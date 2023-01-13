Read full article on original website
Donald Moore
4d ago
that window tint looks illegal mine isn't that dark and I have got a ticket for it thought police are to uphold the law not be above it
Reply
3
Goonie
4d ago
Love the article but they forgot corruption , lies and cover ups on the people they pretend to protect….
Reply
4
Related
Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies
Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies. Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana – A hunter was rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents and Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after falling from a tree stand, suffering rib and back injuries.
KTBS
More than 450,000 La. residents served by water systems rated D or F, new state grades show
NEW ORLEANS - For years, Opelousas residents have complained about their city’s antiquated water system, in which leaks under streets cause potholes and brown water flows from their faucets. Now, those residents have confirmation that their water system is failing. The city’s water utility was one of 64 in...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Riding Lawnmower from Fire Station
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Riding Lawnmower from Fire Station. A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a $4,000 lawnmower from a fire station. Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced that Christopher Jerroid Garner, 24 of Florien, Louisiana was arrested in connection with a lawnmower stolen from...
Louisiana Man Arrested After Falling Through Ceiling While Allegedly Stealing Money and Goods from a Truck Stop
Louisiana Man Arrested After Falling Through Ceiling While Allegedly Stealing Money and Goods from a Truck Stop. A 35-year-old man from Louisiana has been arrested for a business burglary after allegedly stealing money and goods from a truck stop. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on January 15, 2023, that...
Louisiana Man Suspected of Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute Apprehended with Help of K-9 Officer
Louisiana Man Suspected of Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute Apprehended with Help of K-9 Officer. Shreveport, Louisiana – On January 12, 2023, police, with the help of a K-9 officer, apprehended a Louisiana man suspected of possession of crack, powder cocaine, and marijuana with intent to distribute. The...
wbrz.com
Billy Nungesser announces Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off changing locations
LAKE CHARLES - The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be in a new location this year, after five successful years in Lafayette. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the cook-off would be shifting from Lafayette to Lake Charles for its 16th annual competition. Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and...
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-12 After Running Off Roadway and Striking a Tree
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-12 After Running Off Roadway and Striking a Tree. Madisonville, Louisiana – A Louisiana man died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish after his vehicle went off the road and hit a tree. Louisiana State Police reported...
Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist
Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist. Shreveport, Louisiana – A Shreveport Police Sergeant was injured when a truck collided with a marked police vehicle while the officer was assisting a stranded motorist on the interstate. The driver was arrested on the spot for suspected impairment and later charged with first-degree vehicular negligent injury.
Truck driver falls asleep at the wheel, closes down interstate for hours
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Interstate 10 eastbound at FM365 has reopened following an early Tuesday morning crash. A Mack truck tractor pulling two FedEx semi-tailors overturned on the highway at 7:25 a.m. Troopers believe the driver was traveling east on Interstate 10 when he fell asleep and hit a...
Louisiana man found with 33 guns in storage unit, sentenced to over 6 years
A Louisiana man who was found with 33 firearms in Feb. 2022, has been sentenced to over six years in prison.
Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana
Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police have arrested a Texas man affiliated with Texas-based Mitchell Adjusting International LLC for allegedly defrauding homeowners of over $592,000 in insurance claims following Hurricane Ida. Mitchell allegedly solicited victims, secured higher settlements, forged signatures, and failed to transfer payments to homeowners.
bossierpress.com
KEEP LOUISIANA BEAUTIFUL ACCEPTING LETTER OF INTENT FOR HEALTHY COMMUNITIES GRANT PROGRAM
Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB), the state’s leading community improvement organization, seeks programs and projects to fund with its Healthy Communities Grant program and is calling for letters of intent to be submitted by Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Proposed programs and projects should reduce litter and waste, educate youth and/or adults, increase recycling, and/or strengthen litter enforcement.
A sheriff in Louisiana has been destroying records of deputies’ alleged misconduct for years
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana has been unlawfully destroying its deputies' disciplinary records for at least 10 years, according to records provided by state officials responsible for overseeing the retention of records by state, parish and local agencies. The finding comes at a time when the sheriff's office...
Haughton Representative Wants National Motto “In God We Trust” Displayed in Every Louisiana Classroom
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - State Representative Dodie Horton of Haughton wants to expand upon an existing Louisiana law to make our national motto "In God We Trust" more prevalent across the state. When Did "In God We Trust" Become The National Motto?. It was nearly 67 years ago on...
theadvocate.com
New federal office will help tackle Louisiana's massive 'orphan' oil well problem
The federal government is establishing an office dedicated to cleaning up abandoned oil and gas sites, a move that Louisiana officials say will likely speed the process of tackling the state’s growing ‘orphan’ well problem. The U.S. Interior Department announced last week that the new Orphan Wells...
KNOE TV8
LDWF announces five more possible cases of CWD in Tensas Parish
TENSAS PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL) said five more suspected cases of the chronic wasting disease have been identified in Tensas Parish, bringing the number of CWD-positive cases found in the state to seven - all of which came from Tensas Parish. The three...
resilience.org
A Window into Louisiana’s Continued Embrace of the Fossil Fuel Industry
I live in South Louisiana on the front lines of the climate crisis and cover the fossil fuel industry and impacts related to the warming planet, so facing gaslighting is a regular occurrence for me. So it resonated with me that Merriam-Webster dictionary chose “gaslighting” as the word of the...
Haughton Lawmaker Proposes Change for Louisiana Classrooms
Haughton State Representative Dodie Horton is pushing to make a change in Louisiana schools. She wants to expand on a Louisiana law to put the words “In God We Trust” in every public school classroom in the state. The current law requires that national motto to be on display in each school. But Horton wants it in places where more children will see it.
Deadly crash in Madisonville, drivers hits a tree
Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in St. Tammany Parish Friday night (Jan. 13).
NOLA.com
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Louisiana State Police arrested an insurance adjuster Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $592,000 that he obtained on behalf of seven Hurricane Ida victims in Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes. Police said the state Insurance Department tipped them in August to misconduct by Andrew...
Comments / 13