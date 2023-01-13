Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Arrest in Fatal Bus StabbingBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bouncer's Lament - The Billymark Bar - Pimp and Ho CentralWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
Related
There’s a Secret Tunnel in New York Celebrities and Presidents Use to Escape
Did you know there's a secret tunnel in New York celebrities and past presidents have used to avoid getting mobbed by the public?. Track 61 sits under the Waldorf Hotel in New York City. There's said to be an unmarked brass door that leads to the underground station. It's rumored to still be used as a secret escape after never being properly abandoned, according to Atlasoscura.com. There's even an antique train car once used by Franklin D. Roosevelt that remains in the hidden tunnel today.
"The Underground Scene: A Look at New York's Weirdest and Most Unique Clubs"
New York City is known for its vibrant nightlife, with a wide variety of clubs catering to all sorts of tastes and interests. But beneath the surface of the city's more mainstream venues, there are a host of weird and beautiful clubs that offer a truly unique experience. From underground speakeasies to bizarre themed parties, these clubs provide a glimpse into the more eccentric side of the city's nightlife.
ilovetheupperwestside.com
Suzanne Vega Sells Upper West Side Apartment
The protagonist from her highest-charting hit “Luka” may have lived on the second floor, but Suzanne Vega resides on the fifth — and she’s officially heading out. There are certain celebrities who have become synonymous with the Upper West Side, and Vega is indisputably one of them. After growing up on Broadway and 102nd Street (following a stint in East Harlem), she graduated from the famed Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School — only to remain uptown to attend Barnard College. While studying English at the elite institution, she penned her signature song, “Tom’s Diner,” inspired by the sights and sounds at Tom’s Restaurant on the corner of Broadway and 112th Street (Seinfeld fans are particularly familiar).
From new bridge decks to wind analysis: MTA outlines steps needed to bring bike paths to Verrazzano
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Cyclists have been calling for bike paths on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge for decades, and while potential installation is still years away, the MTA has outlined the various steps that must be taken before that dream can ever become a reality. On Wednesday, the MTA released a...
Beyond the Tourist Traps: Exploring the Real New York City
New York City, also known as the "Big Apple," is one of the most iconic and vibrant cities in the world. With its world-renowned landmarks, diverse neighborhoods, and endless entertainment options, it's no wonder that it's a popular destination for tourists and locals alike. Whether you're a first-time visitor or a seasoned New Yorker, there's always something new to discover in this bustling metropolis. In this guide, we will take you on a tour of some of the best places to visit in New York City, from the must-see attractions to the hidden gems, and everything in between. From coffee shops to restaurants, parks to shopping, museums to nightlife, we've got you covered. So come along and explore the best that New York City has to offer!
New York City snow drought now the fourth-longest in recorded history
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A staggering 10-month absence of snow in New York City has made the ongoing streak the fourth-longest since record-keeping began. The National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station has not registered one-tenth of an inch of accumulation — the threshold of a measurable snowfall — in 313 days through Jan. 16, 2023, trailing only three streaks of 319 days, 320 days and 332 days.
FAA investigating collision close call on runway of JFK Airport
The FAA is investigating a close call at JFK Airport as a London-bound American Airlines jet crossed a runway where a Delta 737 was taking off for the Dominican Republic Friday night.
Crazy train: MTA, LIRR let $385M fly off the rails, beg Hochul bailout
They’ve been taking New York commuters for a ride! Wasteful labor deals and mismanagement at the MTA’s commuter lines — predominantly the Long Island Rail Road — are costing the vital suburban connectors nearly $400 million annually, an investigation by The Post reveals. The seven-month examination comes as the MTA seeks a financial bailout from Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers to fill budget gaps created by dramatic drops in ridership due to the coronavirus pandemic and the slow return of workers to their offices. The extraordinary costs hurt metro area commuters and taxpayers in general in almost every conceivable way,...
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] Colorized Video Shows New York City and Third Ave El in 1950s
I colorized, restored and created a sound design for this video of New York 1955, Third Avenue Elevated (sometimes abbreviated to Third Avenue El) was an overhead subway line in the borough of Manhattan, New York City. The original design for the line was developed by the New York Elevated Railroad Company, which also operated the IRT Ninth Avenue Line, and was incorporated into the Manhattan Railway Company on May 20, 1879.
bkreader.com
Av. of Puerto Rico Sign Removal Prompts Demand for Investigation, as Residents Discover 2 More Signs Removed
Williamsburg residents are demanding a full investigation into how a beloved, 40-yr-old street sign marking the area’s Puerto Rican heritage was removed last week. On Friday morning, lifelong Williamsburg resident Gyvis Santos saw the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) taking down the ‘Graham Av./Av. of Puerto Rico’ sign at the Moore St. intersection and replacing it with a sign that simply reads ‘Graham Av.’.
After protest from judges, New York City halts construction of a bike lane near Manhattan's courts
In Lower Manhattan, a long-promised bike lane is being delayed due to opposition from a strong group: New York's judges and court officials. The city's proposal to replace curbside parking with a protected lane along a section of Centre Street surrounded by courthouses and government structures has been under attack since last year by members of the state's judicial branch.
NBC New York
14 New NYC Restaurants ‘Too Good to Keep a Secret' Added to Michelin Guide
More than a dozen New York City area restaurants joined the globally renowned Michelin Guide this month. In total, 14 restaurants across the city (and in nearby suburbs) were added to the venerable guide. The current New York guide includes 467 eateries. Michelin, the esteemed industry ranker since 1955, bestowed...
American Express Will Open an Exclusive Lounge in Midtown Manhattan
American Express Will Open an Exclusive Lounge in Midtown Manhattan. American Express will soon open a new type of lounge in New York City. This will be a luxurious and exclusive experience designed mainly for Amex Centurion cardmembers. But it’s possible to visit even with an American Express Platinum credit card.
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right
Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
Eric Adams Signs $275 Million Contract With NYC Hotels To House Migrants
According to Vijay Dandapani, president of the group, Mayor Eric Adams has approved a $275 million contract with the Hotel Association of New York City to lodge at least 5,000 migrants.
Manhattan Sunbathers Get Their First Public Beach—but No Swimming
There’s nothing quite like Manhattan in summertime: scantily-clad office works spilling out of restaurants (and spilling rosé), firecrackers popping at every possible opportunity; all set off by an aroma of rancid hot garbage. New Yorkers long to escape to the beach during those baking-hot months to tan, flirt and on occasion entertain their children, but most options take forever to get to via subway if you don’t already live close by, say, Coney Island or the Far Rockaways (it’s in the name; they’re far). Or there is Fire Island and the Hamptons—all far from the city.Now you don’t have to...
Saks Fifth Avenue Takes a Gamble on NYC Casino
The iconic New York City department store would see its top three floors converted into a Monte Carlo-style casino.
Don't Miss This in NYC: Locations of popular NYC film scenes, the Bronx's most expensive homes, nine subway bathrooms
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com
New legal obligation for NYC construction workers in regards to Site Safety Training to reduce hard hat fatalities and injuries
New York City construction workers and their supervisors who are working on large or complex construction sites will be legally required to have a Site Safety Training Card issued by the NYC DOB Training Connect Platform. These cards are equipped with a chip and can be scanned to validate their...
pix11.com
Snow threatens NYC area this week
Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Adams demands national solution...
Comments / 0