Yonkers, NY

2 Yonkers men face charges in Connecticut over theft of used cooking oil

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Two Yonkers men face charges in Connecticut for allegedly stealing used cooking oil.

State police say they got a call about a suspicious car parked near a restaurant in Litchfield County Thursday morning.

Troopers found that car speeding off but were able to stop it.

They say 25-year-old Isaac Then and Jeyson Santiago stole 500 gallons of used cooking oil.

The two face several charges, including criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Police say these kinds of thefts are becoming more common because of rising gas and home heating oil costs.

The used cooking oil can be converted to biodiesel.

