Vail, CO

Vail Daily

Skier dies in East Vail following Monday accident

A skier died in East Vail following a Monday skiing accident, Eagle County coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, which occurred during the afternoon hours. The name of the skier hasn’t been released. The East Vail backcountry is accessed from...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

I-70 westbound reopens in Glenwood Canyon after multiple-vehicle crash

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Westbound Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon was closed for much of Tuesday due to a crash involving multiple semi-trucks and a gasoline tanker. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), four commercial vehicles were involved in the pileup. CDOT said in order to clear the crash, crews had to drain 7,000 gallons of gasoline from the crashed tanker into another tanker.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Summit Daily News

With 193 calls and 10 body recoveries, Summit County Rescue Group remained as busy as ever in 2022

Avalanche burials. A speed glider crash. Injured rock climbers and mountain bikers. Lost and hypothermic hikers. Drownings. For Summit County Rescue Group, 2022 proved to be a busy — and deadly — year as the all-volunteer team received 193 calls for service and assisted with 10 body recoveries. That is the second highest call volume on record for the rescue group and the most body recoveries in over a decade, according to Anna DeBattiste, a spokesperson for the group.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Man arrested in Colorado for impersonating first responder

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A 32-year-old man was arrested Friday evening after a sheriff's deputy said the man was driving with red and blue flashing lights. The Grand County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said one of their sergeants saw a white Toyota 4Runner driving on Highway 40 near Granby Bridge in the town of Granby with the red and blue flashing lights operating. The sergeant did not recognize the SUV as a local emergency responder and pulled the vehicle over, the sheriff's office said.
GRANBY, CO
People

Second Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to 'Troubling' Meth Contamination

Test results from the restrooms of the Colorado library "exceeded state thresholds for methamphetamine contamination" A second Colorado library closed its doors after finding methamphetamine contamination that exceeded the state's thresholds.  Earlier this month, a library in Boulder decided to test its bathrooms after a recent spike in people smoking meth in the library's bathrooms, according to a statement from the city. Samples taken in the air ducts of six restrooms were found to have "higher than acceptable" levels of meth residue.  RELATED: Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to...
BOULDER, CO
Summit Daily News

Basalt ski instructor dies in accident at Aspen Highlands

ASPEN HIGHLANDS — Basalt local Dave Turner died Jan. 5, two days after striking a tree in a skiing accident at Aspen Highlands. At 12:56 p.m. on Jan. 3, ski patrol received a call that Turner, 70, went off the catwalk into a tree at the bottom of Why Not, where the run intersects the Oly catwalk, according to an email Wednesday from Aspen Skiing Co. He was not wearing a helmet.
BASALT, CO
OutThere Colorado

Skier dies two days after collision in Aspen, Colorado

According to a January 11 press release from the Pitkin County Coroner's Office, a skier has died following an accident that took place in Aspen, Colorado on January 3. The skier, identified as David Turner, 70 and of Basalt, succumbed to his injuries on January 5, with the cause of death being stated as blunt force trauma.
ASPEN, CO
9NEWS

Multiple avalanches triggered on Loveland Pass Thursday

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Two avalanches triggered by skiers within a matter of minutes of each other shut down Loveland Pass Thursday afternoon. The warnings of dangerous avalanche conditions aren’t keeping people out of the backcountry and rescue teams fear the holiday weekend could be deadly. "The...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
1037theriver.com

Photos: See What A Colorado Road Trip Looked Like in the 1940s

Got a road trip planned this summer? The price of gas may change your plans in some cases depending on your destination. What if we could go back in time and tag along on someone else's road trip and let them pay for the gas? A gallon of gasoline in 1945 cost a whopping .21 cents.
COLORADO STATE
DC News Now

5-year-old girl found after car theft, abduction

UPDATE 8:00 p.m. 1/15 — Officers with the D.C. Police Department found the missing girl. Police said they were working to reunite her with her family. The search for the stolen car and the thief was ongoing. FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were searching for a car after an abduction and stolen […]
WASHINGTON, DC
KDVR.com

Foothills Animal Shelter: Pet of the Week

Foothills Animal Shelter is the only full service animal shelter serving Jefferson County. Susan Sedgeley joins Great Day Colorado with today’s Furry Friend Friday adoption special. Jimmy is looking for a new home!
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
