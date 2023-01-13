ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Massachusetts man faces drug charges after cocaine bust in Dutchess County

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QbOuz_0kE1mv1w00

A man was arrested in a cocaine bust in Dutchess County.

The sheriff's office called the county's Drug Task Force to a traffic stop Tuesday in the Town of Amenia.

The investigators found over 8 ounces of cocaine with a street value of $30,000.

Wayne Green, from Massachusetts, faces charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree.

He had his first court appearance in the Town of Dover Court and is in County Jail.

Comments / 5

Related
94.3 Lite FM

Fugitive From Justice Apprehended After Car Chase Poughkeepsie

A Hudson Valley man was arrested on Friday after smashing into several cars in an effort to evade police. Friday the Thirteenth turned out to be extremely unlucky for a Hudson Valley man wanted by the law. Just after 1pm on January 13, police officers witnessed Walter Shuster III driving in the City of Poughkeepsie. The 45-year-old man had a felony arrest warrant issued by the Town of Ulster Police.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
wabi.tv

Massachusetts man sentenced 13 years after Machias murder

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man was sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder and robbery for a 2021 shooting in Machias. 24-year-old Nathanael Genao is one of five people charged in connection with the crime, including one man from Maine. 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero of...
MACHIAS, ME
WNYT

Berkshire County armed robbery under investigation

An armed robbery in a Berkshire County store is under investigation. A masked person displayed a handgun at the East Lee Package Store and Deli Sunday night. The suspect is at large. Three employees were taken to Berkshire Medical Center to be evaluated and were later released, the Lee Police...
News 12

News 12

132K+
Followers
45K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy