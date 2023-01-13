Read full article on original website
koxe.com
Brownwood ISD Trustees Honored During School Board Recognition Month
January is School Board Recognition Month and Brownwood ISD (BISD) is celebrating its trustees for their dedication and commitment to the district and its students. The theme of this year’s School Board Recognition Month is Forward, Together, which highlights the collaboration among school leadership, teachers, and parents on behalf of students.
koxe.com
Phyllis Elaine Seider, 68, of Goldthwaite
Phyllis Elaine Seider, 68 of Goldthwaite, Texas passed away January 8, 2023 in Killeen, Texas. She was born October 10, 1954 in Wichita Fallas. She married Melvin Seider August 25, 1971 in Hamilton, Texas. She was a member of Fist Baptist Church and a retired RN. Visitation will be Wednesday,...
brownwoodnews.com
BMDD: T.J. Maxx eyeing March opening
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Brownwood Municipal Development District, Executive Director Ray Tipton told Board members that the new T.J. Maxx location in Commerce Square was still on target to open in the first quarter of 2023, “probably March-ish.”. Renovations continue on the former Bealls building located in...
Man ejected, killed in Eastland County ATV crash
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was ejected and killed in an ATV crash in Eastland County Saturday evening. Robert Martin, 55, of Rising Star, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 376 outside of Cross Plains just before 7:00 p.m., according to a crash report from the Texas […]
brownwoodnews.com
Alan Ray Eaton
Alan Ray Eaton, formally of Brownwood, passed from this life on December 31, 2022, at the age of 73. A Graveside service will be held Tuesday January 17, 2023 at 1:30 pm at Bangs Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday January 17, 2023 from 5 -7pm at Brownwood Funeral Home.
brownwoodnews.com
ROC holds 11th Annual MLK Celebration
Revitalizing Our Community (ROC) held its 11th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Monday morning at the Cecil Holman Park basketball courts, with hundreds in attendance. The keynote address was given by Pastor Eric Jordan, who recently moved to Brownwood and is the minister of the A Breath of Praise...
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Jan. 13
On Tuesday, January 10, Lt. Pete Bastardo was dispatched to the intersection of FM 45 and Hwy 377 South. This was in regard to theft of copper. Upon arrival, contact was made with a TXDOT worker, who stated five illumination poles had been broken into and copper wire removed from each one of them. Information was gathered for a report. There are no suspects to list.
2 minors ejected, 1 trapped and unresponsive in Brown County UTV crash
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two minors were ejected, including one who was trapped and unresponsive, during a UTV crash in Brown County Friday. The crash happened on private property off the 19000 block of Hwy 279 around 8:30 p.m. Brown County Sheriff’s Office officials report two juveniles were ejected during the crash and one […]
brownwoodnews.com
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Honored
Martin Luther King Jr. Day was recognized and honored today at an event presented by the R.O.C. (Revitalizing Our Community) organization. This year’s event, the eleventh organized by R.O.C., had the theme of “Unity = Strength.” A good crowd of several hundred people attended the event in Cecil Holman Park, adjacent to the Bennie Houston Center.
Rising Star man killed in ATV crash
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — A 55-year-old Rising Star man was killed Saturday when the ATV he was riding overturned, throwing him from the vehicle. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said Robert Carmel Martin, 55, was traveling east on CR 376 on the ATV, lost control of it and the ATV overturned, ejecting him.
brownwoodnews.com
Brookesmith ISD to conduct active shooter drill Jan. 18
Brookesmith Independent School District released the following information Tuesday morning:. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Brookesmith Independent School District will conduct an Active Shooter Drill on campus. Please don’t be alarmed as you may see unusual activity and vehicles around the school. This will be a drill for training purposes...
brownwoodnews.com
Cats on Canvas to Raise Funds for TNR Brownwood
Cats on Canvas is an evening of art, food, cocktails and fun, all to raise funds for the spay/neuter of community cats, a TNR Brownwood event. Piano music will be provided by Debra Mathis. Cats on Canvas will be from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm this Thursday, January 19, at...
koxe.com
Man Indicted for Capital Murder in Brown County Cold Case
Among the 28 true-bill indictments returned in December 2022 by the Brown County Grand Jury was an indictment for Capital Murder. Pablo Figueroa was indicted for Capital Murder in the 1981 cold case of Dona Mae Inlow of Brownwood. Inlow, 72, died on April 27, 1981 from stab wounds during a robbery at the family business Inlow’s Shoe Service at 114 East Chandler in Brownwood. Figueroa is currently in federal custody in Yazoo City, Mississippi. He, however, is not the first person indicted for the murder. Two other men faced similar charges. Read more about this story at this link to Brownwoodnews.com.
brownwoodnews.com
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Jan. 16-22
Brownwood at Stephenville, 6/7:30 p.m. Early at Eastland, 6/7:30 p.m. Bangs at Colorado City, 6:30/8 p.m. Gustine at Blanket, 5/6:30 p.m. Brookesmith at Lometa, 6/7:30 p.m. May at Cross Plains, 6/7:30 p.m. Zephyr at Sidney, 6/7:30 p.m. GIRLS SOCCER. San Angelo Lake View at Brownwood, 5 p.m. BOYS SOCCER. San...
brownwoodnews.com
Grand Champion Steer auctioned for $12,000 at 71st Brown County Youth Fair
The 71st Annual Brown County Youth Fair concluded Saturday evening with the Premium Sale at the Brown County Fairgrounds. The grand champion and reserve champions among Steers, Lambs, Swine, Ag Mechanics and Home Economics received a total of $76,100 in bids. Leading the way was Ashtyn Adams’ Grand Champion Market...
colemantoday.com
House Fire in Santa Anna Sunday Evening
Santa Anna and Coleman Fire Departments and Lifeguard EMS responded to a house fire Sunday night in the 100 block of Fannin Street in Santa Anna. The call came in a little after 7:00 pm. AEP was called to the scene to disconnect electricity. The fire was brought under control shortly after 8:00 pm. ColemanToday was told at the scene that there were no injuries. No additional information was available Sunday night.
brownwoodnews.com
Rising Star man killed in one-vehicle weekend accident near Cross Plains
A Rising Star man died in a one-vehicle accident in Eastland County over the weekend, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Robert Carmel Martin, 55, of Rising Star, was traveling east on County Road (CR) 376, 5.3 miles northeast of Cross Plains, at 6:47 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 when he lost control of the 2003 Honda Foreman S TRX 450 ATV-quad he was driving, according to the DPS preliminary investigation.
brownwoodnews.com
Lions dealt first district defeat by Stephenville, 57-44
STEPHENVILLE – The Brownwood Lions jumped out to an early 9-4 lead, but fell victim to an 11-1 run to end the first quarter and never recovered in a 57-44 District 6-4A loss at Stephenville Tuesday night. The Lions (11-13, 1-1) coming off a 70-66 home victory over Graham...
koxe.com
Jensyn Evans Named Brown County Youth Fair Queen
Jensyn Evans was crowned Queen at the 71st Annual Brown County Youth Fair Saturday afternoon during the Premium Sale and awards ceremony. Watch for an Interview with Jensyn and photo gallery of the coronation coming at BrownwoodNews.com. (photo courtesy Derrick Stuckly of Brownwoodnews.com)
brownwoodnews.com
Lions commemorate 2022 season with Mother’s Club Football Banquet
The 2022 Brownwood Lions football season – which featured the program’s first district championship since 2010 during a 10-3, area championship varsity campaign, as well as a combined 23-7 record for the three subvarsity squads – was celebrated Mondaynight with the annual Mother’s Club Banquet held at the Coggin Avenue Church Connection Center.
