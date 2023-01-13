Read full article on original website
WBTV
Cabarrus Commissioners Notebook - January 2023
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Library and Active Living Center at Mt. Pleasant and Virginia Foil Park project is moving along in the design process. During the January Board of Commissioners Work Session, Assistant County Manager Kyle Bilafer shared renderings of possibilities for the multipurpose facility. He told commissioners that design development is complete. The next stage will involve the creation of construction documents, which include details about structural and mechanical systems, building materials and other components.
qcnews.com
1 shot at Charlotte Walmart off Wilkinson Blvd.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Emergency personnel transported a gunshot victim to Atrium-CMC Tuesday night from Walmart on Wilkinson Boulevard. The incident happened after 7 p.m. Queen City News said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were focusing on a dark Honda in the Walmart parking lot. There is no other information...
Enhanced Meck County recycling program now includes textiles
CHARLOTTE — The list of what can be recycled and dropped off at Mecklenburg County’s full-service recycling centers has expanded. The enhanced program has grown beyond large appliances, batteries, and electronics. The recycling centers now allow residents to drop off white rigid foam, shredded paper, hard and soft...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“F” is for Fort Mill
“F” is for Fort Mill (York County; 2020 population 24,521). Although White settlers did not arrive in the area until the late 1750s, the region was already populated by Indigenous people. By the 1830s the little community was called was called Fort Mill. It was chartered in 1873. The Fort Mill Manufacturing Company (established in1887) brought Fort Mill into the textile economy that dominated the upstate. Later the plant was combined with others to form Springs Cotton Mills. The mill, which employed twelve hundred workers, closed in 1983. The area received a boost in population with the arrival of televangelist Jim Baker and his Praise the Lord development in 1978. But into the twenty-first century sustained growth came because Fort Mill was positioned to take advantage of the booming population growth in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library giving free laptops to those in need
CHARLOTTE — If you’re in need of a computer to access things like jobs or school, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library has a good deal this year. The library system is issuing 20,000 refurbished laptops to adults who are eligible for the program in Mecklenburg County. Each laptop is free, and it includes “preloaded productivity and education applications.”
Man dies in Belmont industrial accident
BELMONT, N.C. — A man died on Monday in an accident at a construction site involving an excavator. Officials were called to Nixon Road in Belmont for a report of an industrial accident on Monday around 3:15 p.m. Police say that Mario Zambrano, of Charlotte, was found dead at...
Construction kicks off on Charlotte’s first medical school
With a flip of dirt from their shovels, officials from local government, Atrium Health and Wake Forest University on Tuesday officially started construction on the city of Charlotte’s first medical school. As the largest U.S. city without a four-year medical school, such a facility has long been at the...
Charlotte City Council backs controversial drive-thru only Chick-fil-A rezoning on Randolph Road
The Charlotte City Council voted Tuesday to approve a rezoning that will allow a Chick-fil-A on Randolph Road to tear down its existing restaurant and replace it with a drive-thru-only building. The vote was controversial because some council members said the decision goes against the goals of the 2040 Plan,...
As Charlotte’s homeless population grows, advocates work toward solutions
CHARLOTTE — More people experiencing homelessness are setting up camp in and around Uptown Charlotte. Channel 9’s Dan Matics learned about one group living near the Gateway Village, and spoke to an advocate to learn what can be done to help them get housing. There’s a lot of...
Wbt.com
Charlotte’s Chik-Fil-A battle and the traffic battle
The Charlotte City Council is expected to vote tonight on a drive-thru only Chik-Fil-A rezoning project. Opponents say approval will determine who we all are as a people. Meanwhile, American cities are struggling with their urban cores, raising concerns about whether they’ll ever rebound from the COVID pandemic, soaring crime and homelessness, and reduced mass transit ridership.
WCNC
The Anne Springs Close Greenway Wedding Show is this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Anne Springs Close Greenway will host a Wedding Show to showcase local vendors and the Greenway’s iconic venues. No tickets or advance registration are required, and doors to the romantic Dairy Barn open at 10am. Meet local wedding and event vendors, sample passed hors...
No one hurt after cardboard fire breaks out at north Charlotte building, officials say
CHARLOTTE — Fire crews worked to put a cardboard fire near a building in north Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Channel 9′s Tower Cam could see crews putting out the fire near a building near East 28th Street just after 8:30 a.m., where large amounts of smoke came spewing out. It is unclear where the fire started. No one was hurt, according to MEDIC.
WBTV
Charlotte businesswoman, McNinch House owner Ellen Davis has died
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ellen Davis, owner of the McNinch House Restaurant, has died, a source close to the family confirmed. The Charlotte native spent 10 years renovating the historic McNinch House before opening it Jan. 16, 1989, and served as the restaurant’s first chef. “Our passion for providing...
What you need to know about Mecklenburg County's enhanced recycling program
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County's full-service recycling centers are now accepting a much longer list of materials that can be safely recycled. The county's enhanced recycling program includes items such as hard and soft back books, textiles such as clothing and shoes, shredded paper and white rigid foam. For...
Bojangles teams with Appalachian Mountain Brewery to launch alcoholic sweet tea
CHARLOTTE — Move over White Claw, here comes Bojangles. The Charlotte-based chicken shop that’s also known for its biscuits and sweet tea is now entering the adult beverage world. Bojangles announced on Tuesday that an alcoholic version of its popular sweet tea is coming to stores soon. Bojangles...
'We just want to continue operating' | Mooresville town board denies Josh's Farmers Market appeal to temporarily stay
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A months-long battle deciding the fate of Josh's Farmers Market in Mooresville is one step closer to closure. On Tuesday, the Mooresville Board of Adjustment heard closing arguments and the majority on the Board of Adjustment voted against the decision that would allow Josh's Farmers Market to stay at its temporary location at the Lowe's YMCA on Joe Knox Ave despite the town ordinance.
Parents, hoping to help terminally ill daughter, fall victim to fundraiser scheme
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The organizer behind a proposed festival in the Lake Norman area is now facing felony charges after authorities say she defrauded sponsors, vendors, and a family caring for a girl with a terminal illness. According to flyers posted online, LKNFest was supposed to take over the...
‘Hate still exists.’ Racial slur discovered on Salisbury bus
"I own three buses," said Pittman. "And what I was trying to do with them, I was trying to get a tiny home out of one of them and then use two of them to create my salon.
wccbcharlotte.com
Pedestrian Hit on 485
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A pedestrian has serious injuries after being hit on a ramp to I-485. It happened around 5 Sunday night on the ramp from Independence Boulevard to the 485 outer loop in southeast Mecklenburg County. Medic says one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Investigating Shooting at Walmart Parking Lot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just after 7 p.m. on January 17th, police responded to a shooting near the Walmart on Wilkinson Boulevard. Medic said they took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. WCCB-TV’s crew on scene says police seem to be focused on a car in the Walmart parking lot.
WFAE
