Turner, 70 and of Basalt, succumbed to his injuries on January 5, with the cause of death being stated as blunt force trauma.
Multiple avalanches triggered on Loveland Pass Thursday
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Two avalanches triggered by skiers within a matter of minutes of each other shut down Loveland Pass Thursday afternoon. The warnings of dangerous avalanche conditions aren’t keeping people out of the backcountry and rescue teams fear the holiday weekend could be deadly. "The...
Photos: See What A Colorado Road Trip Looked Like in the 1940s
Got a road trip planned this summer? The price of gas may change your plans in some cases depending on your destination. What if we could go back in time and tag along on someone else's road trip and let them pay for the gas? A gallon of gasoline in 1945 cost a whopping .21 cents.
Eagle Valley’s Krueger family sells trailer park in model for blocking private-equity groups
A Carbondale-based social justice nonprofit group in December went under contract to buy a 20-unit mobile-home park outside of Glenwood Springs for $2.4 million in an attempt to buck the trend of displacement and affordable-housing destruction at the hands of private-equity groups buying Colorado parks. The Roaring Fork Community Development...
You’re Really Likely to Meet Celebrities at this Colorado Hotel
It's pretty common knowledge that one of the best towns in Colorado for stumbling upon celebrities is Aspen. In fact, not only is the town itself world-famous for reasons including the large number of famous people who spend time there but there is one hotel in particular that is known as a celebrity hot spot as well.
5-year-old girl found after car theft, abduction
UPDATE 8:00 p.m. 1/15 — Officers with the D.C. Police Department found the missing girl. Police said they were working to reunite her with her family. The search for the stolen car and the thief was ongoing. FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were searching for a car after an abduction and stolen […]
Neighbors along I-70 Floyd Hill Project brace for years of construction woes
By the end of March, the bulk of the construction work will kick off on the I-70 Floyd Hill Project, that will stretch from Idaho Springs to Evergreen.
Silverthorne council approves caps on short-term rental licenses
Silverthorne Town Council became the third governing body in Summit County to approve a cap on short-term rental licenses after a majority of its council members voted for the measure during a Jan. 11 meeting. Most of the town will now be capped at 10% to 50% — meaning no...
Foothills Animal Shelter: Pet of the Week
Foothills Animal Shelter is the only full service animal shelter serving Jefferson County. Susan Sedgeley joins Great Day Colorado with today’s Furry Friend Friday adoption special. Jimmy is looking for a new home!
