ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montevallo, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Bham Council Nixes Church Plan for a Car Wash

The Birmingham City Council has nixed a church’s request to build a car wash in the city’s Huffman neighborhood. The property in question, at 9701 Parkway East, is owned by Huffman Baptist Church. Pastor Bill Sears told councilors that the church spent $250,000 on improvements to its campus last year and needs a new revenue source to fund its ministries and community partnerships. Recognizing the value of one piece of church-owned land, the church began planning to sell it to an unnamed regional car wash chain.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

FEMA declaration could come this week in Hale Co.

HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Hale County EMA leaders have a better idea of the damage left behind from last week’s tornado. State EMA and FEMA officials had a 20-minute meeting to go over the estimated numbers and damage costs. Hale County EMA Director Russ Weeden says they’ve totaled...
HALE COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Sheriff’s reports for Dec. 22 through Dec. 29

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Dec. 22-29: -Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 51000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver. A total of 43 packages of cannabis/THC vape cartridges containing a total of 50 cartridges, and a bag containing approximately 17 grams of marijuana were confiscated.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Land transactions for Dec. 21 through Jan. 6

The following land transactions occurred between Dec. 21 through Jan. 6. -Stacy E. Henderson to Roy W. Rogers, for $470,000, for Lot 2 in O’Kelly Place. -Michael Walton to James Nicholas Vines, for $230,000, for Lot 13 in Hampton Square. -Susan Cichos to Donna J. Schicho, for $549,900, for...
ALABASTER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Municipal police reports for Dec. 21 through Jan. 10

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 21 through Jan. 10. -Animal complaint from the 300 Block of Willow Glen Court. -Forgery – counterfeiting from the 40 Block of Snow Drive (specialty store). -Harassment from the 700 Block of Crider Road (residence/home).
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Arrest reports for for Dec. 2 through Jan. 4

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 2 through Jan. 4. -Adam Paul Bernier, 38, of Verbena, driving under the influence combined substance. -Totonio Jermaine Timmons, 38, of Montgomery, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less. -Christopher Jackson Carlee, 38,...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Columbiana hosting public workshop for tourism, economy boost

COLUMBIANA – The city of Columbiana and community partners have invited the public to attend a two-day workshop to plan ways to elevate Columbiana as a “tourist gateway” for rural central Alabama. The workshop and action planning event will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 6-8:30...
COLUMBIANA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Biden Announces Major Disaster Declaration for Alabama

President Joe Biden on Sunday declared a major disaster in the State of Alabama and ordered Federal aid to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes on January 12. Selma sustained heavy damage during Thursday’s severe weather outbreak.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving two vehicles early Tuesday morning left one car dangling from a utility pole on Graymont Ave. It happened around 4:30 a.m. The crash sent one vehicle flying, where it caught the top end of a utility pole and hung there until Birmingham Fire and rescue was able to remove it. Two people were in the car at the time and had to be rescued. They were both treated for injuries at the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Human remains found in Talladega County creek

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating human remains that were found in Lincoln Monday morning. At approximately 9:55 a.m. Monday, the Lincoln Police Department was notified of human remains that were found in a creek near Blue Eye Springs Road in Lincoln. An investigation determined that the remains had been there for “an extended […]
LINCOLN, AL
Shelby Reporter

Divorces for Dec. 1 through Dec. 31

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Dec. 1-31, 2022:. -Hayley M. Leeper, of Shelby, and James H. Leeper, of Shelby. -Michael David Foster, Jr., of Pelham, and Nannette Marie Foster, of Alabaster. -Anna Grace Head-Wood, of Columbiana, and Jonathan Daniel Wood, of Irondale. -Laura Watson, of...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

How the City of Vincent is doing after police department disbanded

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent Police Department was disbanded about five months ago after some racist text messages were sent. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office tells me they are grateful to the city of Vincent for allowing them to serve in this capacity and they will continue to do so for as long as the need exists.
VINCENT, AL
AL.com

Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama

The University of Alabama’s athletics department has announced that Darius Miles is no longer with the men’s basketball team after he was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder. FEMA announced that President Biden has made federal disaster assistance available for the places in Alabama affected by last...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy