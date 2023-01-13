Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
radionwtn.com
Helping Hand Radio Auction Now At $73,416
Paris, Tenn.–With the $5,521 raised Monday, the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction has now raised an unofficial total of $73,416 for this year. Each year, thousands of dollars are raised for over 80 non-profit and public service groups. Donating 13 slates of items today were the W.G. Rhea...
radionwtn.com
Paris Native Dr. Bobby Jones Honored With Exhibit At National Museum
Nashville, Tenn.–A new exhibit on display at the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville pays tribute to Paris Native Dr. Bobby Jones. The 83-year-old music legend has won accolades galore over the course of his career, including Grammy and Dove Awards. The exhibit is called, “Living Legends: Dr. Bobby Jones” and museum-goers will experience displays that celebrate his historic long-running Gospel show on Black Entertainment Television (BET) and the four decades of his career. Dr. Jones has made appearances in Paris over the years, including the dedication of a portrait of him which hangs at the Krider Performing Arts Center and the unveiling of a Tennessee Music Pathways marker honoring him in the downtown Paris Plaza.
radionwtn.com
Sgt. Tony Hutcherson Receives Drum Major For Justice Award
Paris, Tenn.–Paris Police Sgt. Tony Hutcherson received the Drum Major for Justice Award at last night’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Sgt. Hutcherson retired December 31 after 35 years with the Paris Police Department. Former Paris Police Chief Chuck Elizondo said Hutcherson...
radionwtn.com
Murray State Basketball Player Arrested
A Murray State basketball player was arrested Sunday and charged with six offenses. The charges were for a DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without registration, having no registration receipt and driving with one headlight. Kenny White Jr., age 21, of Madisonville, was arrested after a traffic...
radionwtn.com
Lane College President Is Keynote At UTM King Day Program
MARTIN, Tenn. – University of Tennessee at Martin student Justice Watkins and Lane College. president Dr. Logan Hampton were keynote speakers for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. and Breakfast on Monday, Jan. 16, in the Martin Event Center. The 9 a.m. celebration and breakfast was. sponsored by...
radionwtn.com
Audience ‘Fell To Pieces’ At The Dixie Saturday
Huntingdon, Tenn.–The audience at The Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center “fell to pieces” Saturday for the production of “Always…Patsy Cline”. The Hal Holbrook Theatre was transformed into the Grand Ole Opry & they relived some of Patsy Cline’s most memorable moments. Sponsors were Premier Realty Group of West Tennessee, LLC and Froggy 104 . This weekend at The Dixie, The Martins with special guest, The Sound, will perform. Limited tickets remain at DixiePAC.net. Photo by house photographer Joel Washburn.
radionwtn.com
Helping Hand Hits Milestone As Auction Hits $100,000 Mark Earlier Than Ever
Paris, Tenn.–It was a day for the record books at the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction today. With the $33,000 raised today at the auction, the unofficial grand total for the year is now at $106,416. It’s the earliest in the annual auction that the $100,000 mark has...
Comments / 0