Bham Council Nixes Church Plan for a Car Wash
The Birmingham City Council has nixed a church’s request to build a car wash in the city’s Huffman neighborhood. The property in question, at 9701 Parkway East, is owned by Huffman Baptist Church. Pastor Bill Sears told councilors that the church spent $250,000 on improvements to its campus last year and needs a new revenue source to fund its ministries and community partnerships. Recognizing the value of one piece of church-owned land, the church began planning to sell it to an unnamed regional car wash chain.
wbrc.com
FEMA declaration could come this week in Hale Co.
HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Hale County EMA leaders have a better idea of the damage left behind from last week’s tornado. State EMA and FEMA officials had a 20-minute meeting to go over the estimated numbers and damage costs. Hale County EMA Director Russ Weeden says they’ve totaled...
Shelby Reporter
Sheriff’s reports for Dec. 22 through Dec. 29
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Dec. 22-29: -Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 51000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver. A total of 43 packages of cannabis/THC vape cartridges containing a total of 50 cartridges, and a bag containing approximately 17 grams of marijuana were confiscated.
Shelby Reporter
Land transactions for Dec. 21 through Jan. 6
The following land transactions occurred between Dec. 21 through Jan. 6. -Stacy E. Henderson to Roy W. Rogers, for $470,000, for Lot 2 in O’Kelly Place. -Michael Walton to James Nicholas Vines, for $230,000, for Lot 13 in Hampton Square. -Susan Cichos to Donna J. Schicho, for $549,900, for...
Shelby Reporter
Municipal police reports for Dec. 21 through Jan. 10
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 21 through Jan. 10. -Animal complaint from the 300 Block of Willow Glen Court. -Forgery – counterfeiting from the 40 Block of Snow Drive (specialty store). -Harassment from the 700 Block of Crider Road (residence/home).
Shelby Reporter
Arrest reports for for Dec. 2 through Jan. 4
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 2 through Jan. 4. -Adam Paul Bernier, 38, of Verbena, driving under the influence combined substance. -Totonio Jermaine Timmons, 38, of Montgomery, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less. -Christopher Jackson Carlee, 38,...
Shelby Reporter
Columbiana hosting public workshop for tourism, economy boost
COLUMBIANA – The city of Columbiana and community partners have invited the public to attend a two-day workshop to plan ways to elevate Columbiana as a “tourist gateway” for rural central Alabama. The workshop and action planning event will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 6-8:30...
New details released in Bessemer railway accident that killed train conductor trainee
New details have been released regarding a Norfolk Southern Railway employee who died on Dec. 13 in Bessemer, Alabama.
Alabama landfill fire causing headaches, fear and ‘smell follows me wherever I go’
Headaches. Coughing. Red eyes. Breathing problems. Air purifiers running around the clock, and the smell that just won’t go away. For 53 days and counting, these things have been reality for hundreds Alabama residents living near an underground fire at a landfill just north of Birmingham, with no end in sight.
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
Satellite images reveal extent of tornado devastation in Selma, Alabama
The deadly severe weather drastically altered the city of Selma’s landscape after it took a direct hit last week, tearing roofs off buildings and sending dozens of daycare children and teachers scurrying for cover. The deadly tornado outbreak across the southern United States last week resulted in dozens of...
birminghamtimes.com
Biden Announces Major Disaster Declaration for Alabama
President Joe Biden on Sunday declared a major disaster in the State of Alabama and ordered Federal aid to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes on January 12. Selma sustained heavy damage during Thursday’s severe weather outbreak.
wbrc.com
Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving two vehicles early Tuesday morning left one car dangling from a utility pole on Graymont Ave. It happened around 4:30 a.m. The crash sent one vehicle flying, where it caught the top end of a utility pole and hung there until Birmingham Fire and rescue was able to remove it. Two people were in the car at the time and had to be rescued. They were both treated for injuries at the scene.
Human remains found in Talladega County creek
LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating human remains that were found in Lincoln Monday morning. At approximately 9:55 a.m. Monday, the Lincoln Police Department was notified of human remains that were found in a creek near Blue Eye Springs Road in Lincoln. An investigation determined that the remains had been there for “an extended […]
‘The trees look like toothpicks’ – Alabama governor, senator tour tornado’s path, vow support
Governor Kay Ivey traveled to Selma Friday to survey the damage of the tornado that struck the city on Thursday. Ivey was accompanied by Senator Katie Britt on the trip and they briefly spoke to the media. Ivey declared a State of Emergency in Selma on Thursday. “The storm was...
Shelby Reporter
Divorces for Dec. 1 through Dec. 31
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Dec. 1-31, 2022:. -Hayley M. Leeper, of Shelby, and James H. Leeper, of Shelby. -Michael David Foster, Jr., of Pelham, and Nannette Marie Foster, of Alabaster. -Anna Grace Head-Wood, of Columbiana, and Jonathan Daniel Wood, of Irondale. -Laura Watson, of...
ABC 33/40 News
"I'm not living back here; "Coosa Co. residents cleaning up after Thursday's tornado
On Sunday in Coosa County, Alabama State Emergency Management assessors finished surveying the damage caused by an EF-3 tornado on Thursday. Coosa County EMA Director Sheldon Hutchinson said 53 homes along with countless other structures were impacted and seven people injured. He said the impacts on those 53 homes ranged...
wbrc.com
How the City of Vincent is doing after police department disbanded
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent Police Department was disbanded about five months ago after some racist text messages were sent. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office tells me they are grateful to the city of Vincent for allowing them to serve in this capacity and they will continue to do so for as long as the need exists.
Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama
The University of Alabama’s athletics department has announced that Darius Miles is no longer with the men’s basketball team after he was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder. FEMA announced that President Biden has made federal disaster assistance available for the places in Alabama affected by last...
Tornado strikes Selma, Alabama; ‘Significant damage’ reported, mayor’s office says
A tornado hit Selma, Alabama on Thursday afternoon, but the extent of potential damage was not immediately known. Social media and storm chasers posted video of the funnel cloud from various angles. The Selma Mayor’s office issued a statement about the storm’s impact. “Selma has received significant damage...
