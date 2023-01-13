Adopt Pancake & Lele! Treasure Coast Rescue Pets of the week!. Pancake is a stunning, 6-year-old female cat with beautiful, long hair. Pancake gets along well with other respectful dogs and cats and enjoys the company of older children and adults. She sleeps most of the day but would quickly wake up at any opportunity to cuddle!

PALM CITY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO