Massachusetts man faces drug charges after cocaine bust in Dutchess County

A man was arrested in a cocaine bust in Dutchess County.

The sheriff's office called the county's Drug Task Force to a traffic stop Tuesday in the Town of Amenia.

The investigators found over 8 ounces of cocaine with a street value of $30,000.

Wayne Green, from Massachusetts, faces charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree.

He had his first court appearance in the Town of Dover Court and is in County Jail.