Texas Cops Jailed A Black Philadelphia Woman For Almost A Week For Looking Like A Shoplifter But She Had Never Visited Texas

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At RiskPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Biden Sweats as Trump Brags - 'I Have Info on Everybody!'Anthony JamesWilmington, DE
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of DelawareTravel MavenNew Castle, DE
White House Confirms, Even More Confidential Documents found at Bidens Wilmington HomePhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
NYC Based Soup Dumpling Restaurant Expands To The Greater Philadelphia AreaMarilyn JohnsonNew York City, NY
Related
Person shot in Old City drives himself to police headquarters
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 69-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the back in Philadelphia's Old City section, police say. The shooting happened at the intersection of 3rd and Callowhill Streets around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.The man drove himself to Philadelphia Police Headquarters in the Spring Garden section and was taken to Jefferson Hospital by police.Police say he is in stable condition.No arrests were made and no weans were recovered.
Woman shot in leg while in rideshare car: Sources
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was shot while in a rideshare car Saturday near Center City, police say. The incident happened on the Vine Street Expressway just after midnight.Police say a 21-year-old woman was shot in the left thigh and was taken to a hospital by a private car. The woman is in stable condition and officials say she will be okay.A Lyft spokesperson released a statement Saturday night about the incident."The behavior described is terrifying. We are working to get in touch with the driver and rider to offer our support and stand ready to support law enforcement with any investigation."No arrests have been made, and officials haven't recovered any weapons.
Uber passenger shot in leg on Schuylkill Expressway
An Uber passenger was shot in the lef during a road rage incident early Saturday on the eastbound Schuylkill Expressway. A driver pulled up and fired three shots at the car.
Complex
Philadelphia Woman Reportedly Shot While Riding in Uber
A woman’s Uber ride took a terrifying turn this week when she was wounded in a gun attack. According to WPVI, the incident took place on the Vine Street Expressway near Broad Street in Center City. The rideshare driver reportedly told police the 21-year-old victim was shot in the leg after the assailant pulled up next to his vehicle and opened fire; however, it remains unclear if the gunman fled the scene after.
Man ejected during crash, run over by own car: Philadelphia police
Authorities said the driver lost control, jumped the sidewalk and hit a pole, throwing him from the car.
Man tased in arrest attempt in Southwest Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A crash involving a police car in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday night is under investigation after a man was tased in an arrest attempt. Police say the car was hit head-on by a Ford Taurus near 59th Street & Kingsessing Avenue after the Ford fled another police car.Police say the 21-year-old driver of the Ford disregarded a red traffic light on 61st Street and Kingsessing Avenue. An officer was trying to stop the Ford unsuccessfully.In an attempt to flee from the scene, the driver crashed into another patrolling police car on the 5900 block of Kingsessing Avenue.Police say...
wdayradionow.com
Woman finds her house listed on Airbnb
(Philadelphia, PA) -- A Philadelphia woman was shocked when she saw four people trying get into her house on Christmas night. And she was stunned to learn her home was listed on Airbnb, because she never listed it. A woman told her she'd rented the property through Airbnb for her...
Speeding Car Thief Kills 33-Year-Old Driver In Philadelphia: Police
A 33-year-old man died after being struck by a speeding, stolen vehicle Saturday, Jan. 14 in Philadelphia, authorities said. Charges were pending as of Sunday for the driver of the 2020 Kia Optima, that was heading north on 5th Street when it struck a 2016 Toyota Carolla on Lehigh Avenue around 9:50 p.m., a spokesperson for the city's police department said.
fox29.com
Officials: Police search for suspect in SUV after man is shot and killed in Tioga
TIOGA - A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Tioga and police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene, they say, in an SUV. According to officials, police responded to the shooting on the 1700 block of West Atlantic Street, in Philadelphia’s Tioga neighborhood, early Sunday, about 4 a.m.
phillypolice.com
Missing Person – Niambi Brown – From the 14th District
The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Niambi Brown. Ms. Brown, from the 8500 block of Lynnewood Road was last seen on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 4 am outside of her residence. Ms. Brown is 42 years old, 5’4″ tall, 140 lbs.,...
Police: Man Wanted, Officer Pinned in Car Door During Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Shoplifting
Authorities in Egg Harbor Township say a suspect, who has been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, is on the run following a shoplifting incident over the weekend. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department says their officers responded to CVS on Tilton Road Sunday for a report...
Woman released from Philadelphia jail after a week over mistaken identity
A Philadelphia woman was arrested and placed in police custody for a week when she was mistakenly identified as a criminal in Texas.
americanmilitarynews.com
Quadruple shooting leaves three dead, one injured in Northeast Philadelphia
A quadruple shooting Monday night that left three young people dead and a fourth in critical condition shook a quiet Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood. The shooting happened at the intersection of Rowland Avenue and Crabtree Street, near Guilford Street, in the Mayfair neighborhood around 10 p.m., said Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.
12-year-old with prior felony charge arrested after robbing woman at gunpoint
WILMINGTON, DE – A 12-year-old with a felony charge pending and his 13-year-old accomplice have been arrested for an armed robbery in Wilmington on Saturday. According to police, the two boys approached a 55-year-old woman walking on Centerville Road when one of them produced a handgun and pointed at the woman, demanding her belongings. They fled the area, but state troopers canvassing the area located them a short time later. Police found a bb gun handgun in their possession when they were taken into custody. They were both charged with robbery and conspiracy. The 12-year-old was additionally charged with violating The post 12-year-old with prior felony charge arrested after robbing woman at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Teen arrested after investigation into shot fired inside Delaware’s William Penn High School
NEW CASTLE, Del. - A teenager has been arrested and charged following an investigation into a gunshot that was fired inside a Delaware High School last week. On Jan. 10, around 11:30 a.m., William Penn High School in New Castle County was placed on lockdown after reports of a shot fired inside the school.
House fire in 2-story Cobbs Creek home: Philadelphia fire
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia house catches fire early Sunday morning. It happened just after midnight at home on the 5900 block of Spruce Street in the city's Cobbs Creek neighborhood.Officials tell CBS Philadelphia no one was injured.It took crews about an hour to place the fire under control.No word yet, on what sparked the flames.
Police: Woman shot in the leg while riding in Uber
Police say a woman is recovering after she was shot in the thigh, while riding in an Uber.
Atlas Obscura
The Scientist Bringing Fresh Fish Back to Philadelphia’s Underserved Neighborhoods
This article is republished from Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com. Sometime in the 1970s, once a week every week, along the narrow streets in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a fish truck came around. It came to neighborhoods of North and West Philly, their brick row houses one room wide, set tight against each other right along the sidewalks; some houses with a little grass and trees, some with concrete; some with porches, some just with steps on which people can sit and talk.
delawarepublic.org
William Penn High School student arrested in shooting incident at school
A 16-year-old is arrested in connection with last week’s gunshot fired at William Penn High School. Delaware State Police arrested the Wilmington teen and charged him with reckless endangering and related charges in the incident that happened last Tuesday morning. The teen was taken into custody without incident Sunday...
Ex-Marine Indicted In South Jersey Bar Parking Lot Slaying: Report
A 25-year-old former US Marine from Farnklinville was indicted by a Gloucester County grand jury last month on charges stemming from the September 2022 bar parking lot shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead, NJ Advance Media reports. Walter J. Gilliano was indicted on one count of first-degree murder and...
Comments / 1