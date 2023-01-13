Among the 28 true-bill indictments returned in December 2022 by the Brown County Grand Jury was an indictment for Capital Murder. Pablo Figueroa was indicted for Capital Murder in the 1981 cold case of Dona Mae Inlow of Brownwood. Inlow, 72, died on April 27, 1981 from stab wounds during a robbery at the family business Inlow’s Shoe Service at 114 East Chandler in Brownwood. Figueroa is currently in federal custody in Yazoo City, Mississippi. He, however, is not the first person indicted for the murder. Two other men faced similar charges. Read more about this story at this link to Brownwoodnews.com.

BROWN COUNTY, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO