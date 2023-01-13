ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments

Donald Moore
4d ago

that window tint looks illegal mine isn't that dark and I have got a ticket for it thought police are to uphold the law not be above it

3
Goonie
4d ago

Love the article but they forgot corruption , lies and cover ups on the people they pretend to protect….

4
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies

Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies. Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana – A hunter was rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents and Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after falling from a tree stand, suffering rib and back injuries.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Billy Nungesser announces Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off changing locations

LAKE CHARLES - The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be in a new location this year, after five successful years in Lafayette. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the cook-off would be shifting from Lafayette to Lake Charles for its 16th annual competition. Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist

Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist. Shreveport, Louisiana – A Shreveport Police Sergeant was injured when a truck collided with a marked police vehicle while the officer was assisting a stranded motorist on the interstate. The driver was arrested on the spot for suspected impairment and later charged with first-degree vehicular negligent injury.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana

Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police have arrested a Texas man affiliated with Texas-based Mitchell Adjusting International LLC for allegedly defrauding homeowners of over $592,000 in insurance claims following Hurricane Ida. Mitchell allegedly solicited victims, secured higher settlements, forged signatures, and failed to transfer payments to homeowners.
LOUISIANA STATE
bossierpress.com

KEEP LOUISIANA BEAUTIFUL ACCEPTING LETTER OF INTENT FOR HEALTHY COMMUNITIES GRANT PROGRAM

Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB), the state’s leading community improvement organization, seeks programs and projects to fund with its Healthy Communities Grant program and is calling for letters of intent to be submitted by Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Proposed programs and projects should reduce litter and waste, educate youth and/or adults, increase recycling, and/or strengthen litter enforcement.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

LDWF announces five more possible cases of CWD in Tensas Parish

TENSAS PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL) said five more suspected cases of the chronic wasting disease have been identified in Tensas Parish, bringing the number of CWD-positive cases found in the state to seven - all of which came from Tensas Parish. The three...
TENSAS PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Haughton Lawmaker Proposes Change for Louisiana Classrooms

Haughton State Representative Dodie Horton is pushing to make a change in Louisiana schools. She wants to expand on a Louisiana law to put the words “In God We Trust” in every public school classroom in the state. The current law requires that national motto to be on display in each school. But Horton wants it in places where more children will see it.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

